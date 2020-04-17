Vale S A : 04/17/2020 Vale informs on estimates update

Rio de Janeiro, April 17th, 2020 - Vale S.A. (Vale), informs that it has updated today, in its production and sales report of the first quarter 2020, the following estimates: (i) iron ore fines production between 310 and 330 Mt in 2020, (ii) pellets production between 35 and 40 Mt in 2020, (iii) nickel production excluding Vale New Caledonia between 180,000 and 195,000 t in 2020, (iv) copper production between 360,000 and 380,000. Vale also informs the discontinuity of its production and costs estimates of its Coal business for 2020,2021, 2022 and 2023.

Vale clarifies that the information provided in this document represent only an expectation, hypothetical data that by no means constitute a promise of performance by Vale and/or its management. The estimates presented involve market factors that are beyond Vale's control and, therefore, can be subject to new changes.

Additionally, Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, within the period required by the Instruction CVM n. 480 of December 7, 2009, as amended.