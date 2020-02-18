Vale S A : 02/18/2020 0218_aumento_Previ_i.pdf

Press Release

Vale informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership

Rio de Janeiro, February 18th, 2020 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that, on this date, it received a formal notice from the Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil - Previ ("Previ"), which states the following:

"Transfer of Custody of Common Shares issued by Vale S.A. - Pursuant to the article 12 of the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM") Instruction n. 358/02 ("ICVM n.358/02), we hereby inform for the due purposes that Caixa de Previdência dos Funcionários do Banco do Brasil - Previ ("Entity"), a closed private pension entity registered under the CNPJ no. 33.754.482/0001-24,located at Praia de Botafogo, 501, 3rd and 4th floors, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, received from BB CARTEIRA ATIVA FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES Exclusive Fund, registered under the CNPJ no. 01.578.476/0001-77("Exclusive Fund"), by means of share transfers, on February 11, 2020, 5.89% of Vale S.A.'s common shares. ("Vale S.A." or "Company")

The 311,234,114 common shares ("Shares"), previously held by the Exclusive Fund, resulted of the process of capital restitution to the shareholders of Litela Participações S.A.'s common shares. ("Litela"), disclosed by Litela in a press release to the market on 17/01/2020.

In compliance with the item II, article 12 of the CVM Instruction n.358/02, we inform that, with the referred transfer, the Entity now holds the interest represented by such Shares directly in the Company, consolidating its current direct shareholding position in Vale S.A. in the percentage of 6.38%.

In view of the provisions of the item V, Article 12 of CVM Instruction No. 358/02, we inform that Litela is a signatory of a shareholders' agreement of Vale S.A., entered into on August 14th, 2017."

Vale informs that it will proceed with the updating of its Reference Form, to reflect the aforementioned change, pursuant to CVM Instruction no 480/09, as amended.

For further information, please contact: +55-21-3485-3900Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

