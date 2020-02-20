Vale S A : 02/20/2020 Vale informs on the report of the Extraordinary Independent Consulting Committee for Investigation

Log in
VALE S.A.

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
02/20/2020 | 07:42pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, February 20th, 2020 - Vale S.A ('Vale') informs that, on this date, it received the final report ('Report') issued by the Extraordinary Independent Consulting Committee for Investigation (CIAE-A).

Announced on January 27th, 2019, the CIAE-A was constituted by Vale's Board of Directors, under the coordination of the former minister Ellen Gracie, dedicated to investigating the causes and responsibilities of the Dam I rupture, at the Córrego de Feijão mine, in Brumadinho.

The CIAE-A report contains recommendations of technical and governance nature. Most of the recommendations refers to themes that are already being addressed by Vale through several initiatives to enhance its internal controls. Vale will disclose within 30 days a timeline of implementation of such initiatives.

The executive summary of the Report is available through this link​. Vale will share the full content of the Report with the authorities.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.



Vale SA published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 00:41:02 UTC
