Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE

(VALE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Workers Accused in Dam Collapse -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 03:12am EDT

By Luciana Magalhaes and Samantha Pearson

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil -- Brazilian police announced criminal charges against Vale SA and its German safety auditor, TÜV SÜD, over the miner's dam collapse in January, the world's deadliest in more than half a century.

In the first charges following the tragedy, police formally accused seven individuals from Vale and six employees from TÜV SÜD, for covering up structural dangers at the dam during safety audits last year, only months before it ruptured, killing 270 people.

Vale said in an email that it won't comment until after studying Friday's police report, adding that the company and its employees will continue to contribute to the investigation and will respond to the accusations in due time.

A spokeswoman for TÜV SÜD declined to comment on the charges.

The accused from Vale were all technical workers, managers and engineers; none of the company's directors were named.

However, the chief police investigator on the case, Luiz Augusto Pessoa Nogueira, said Friday that authorities are still investigating the role of directors in other crimes related to the disaster, lambasting the miner for not cordoning off the dam and evacuating workers once problems in its structure became apparent.

"I don't know if the environmental tragedy could have been avoided, but the human tragedy could have been," said Mr. Nogueira, who is leading the federal police's probe into the collapse, which occurred in Brazil's southeastern town of Brumadinho. "Vale showed no interest in closing down the dam," he said during a press conference Friday.

While Vale was under pressure from shareholders to prove its dams were all stable, the miner's employees also earned bonuses if they could prove the safety of the structures, Mr. Nogueira said.

Brazilian authorities investigating the case have told The Wall Street Journal they are preparing further charges, including possibly for homicide and manslaughter, against individuals at both Vale and TÜV SÜD, as well as more legal action against the companies. Both Vale and TÜV SÜD were formally accused in the charges Friday, as well as 13 employees.

Under Brazilian law, police can only formally accuse suspects, while it is up to prosecutors to file the charges before a judge.

Mr. Nogueira said the TÜV SÜD employees accused in the charges contributed to safety audits in June and September last year that attested to the dam's stability, even though they harbored concerns about the structure's safety.

"TÜV SÜD wanted to keep working for Vale," said Mr. Nogueira, alleging that inspectors at the German group declared the dam to be safe for fear of losing contracts with Vale, a major client.

In the days after the disaster in late January, the Journal reported that TÜV SÜD worked for Vale both as a consultant and an independent safety evaluator of the dam, raising questions among experts over potential conflict of interest. The Journal subsequently reported that employees at Vale and TÜV SÜD knew for months of dangerous conditions at the dam but that TÜV SÜD employees certified it as safe anyway, worried about losing business with Vale.

Mr. Nogueira said the individuals named Friday stand accused of the crimes of false representation. Police allege that the certificates produced by TÜV SÜD to attest to the stability of the dam were issued fraudulently at the behest of Vale employees.

In police testimony reviewed by the Journal, Makoto Namba, a senior engineering inspector at TÜV SÜD who signed off on the dam's September audit, told police he felt pressured by a Vale manager, Alexandre Campanha, to do so. Mr. Namba and Mr. Campanha were among those formally accused Friday.

Augusto de Arruda Botelho, an attorney for TÜV SÜD's Mr. Namba and two other employees at the German group named in the charges, said his clients denied wrongdoing. "The report presented by the federal police failed to interpret basic concepts about dam engineering and arrived, therefore, at an incorrect conclusion," he said.

Mr. Campanha has denied wrongdoing, saying he didn't put pressure Mr. Namba to approve the dam. A lawyer for Mr. Campanha couldn't be reached for comment.

Police also accused Chris-Peter Meier, a director in Germany for TÜV SÜD, in the charges, as they said his colleagues in Brazil consulted him about the dam's certification. Mr. Meier couldn't be reached for comment.

The crime of false representation can carry a prison sentence of up to six years in Brazil when related to some cases of environmental damage. As police believe the crime was committed three times, the accused could face up to about 18 years in jail if the charges are filed and accepted by a judge, said Mr. Nogueira.

Friday's announcement comes ahead of next week's eight-month anniversary of the disaster, the most deadly mine-waste dam collapse anywhere in the world since 1966. On Jan. 25, a sunny Friday, the dam holding mining waste in Brumadinho suddenly collapsed, sending a tsunami of mud down the valley at speeds of up to 50 miles an hour, obliterating the mine's canteen as workers sat down to lunch. Most of the 270 people who died were Vale's own workers or contractors.

The dam's collapse came just over three years after a similar dam, jointly owned by Vale and BHP Group Ltd., about 80 miles away also collapsed, killing 19 people in what authorities said was one of the worst environmental disasters in Brazilian history.

In May, an investigation by the Journal found that several of Vale's own workers at the mine in Brumadinho warned their bosses the dam was about to collapse. Supervisors brushed aside those concerns, in some cases citing fears about extra expenditures.

--Alistair MacDonald in London and Jeffrey T. Lewis in São Paulo contributed to this article.

Write to Luciana Magalhaes at Luciana.Magalhaes@wsj.com and Samantha Pearson at samantha.pearson@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.63% 4.5691 Delayed Quote.3.72%
PEARSON PLC -1.27% 851.8 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
SYNEOS HEALTH INC -0.33% 54.92 Delayed Quote.39.57%
VALE 0.21% 48.42 End-of-day quote.-5.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE
03:12aWorkers Accused in Dam Collapse -- WSJ
DJ
09/20VALE : Brazil Announces Criminal Charges Against 7 Vale Employees in Dam Collaps..
DJ
09/20Brazil Announces Criminal Charges Against 7 Vale Employees in Dam Collapse--U..
DJ
09/20VALE : Brazil Police Will Announce Criminal Charges Against Seven Vale Employees
DJ
09/18Brazil Police to Announce Charges in Mine-Dam Collapse -- WSJ
DJ
09/17VALE : Brazil Police to Announce First Criminal Charges Over Vale Dam Collapse
DJ
09/12VALE : 09/12/2019 Vale informs on Onça Puma
PU
09/12VALE : 09/12/2019 Vale announces a cash tender offer for up to US$1 billion of n..
PU
09/12VALE : 09/12/2019 Vale informs it has received notice about amendment to Vale S...
PU
09/08China's August iron ore imports jump on growing supply, stable demand
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 39 126 M
EBIT 2019 13 269 M
Net income 2019 5 175 M
Debt 2019 6 483 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,7x
P/E ratio 2020 7,67x
EV / Sales2019 1,70x
EV / Sales2020 1,61x
Capitalization 59 860 M
Chart VALE
Duration : Period :
Vale Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,27  $
Last Close Price 11,67  $
Spread / Highest target 59,5%
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Schvartsman Chief Executive Officer
Gueitiro Matsuo Genso Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE-5.06%59 527
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED115.75%18 911
KUMBA IRON ORE LTD.45.75%8 579
NMDC LTD-14.29%3 606
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 435
FERREXPO PLC-4.03%1 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group