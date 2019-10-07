Log in
Vale Indonesia Tbk PT : Indonesia govt appoints Inalum to buy stake in Vale Indonesia - official

10/07/2019 | 03:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Trucks carry raw nickel near Sorowako

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's government has appointed state miner PT Inalum to purchase a stake that PT Vale Indonesia intends to sell, the Director General of Coal and Minerals, Bambang Gatot Ariyono, said on Monday.

Vale, one of Indonesia's largest nickel miners, is set to divest around 20% of its stake to local investor to meet new regulations aimed at limiting foreign ownership of its mining resources.

The company had said it aims to conduct the stake sale in October.

According to Indonesian mining rules, foreign-controlled miners are required to gradually start reducing ownership after five years of production. Within 10 years, foreign ownership should be cut to at least 49%.

As per end-2018, company data showed 59% of its shares were controlled by Brazil's Vale. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd owned around a 20% stake in the company.

Ariyono declined to disclose the value of the deal.

Vale Indonesia officials were not immediately available for comments.

(Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VALE 2.53% 46.59 End-of-day quote.-8.65%
VALE INDONESIA TBK PT End-of-day quote.
