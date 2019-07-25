Vale Indonesia Tbk PT : 2019 EGMS Notice

INVITATION

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Board of Directors of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") hereby invites all shareholders to attend an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting"), which will be held on:

Day : Friday Date : August 16, 2019 Time : 14.00 PM West Indonesia Time Place : Financial Club, 27th Floor, Graha CIMB Niaga Jl. Jenderal Sudirman Kav. 58 Jakarta 12190

Below is the agenda for the Meeting and brief description of each agenda:

Agenda 1: Amendment to Article 3 of the Articles of Association

This agenda of the Meeting on the amendment to Article 3 of the Articles of Association of the Company is in response to the Joint Announcement of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia and the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia on the alignment of objectives and purposes of the Company's business activities (Article 3 of the Articles of Association) with the 2017 Standard Classification of Indonesian Business Fields (KBLI) in accordance with the implementation of the Online Single Submission (OSS). There is no changes to the main business activity of the Company in this agenda.

Agenda 2: Amendment and appointment of members of the Board of Commissioners

Mr. Eduardo Bartolomeo submitted his resignation as President Commissioner of the Company. The resignation changes the Board of Commissioners composition so that the Board of Commissioners consists of 5 Commissioners (including 2 Independent Commissioners).

To comply with Article 15 paragraph (1) of the Company's Articles of Association, the Board of Commissioners, with the recommendation of the Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, proposes to the Meeting the appointment of Mr. Mark James Travers, Mr. Mahendra Siregar and Mr. Cory McPhee, each as the new President Commissioner, Vice President Commissioner and Commissioner.