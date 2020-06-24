Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive: Global tailings dam standards fall short of changes sought by civil society groups

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 02:49pm EDT
Members of a rescue team search for victims of a collapsed tailings dam owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA in a vehicle on Paraopeba River, in Brumadinho

By Jeff Lewis

A sweeping global standard that sets out how the world's largest miners care for waste dams falls short of measures environmental and civil society groups say are needed to avert future disasters, according to a copy of the final draft seen by Reuters.

A panel of industry, investor and U.N. groups has been working for more than a year on the standard, triggered by the 2019 collapse of Vale SA's Brumadinho upstream tailings dam that killed more than 250 people. The standard is not binding but the panel expects that miners will adhere to it.

Tailings dams, some of which tower dozens of meters high and stretch for several kilometers, are the most common waste-disposal method for miners. Brazil has banned new upstream mining dams and ordered existing ones be deactivated by 2021.

The review did not cover technical design or look to exclude certain types such as upstream dams from future use. It is unclear how soon the new standard will be released and how quickly miners will adopt it.

Civil society groups had urged the panel to ban upstream dams while increasing accountability measures for corporate boards. Cheaper to build, upstream dams have higher risks because their walls are constructed over a base of muddy mining waste rather than on solid ground.

More than a third of the world's tailings dams are at high risk of causing catastrophic damage to nearby communities if they crumble, a Reuters analysis of company data found last year. https://graphics.reuters.com/MINING-TAILINGS1/0100B4S72K1/index.html

The final draft compels miners to study "all feasible sites, technologies and strategies" for new tailings facilities to reduce risks.

They would also be required to increase disclosure of risks while appointing one or more accountable executives with responsibility for tailings safety who are directly answerable to the chief executive and have regular communication with the board.

"They didn't go far enough to really make changes that are going to significantly impact the safety of tailings dam management," said David Chambers, a geophysicist and president of the Center for Science in Public Participation.

"You're basically creating a sacrificial lamb, so that if something goes wrong you sacrifice the accountable executive and claim that it wasn't your fault."

The review panel is backed by the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), the U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) and ethical investor group Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI).

A March deadline for finalizing the standard was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but all three groups have now endorsed the final draft, a PRI representative said.

The standard will have "clear consequences" for the way companies design tailings dams while underlining the responsibility of boards in decision-making, said Adam Matthews, head of the Church of England's pension office.

"We are confident that if this standard is implemented, it will significantly improve safety across the mining sector," he said.

ICMM Chief Executive Tom Butler said the standard is "deliberately not too prescriptive" and is a "comprehensive first step in terms of setting expectations across the industry."

ICMM represents global miners Vale, BHP Group, Glencore Plc and others. UNEP did not respond to a request for comment.

Under the standards, an independent safety review of the riskiest structures must be completed at least every five years, with limits to stop one contractor from conducting consecutive reviews on the same facility.

Such facilities would also face review "at appropriate intervals" by an independent tailings review board, the document said.

Miners must also show "adequate financial capacity (including insurance, to the extent commercially reasonable) is available" to cover closure and reclamation costs, it said.

(Reporting by Jeff Lewis in Toronto; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.73% 35.9 End-of-day quote.-7.76%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 2.73% 5.9661 Delayed Quote.31.30%
GLENCORE PLC -3.23% 166.68 Delayed Quote.-26.82%
VALE S.A. 1.07% 55.59 End-of-day quote.4.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VALE S.A.
02:49pEXCLUSIVE : Global tailings dam standards fall short of changes sought by civil ..
RE
06/19China iron ore demand powers Baltic sea freight index to record weekly gain
RE
06/19VALE S A : 06/19/2020 0619_PTVI divestment_i.pdf
PU
06/18VALE S A : to restart work at Voisey's Bay, production expected to resume in Jul..
AQ
06/18Brazil's Vale Takes First Step to Resume Production at Voisey's Bay
DJ
06/18VALE TO RESUME OPERATIONS AT VOISEY' : filing
RE
06/18VALE S A : 06/18/2020 Vale announces plan to resume operations at Voisey's Bay
PU
06/17VALE S A : 06/17/2020 Vale informs on the suspension of interdiction of the Itab..
PU
06/12Brazil manufacturers seek to skirt shutdowns as coronavirus surges
RE
06/08Materials Shares Edge Higher But Lag Broader Market -- Materials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 32 592 M - -
Net income 2020 6 280 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,39x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 55 350 M 53 842 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,19 $
Last Close Price 10,79 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.4.30%55 289
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED33.21%30 004
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED21.76%9 462
NMDC LIMITED-32.22%3 531
FERREXPO PLC15.51%1 349
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-14.22%1 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group