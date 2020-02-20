Vale S A : 02/20/2020 Vale on subsidiaries incorporation proposals

Rio de Janeiro, February 20th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ('Vale' or 'Company'), pursuant to the Article 2, VII, of Rulling 358/02, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission ('CVM'), informs that, aiming at simplifying its corporate structure, has proposed the incorporation, by the Company, of the following subsidiaries: Ferrous Resources do Brasil S.A.; Mineração Jacuípe S.A.; Minas da Serra Geral S.A.; MSE - Serviços de Operação, Manutenção e Montagens Ltda.; Mineração Guariba Ltda.; and Retiro Novo Reflorestamento Ltda, whose capital shares or stocks are 100% held by Vale.
The proposals of incorporation approved, as of today, by the Board of Directors, will be submitted to deliberation at Vale's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be convened within the legal term.
For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900
Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
