Vale S A : 02/21/2020 Vale on the approval of the new Policy for the Disclosure of Material Fact or Act and for the Securities Trading

Rio de Janeiro, February 21st, 2020 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that the Board of Directors, at a meeting held today, approved the unification and the revision of the new Policy for the Disclosure of Material Fact or Act and for the new Securities Trading, which replaces the current approved on August 29, 2016 and on March 29, 2018, respectively.
One of the points of changes is that the Company will release every Material Act or Fact on a news portal with a page on the world wide web, and no longer in major newspapers, according to the CVM Instruction 547/14.
Therefore, from this date, the Company informs to the shareholders and to the market that will disclose its releases through the Valor Econômico newspaper portal.
The new Policy is in accordance with the instructions and guidelines of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Comission - CVM and can be accessed on the CVM and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão websites via CVM information system, as well as on the Company's website.
Finally, Vale informs that will file again in due course its Reference Form and Registration Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480/09, as amended.
