Vale S A : 03/22/2020 Vale brings 5 million test kits and medical supplies to Brazil, in humanitarian aid

Rio de Janeiro, March 22nd, 2020 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') has closed the purchase of 5 million new coronavirus (Covid-19) rapid test kits to help the Brazilian government combat the spread of the illness in the country. The test, which can provide results in just 15 minutes, were purchased from China and will be delivered to the Brazilian government.

The first shipment of 1 million kits is estimated to be delivered by the supplier to Vale in China next Friday, March 27th. They will arrive in Brazil in the beginning of the following week. The remaining four million are expected to be delivered by the Chinese supplier by mid-April.

The amount of test kits purchased by Vale represents half of the needs estimated by the Brazilian Ministry of Health at the moment.

'Vale offers this humanitarian help to Brazilian society in a moment which the country unites for the health and safety of people. We are making use of our logistics network in Asia to bring equipment to Brazil that may make a difference in the lives of people', says Eduardo Bartolomeo, Vale's CEO.

The company is also purchasing from its Chinese suppliers personal protective equipment, such as goggles, gloves and medical masks, for doctors and nurses. The material will also be delivered to the federal government. Vale and China have a long-term partnership, developed more than 40 years ago.