VALE S.A.

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/16
42.76 BRL   -1.00%
Vale S A : 04/17/2020 Vale informs on estimates update

04/17/2020 | 05:36pm EDT
Rio de Janeiro, April 17th, 2020 - Vale S.A. (Vale), informs that it has updated today, in its production and sales report of the first quarter 2020, the following estimates: (i) iron ore fines production between 310 and 330 Mt in 2020, (ii) pellets production between 35 and 40 Mt in 2020, (iii) nickel production excluding Vale New Caledonia between 180,000 and 195,000 t in 2020, (iv) copper production between 360,000 and 380,000. Vale also informs the discontinuity of its production and costs estimates of its Coal business for 2020,2021, 2022 and 2023.

Vale clarifies that the information provided in this document represent only an expectation, hypothetical data that by no means constitute a promise of performance by Vale and/or its management. The estimates presented involve market factors that are beyond Vale's control and, therefore, can be subject to new changes.

Additionally, Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, within the period required by the Instruction CVM n. 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com
Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.


​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 21:35:05 UTC
