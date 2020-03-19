Vale S A : 03/19/2020 Vale updates on the Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal

Rio de Janeiro, March 19th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') provides additional clarification regarding the Teluk Rubiah Maritime Terminal ('TRMT'), located in Malaysia. Based on the communications from, and our discussions with, the national and local agencies and authorities, Vale considers, from where the situation stands, that it can continue to operate the TRMT.

Vale is in communication with the government and working on a contingency plan to keep the terminal operating, while safeguarding its employees and contractors and in compliance with all the requirements made by the Malaysian authorities.

Vale reaffirms its commitment to the safety of its people and the communities in which it operates and will keep investors and markets informed of future developments.