VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Mozambique: Nacala Logistics Reinforces Support for the Health Care Center in Nacala-a-Velha

08/17/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

8/17/2020

Mozambique: Nacala Logistics Reinforces Support for the Health Care Center in Nacala-a-Velha
Page Content

Nacala Logistics - a company at the logistics corridor of which Vale is a member - donated, last week, to the Health Care Center in Nacala-a-Velha - a district that houses the coal export port of Moatize, in the province of Nampula - hospital equipment, individual protection material for health care professionals, and hygiene products. The initiative aimed to help tackle the new coronavirus pandemic, increasing the response capacity of this health care unit.

The donated equipment includes hospital beds, safety overalls, gloves, protective goggles, sodium hypochlorite solution, glycerol-alcohol solution, defibrillators, test strips and tubes for glucometer, aspirators, nebulizers, infusion pumps, electric syringe pump, sample collection kits, and suction tubes.

During the donation ceremony, Carlos Dias, the Port Operations manager, highlighted that Nacala-a-Velha plays a special role for Nacala Logistics: 'At the beginning of the pandemic in the country, we provided this district with humanitarian aid - several public health and hygiene products. Again, we have taken actions focused on the health of the communities. We believe the supplies will be key to increase the response capacity of the health care center in case of requests for health services from users.'

Milton Ricardo, the director of the Health Care Center in Nacala-a-Velha, was grateful for the actions of Nacala Logistics and stated that the health care products donated will help the treatment and prevention of the disease at this health care unit: 'This second donation represents an added value and, undoubtedly, these supplies will contribute to improving the prevention of COVID-19 and the treatment of patients who seek our services.'

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Nacala Logistics has reinforced hygiene and safety measures with its employees, reaffirming the commitment to protect the health, safety, and well-being of its workers and the communities surrounding the company's operations. Since the new coronavirus was first reported, Nacala Logistics has followed all the measures recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the health authorities of Mozambique.


Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 21:32:02 UTC
