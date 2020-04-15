Vale S A : 04/15/2020 0415 Divulgação de Resultados 1Q20_i.pdf

Press Release

Dates for reporting of 1Q20 performance

Vale S.A. (B3: VALE3 and NYSE: VALE) invites you to its 1Q20 earnings release.

1Q20 Production and sales report

Date: April 17, 2020 (Friday)

Time: After markets closure

1Q20 Financial performance report

Date: April 28, 2020 (Tuesday)

Time: After markets closure

Conference calls/webcast

Portuguese

Date: April 29, 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 10h00 (Brasília time)

English

Date: April 29, 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 12h00/11h00/16h00 (Brasília/New York/London time)

The conference calls will be transmitted live through our website

(www.vale.com/investors)

Dial in to conference calls/webcasts:

In Portuguese and in English:

+55 (11) 3181-8565 /4210-1803 (Brazil)

+44 20 3795 9972 (U.K.)

+1 412 717 9627 (U.S.)

+1 844 204 8942 (U.S. toll free)

Access code: VALE

To connect participants through the computer via HD Web Phone click here

Click hereto access the webcast in Portuguese

Click hereto access the webcast in English

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from- home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com

Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com

Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com

Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com

Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

