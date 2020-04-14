Vale S A : 04/14/2020 Vale informs on judicial decision

Rio de Janeiro, April 14th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs on the decision by the 1st Court of Ouro Preto, Minas Gerais, issued on April 14th, 2020, regarding the request for a preliminary injunction within the scope of the lawsuit 5000885-66.2020.8.13.0461 proposed by the Public Prosecution Office of the State of Minas Gerais, that determined, among others, the freezing of Vale's funds in the amount of R$ 50 million solely to ensure the compensation for losses that could be caused as a result of the evacuation of the residents of the flooding area in case of a hypothetical rupture of the Doutor dam, which is owned by Vale. Additionally, the judge ordered that within thirty days from the date of the evacuation, Vale initiates payments, until the final resettlement, of monthly emergency instalments to all people that were relocated from their homes in the amount of 1 (one) Brazilian minimum wage to adults, 1/2 (one-half) of the minimum wage to adolescents and 1/4 (one-fourth) of the minimum wage to children. Vale estimates that 229 people will start receiving the emergency payment.

The evacuation of the people living in the Self-Rescue Zone started on February 16th, 2020 led by Vale, together with the Local Civil Defense, in a gradual and organized manner, due to the beginning of the decharacterization process of the Doutor dam.