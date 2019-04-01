Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE

(VALE3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale : shares jump on iron prices despite losing certifications, asset freeze

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 05:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Brumadinho

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Monday it failed to obtain stability certificates for 13 dams under review following the rupture of another dam in January that killed hundreds, although its shares rose on strong global iron ore prices.

The world's largest iron ore miner also disclosed in a securities filing on Monday that a court had frozen an additional 1 billion reais ($258.42 million) in assets over potential damages related to the evacuation of its Vargem Grande dam.

Despite the disclosures, Vale shares jumped to their highest point since the Jan. 25 disaster, rising 3.6 percent to 52.79 reais. The shares pared gains to close 3.3 percent higher at 52.60 reais on Monday.

Iron ore futures contracts for May delivery rose as much as 5.2 percent on Dalian Commodity Exchange to hit a seven-week high on Monday, on strong economic data from China and supply concerns after Rio Tinto cut its 2019 forecast for iron ore shipments.

Prices have also been buoyed by production cuts at Vale, which said last week it expects to sell 75 million tonnes less than planned this year following the dam burst and heightened security concerns over its tailing ponds.

Brazil's iron ore exports fell 25.9 percent in March over the same month in 2018 to 22.18 million tonnes, the lowest monthly volume in six years due to the drop in Vale output.

Vale said neither the lack of certificates nor the asset freeze would affect its iron ore and pellet sales forecast announced last week.

Courts now have frozen a total of 17.6 billion reais in Vale assets since the Jan. 25 disaster when a tailings dam burst at a Vale iron ore mine in the town of Brumadinho, in southeastern Minas Gerais state, burying hundreds of people in mining waste.

In response to the disaster, Vale and the Brazilian government are reviewing the safety of all of the miner's dams.

The miner disclosed that although 80 structures had their stability certificates renewed, another 13 dams and four dikes did not receive certifications.

Seven of them are so-called upstream tailings dams, the same type as the one that ruptured in Brumadinho. The areas around those dams have already been evacuated as a preventative safety measure.

The lack of safety certifications for the other structures will not require further evacuations, although they remain at higher states of alert under an official system that rates the risks of rupture.

Vale has said it has taken all upstream tailings dams offline as a precaution until they can be decommissioned, which could require them to reduce their output by up to 10 percent.

Last week Vale slashed its 2019 iron ore sales forecast by up to 20 percent to 75 million tonnes. Vale Chief Financial Officer Luciano Siani told analysts that safety and not boosting production remains the company's priority.

($1 = 3.86 reais)

(Reporting by Jake Spring, Jose Roberto Gomes and Roberto Samora in Brasilia; Editing by Bill Trott and Matthew Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
05:40pVALE : shares jump on iron prices despite losing certifications, asset freeze
RE
01:06pVALE : Fails to Get Safety Clearance for 17 Structures in Brazil
DJ
03/28VALE : Brazil mining disaster could cost Vale 75 million tonnes in 2019 sales - ..
RE
03/28VALE : Brazil Outlines Tactic Against Dam Certifier
DJ
03/27VALE : Reports 4Q Net Income of $3.8 Billion, Doesn't Give New Production Guidan..
DJ
03/27VALE : Brazil's Vale Reports 4Q Net Income of $3.8 Billion on Higher Prices, Low..
DJ
03/27VALE : Brazilian Prosecutors to Pursue Penalties Against German Firm Over Mine-D..
DJ
03/27VALE CLASS ACTION UPDATE : Rosen Law Firm Expands Class Period in Vale S.A. Inve..
BU
03/27VALE : Brazilian Prosecutors Plan to Pursue Penalties Against German Certificati..
DJ
03/27Mining group works with U.N., ethical investors to tackle tailings
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 37 471 M
EBIT 2019 13 508 M
Net income 2019 8 907 M
Debt 2019 4 891 M
Yield 2019 3,12%
P/E ratio 2019 7,65
P/E ratio 2020 7,64
EV / Sales 2019 1,96x
EV / Sales 2020 1,97x
Capitalization 68 591 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,1 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-0.14%68 591
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED69.69%15 488
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.57.28%9 570
NMDC LTD7.85%4 623
FERREXPO PLC27.20%1 899
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION21.20%1 409
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About