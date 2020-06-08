Log in
VALE S.A.

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
News 
News

Materials Shares Edge Higher But Lag Broader Market -- Materials Roundup

06/08/2020 | 05:08pm EDT

Producers of metals and other raw materials were flat, lagging the broader market.

The U.S. economy entered a recession in February, the group that dates business cycles said Monday, ending the longest American economic expansion on record. Monthly economic activity "reached a clear peak" in February, marking the end of the 128-month expansion that began in June 2009, said the Business Cycle Dating Committee of the National Bureau of Economic Research. It was the longest expansion in records back to 1854.

In corporate news, Brazilian mining giant Vale SA said Saturday evening that a regional labor court had ordered the shutdown of its Itabira mining complex because of an outbreak of Covid-19 cases. The complex has monthly production of 2.7 million metric tons. A decline in iron-ore production, even short term, isn't helpful to Vale, but the impact could be offset by an increase in the price of iron ore because of the decline in supply, according to Christopher LaFemina, an analyst for Jefferies. Vale is the world's biggest producer of iron ore. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 983 M - -
Net income 2020 5 814 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 56 481 M 57 011 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,70 $
Last Close Price 11,01 $
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.2.46%56 716
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED36.01%31 263
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED21.58%9 438
NMDC LIMITED-29.27%3 602
FERREXPO PLC21.23%1 438
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-5.55%1 170
