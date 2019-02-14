Log in
Vale : safety measures have not worked, CEO says as woes grow

02/14/2019 | 01:46pm EST
Vale S.A. CEO Fabio Schvartsman gestures during a session of the external commission of Brumadinho at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale's safety procedures have not worked, the company's chief executive said on Wednesday, responding to questions from lawmakers after one of the company's dams collapsed last month with the loss of hundreds of lives.

The company, which is still dealing with the consequences of the 2015 collapse of a nearby dam it co-owned, is facing several investigations over the Jan. 25 disaster in the town of Brumadinho in Minas Gerais state.

"Vale humbly acknowledges that, whatever we have been doing, it has not worked, as a dam has collapsed," CEO Fabio Schvartsman told lawmakers in Brazil's lower house, who are investigating the tragedy.

The break of Vale's dam polluted the Paraopeba river and killed at least 166 people, with nearly 200 still missing, according to the latest information from rescue workers.

The company's share price has been hammered and its woes are mounting.

Vale prioritized profit over the safety of its workers at the dam, Deputy Prosecutor-General João Pedro de Saboia Bandeira de Mello Filho said in an opinion, sent to the supreme court, and seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Vale disputed that argument, pointing out that the dam had all its permits, and that the company constantly invested in improving safety there.

Meanwhile, Brazil's securities watchdog CVM is investigating Vale's top executives and board members over the dam collapse, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.

The CVM is looking into any breaches of securities laws over the incident, and has the power to impose fines and bar executives from working at listed companies in Brazil.

The investigation is running parallel to civil and criminal probes.

The CVM case started on Jan. 28, three days after Vale's Córrego do Feijão dam burst, the newspaper Valor said, citing documents relating to the probe.

The regulator confirmed to Reuters on Thursday it started two administrative probes into Vale after the dam collapse, but declined to elaborate.

Vale did not have an immediate comment on the CVM investigations.

CEO Schvartsman argued that Vale should not be condemned for the collapse.

"It's a Brazilian gem that can not be condemned for an accident that happened at one of its dams, however great the tragedy was," he said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano, Ricardo Brito, Marta Nogueira; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 36 697 M
EBIT 2018 12 922 M
Net income 2018 8 988 M
Debt 2018 10 186 M
Yield 2018 6,27%
P/E ratio 2018 9,14
P/E ratio 2019 6,70
EV / Sales 2018 2,02x
EV / Sales 2019 1,86x
Capitalization 64 031 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,9 $
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-11.20%64 031
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED47.97%13 540
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.31.28%8 251
NMDC LTD-3.46%4 170
FERREXPO PLC33.68%1 950
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION34.90%1 545
