Vale S A : 02/21/2020 Vale on the approval of the new Policy for the Disclosure of Material Fact or Act and for the Securities Trading

02/21/2020 | 06:59pm EST

Rio de Janeiro, February 21st, 2020 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, approved the unification and the revision of the new Policy for the Disclosure of Material Fact or Act and for the new Securities Trading, which replaces the current approved on August 29, 2016 and on March 29, 2018, respectively.

One of the points of changes is that the Company will release every Material Act or Fact on a news portal with a page on the world wide web, and no longer in major newspapers, according to the CVM Instruction 547/14.

Therefore, from this date, the Company informs to the shareholders and to the market that will disclose its releases through the Valor Econômico newspaper portal.

The new Policy is in accordance with the instructions and guidelines of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Comission - CVM and can be accessed on the CVM and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão websites via CVM information system, as well as on the Company's website.

Finally, Vale informs that will file again in due course its Reference Form and Registration Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480/09, as amended.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.


Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 23:58:10 UTC
