Vale S A : 03/12/2020 Vale informs on developments related to the outbreak of the coronavirus

Rio de Janeiro, March 12th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') would like to take this opportunity to formally update the market on the steps and policies that it is taking to safeguard its employees and its business operations from the threats that are being posed by the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak.

In recent weeks, an outbreak of a contagious disease, the COVID-19, was first reported from Wuhan, mainland China, and spread through various countries. There have been worldwide reports of contagion and fatalities from the virus and, on March 3rd, 2020, the outbreak was characterized as a Pandemic by the World Health Organization. Brazil and Canada, where we have our main operations, have also reported cases.

As of today, we have not suffered any material impact to our operations, logistics, sales or financial position, nor any of our employees was tested positive for coronavirus. The outbreak continues to be fluid and uncertain, making it impossible to forecast the final impact it could have on the global financial markets and economy, and in turn, on our business. In light of such circumstances, we are continuously assessing the impacts in our operations and financial situation.

Since late January, Vale has been taking all the necessary measures to support the prevention of the COVID-19 at its sites:

• A technical crisis committee and an executive committee were created to manage the actions resulting from this pandemic;

• All worldwide non-essential business trips and events have been cancelled or postponed until further notice;

• All Vale's employees returning from international travels are instructed to contact the company´s health department by telephone before returning to activities, even if they do not present any of the symptoms of the virus;

• In offices in countries where the COVID-19 has had more severe impact, Vale implemented a home-office routine.

Globally, the company is complying with the health and safety protocols established by the authorities and agencies of each country and is monitoring closely the developments of the situation.

As the outbreak develops over the regions where our operations are concentrated, we may face workforce related operational difficulties and may need to adopt contingency measures or eventually suspend operations. Also, a significant portion of our revenue is originated from sales made to customers in Asia and Europe (63.3% and 13.8% of revenues respectively, in the year ended December 31, 2019), and we as well rely on an extensive logistics and supply chain, including several ports, distribution centers and suppliers that have operations in affected regions.

Vale reaffirms its commitment to the safety of its people and the communities in which it operates and will keep investors and markets informed of future developments.