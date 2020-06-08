Materials Shares Edge Higher But Lag Broader Market -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials were flat, lagging the broader market.

The U.S. economy entered a recession in February, the group that dates business cycles said Monday, ending the longest American economic expansion on record. Monthly economic activity "reached a clear peak" in February, marking the end of the 128-month expansion that began in June 2009, said the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research. It was the longest expansion in records back to 1854.

In corporate news, Brazilian mining giant Vale SA said Saturday evening that a regional labor court had ordered the shutdown of its Itabira mining complex because of an outbreak of Covid-19 cases. The complex has monthly production of 2.7 million metric tons. A decline in iron-ore production, even short term, isn't helpful to Vale, but the impact could be offset by an increase in the price of iron ore because of the decline in supply, according to Christopher LaFemina, an analyst for Jefferies. Vale is the world's biggest producer of iron ore.

