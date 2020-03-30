Vale S A : 03/30/2020 Vale announces alternative measures for holding its Meeting of Shareholders on 04/30/2020

Notice to

Shareholders

Vale announces alternative measures for holding its Meeting of Shareholders on 04/30/2020

Rio de Janeiro - March 30th, 2020 - Vale SA ("Vale") has been following the evolution of the coronavirus outbreak (Covid-19) in Brazil and aiming to preserve the integrity of its employees, service providers and shareholders at the Annual Extraordinary and General Meetings' ("AGM/E"), which will be held, cumulatively, on April 30th, 2020, the Company encourages the remote participation of shareholders as an option for in-person participation.

Remote Voting

Given the current scenario, Vale considers that remote voting, following CVM Instruction No. 481/09, is the safest and most accessible way for shareholders to exercise their voting rights in the resolutions included in the AGM/E agenda. Recalling that remote voting is done through the Distance Voting Ballot to be sent to Vale's depositary, custodians or directly to Vale.

In order to encourage the use of this form of voting, shareholders who choose to send the Distance Voting Ballot (BVD) directly to the Company may do so by submitting, by April 23, 2020, digitalized copies of the Ballot and relevant documents by e- mail to the address vale.ri@vale.com. Thus, it is not necessary to forward the original (physical) copy of the BVD and the relevant documents, provided that the referred BVD contains digital authentication of the shareholder or the legal representative, as the case may be.

For investment fund shareholders, the presentation of a single BVD per manager will be allowed, as long as the vote is identical for the funds represented, keeping the other documentation requirements.

Virtual Access

Vale will provide, on an exceptional basis, a digital platform for shareholders to join the meeting remotely and make their statements, which may be attached to the minutes, if requested. It should be noted that, due to the platform's limitations and the extensive and complex AGM/E agenda, virtual access will not allow voting through the platform. In this case, the shareholder must use the BVD, according to the rules applicable to this document.

Detailed information on the procedures and documentation required for shareholders' virtual access will be made available up to 15 days before the AGM/E with the publication of a new Notice to Shareholders.

In-person Participation

Even though Vale offers alternatives for remote participation, in compliance with current legislation, the Company will maintain the on-site realization of the AGM/E. Aware of the importance of preserving the integrity of the meeting's participants, Vale will have a minimum contingent of professionals and