Vale S.A.

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/14
44.53 BRL   -0.09%
05:11pVALE S A : 04/15/2020 0415 Divulgação de Resultados 1Q20_i.pdf
PU
04/14VALE S A : 04/14/2020 Vale informs on judicial decision
PU
04/14VALE S.A. : quaterly sales release
Vale S A : 04/15/2020 0415 Divulgação de Resultados 1Q20_i.pdf

04/15/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Press Release

Dates for reporting of 1Q20 performance

Vale S.A. (B3: VALE3 and NYSE: VALE) invites you to its 1Q20 earnings release.

1Q20 Production and sales report

Date: April 17, 2020 (Friday)

Time: After markets closure

1Q20 Financial performance report

Date: April 28, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: After markets closure

Conference calls/webcast

Portuguese

Date: April 29, 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 10h00 (Brasília time)

English

Date: April 29, 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 12h00/11h00/16h00 (Brasília/New York/London time)

The conference calls will be transmitted live through our website

(www.vale.com/investors)

Dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

In Portuguese and in English:

+55 (11) 3181-8565 /4210-1803 (Brazil)

+44 20 3795 9972 (U.K.)

+1 412 717 9627 (U.S.)

+1 844 204 8942 (U.S. toll free)

Access code: VALE

To connect participants through the computer via HD Web Phone click here

Click hereto access the webcast in Portuguese

Click hereto access the webcast in English

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy;

  1. the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores
    Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form
    20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 21:10:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 33 567 M
EBIT 2020 10 983 M
Net income 2020 6 701 M
Debt 2020 3 251 M
Yield 2020 1,80%
P/E ratio 2020 6,51x
P/E ratio 2021 5,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,41x
EV / Sales2021 1,30x
Capitalization 44 238 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,66  $
Last Close Price 8,63  $
Spread / Highest target 90,1%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-2.39%43 838
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED2.39%22 778
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-3.68%5 936
NMDC LIMITED3.69%3 340
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-1.07%1 112
FERREXPO PLC-13.43%1 016
