Vale S A : 02/19/2020 0219_reducao_BB DTVM_i.pdf

Vale informs decrease of relevant shareholding ownership

Rio de Janeiro, February 19th, 2020 - Vale S.A ("Vale") informs that on this date, it received a formal notice from BB Gestão de Recursos DTVM S.A., which states the following:

"Pursuant to Article 12, caput, of Rulling 358 of 01/03/2002, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission ("CVM"), as subsequently amended, that the funds managed by BB Gestão de Recursos DTVM S.A., CNPJ 30.822.936/0001-69, reduced common shares issued by Vale, and on February 11, 2020, now manages a total of 0.68% of this class of share, qualifying as a non relevant shareholder in the total capital of that company, according to the information below:

I. Common shares owned by BB Gestão de Recursos DTVM S.A. totaled 36,088,174, which represents 0.68% of the total capital of 5,284,474,770 common shares;

The purpose of the shares participations mentioned is strictly for investment, and does not aim to alter the control or the administrative structure of the company;

There is no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by the company where BB DTVM is involved."

Vale informs that it will proceed with the updating of its Reference Form to reflect the aforementioned change, pursuant to CVM Instruction no 480/09 as amended.

