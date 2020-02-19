Log in
VALE S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 02/19
52.81 BRL   +0.02%
06:37pVALE S A : 02/19/2020 0219_reducao_BB DTVM_i.pdf
PU
02:48aIron Prices Lift BHP's Profit and Dividend -- WSJ
DJ
02/18VALE S A : 02/18/2020 0218_aumento_Previ_i.pdf
PU
Vale S A : 02/19/2020 0219_reducao_BB DTVM_i.pdf

02/19/2020 | 06:37pm EST

Press Release

Vale informs decrease of relevant shareholding ownership

Rio de Janeiro, February 19th, 2020 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that on this date, it received a formal notice from BB Gestão de Recursos DTVM S.A., which states the following:

"Pursuant to Article 12, caput, of Rulling 358 of 01/03/2002, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), as subsequently amended, that the funds managed by BB Gestão de Recursos DTVM S.A., CNPJ 30.822.936/0001-69, reduced common shares issued by Vale, and on February 11, 2020, now manages a total of 0.68% of this class of share, qualifying as a non relevant shareholder in the total capital of that company, according to the information below:

I. Common shares owned by BB Gestão de Recursos DTVM S.A. totaled 36,088,174, which represents 0.68% of the total capital of 5,284,474,770 common shares;

  1. The purpose of the shares participations mentioned is strictly for investment, and does not aim to alter the control or the administrative structure of the company;
  1. There is no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the company where BB DTVM is involved."

Vale informs that it will proceed with the updating of its Reference Form to reflect the aforementioned change, pursuant to CVM Instruction no 480/09 as amended.

For further information, please contact: +55-21-3485-3900Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 23:36:06 UTC
