Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
Vale S A : 03/19/2020 Vale updates on the Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal

03/19/2020 | 07:48pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, March 19th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') provides additional clarification regarding the Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal ('TRMT'), located in Malaysia. Based on the communications from, and our discussions with, the national and local agencies and authorities, Vale considers, from where the situation stands, that it can continue to operate the TRMT.

Vale is in communication with the government and working on a contingency plan to keep the terminal operating, while safeguarding its employees and contractors and in compliance with all the requirements made by the Malaysian authorities.

Vale reaffirms its commitment to the safety of its people and the communities in which it operates and will keep investors and markets informed of future developments.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 23:47:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34 804 M
EBIT 2020 11 145 M
Net income 2020 7 037 M
Debt 2020 3 192 M
Yield 2020 0,44%
P/E ratio 2020 23,9x
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
EV / Sales2020 5,46x
EV / Sales2021 5,18x
Capitalization 187 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 14,59  $
Last Close Price 36,40  $
Spread / Highest target -44,6%
Spread / Average Target -59,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -79,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-26.75%39 039
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED0.00%18 589
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED13.67%5 425
NMDC LIMITED1.42%3 076
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-2.87%1 128
FERREXPO PLC-23.44%840
