Vale S A : 04/24/2020 Vale informs on holding its Meetings of 04/30/2020 exclusively by digital means

Fato Relevante

Vale informs on holding its Meetings of 04/30/2020 exclusively by digital means

Rio de Janeiro, April 24th, 2020 - Vale S.A. ("Vale or Company"), following the Notice to Shareholders published on 03/30/2020 and 04/15/2020 ("Notices to Shareholders"), informs that, due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and pursuant to CVM Instruction No. 622/2020, the Company's Ordinary and Extraordinary Meetings of Shareholders ("AGM/E") will be held, cumulatively, on 04/30/2020, at 10 am, exclusivelyby digital means. The Company also informs on the flexibility of the date for sending the distant voting ballot ("BVD") directly to Vale.

Flexibilization of the deadline for sending the BVD directly to the Company

In order to encourage the Company's shareholders to participate through the remittance of the BVD, the Company will grant, exceptionally for this AGM / E, a more beneficial deadline for submitting the BVD directly to the Company, pursuant to § 2 of art. 21-B of CVM Instruction 481/2009, as amended ("ICVM 481"), of until April 28, 2020, regardless of the deadline initially informed in the Call Notice, Proxy Statement, Management Proposal, and in the BVDs themselves.

In addition, the Company reiterates that, as described in the BVDs, the need to receive the physical copy of the voting ballot is waived, and it is accepted the electronic versions of such documents via the e-mail vale.ri@vale.com.

Accreditation for remote participation

To this end, Vale will provide the Webex digital platform for shareholders to participate and/or vote remotely in the AGM/E, without prejudice to the use of the distant voting ballot as a means of exercising the right to vote.

It should be noted that holders of ADSs participate and vote in meetings only and exclusively through their representative, Citibank N.A. (Citibank), as a depositary financial institution, observing the terms and procedures established in the "Depositary Agreement" signed with Vale.

To participate and vote in the AGM/E, shareholders must observe all the procedures described below.

Shareholders may request a link to access the AGM/E through the form available at www.vale.com/agoe2020. Given the change to an exclusively digital meeting, the Company has extended the deadline and the request may be submitted until April 28th, 2020. It must be accompanied by the documents required for participation, as detailed in the Call Notice, Participation Manual, Management Proposal, Notices to Shareholders and in this press release. Access via Webex will be restricted to shareholders or their representatives or attorneys, as the case may be, accredited under the terms of this press release ("Accredited Shareholders"). The Company reinforces that shareholders who do not submit the request and the necessary participation documents within the period required herein will not be able to participate in the AGM/E.

Individual invitations for virtual access will be sent to the email addresses indicated on the form, with only one individual invitation sent to each Accredited Shareholder.

Accredited Shareholders commit to: (i) use the individual invitations solely and exclusively for the remote participation in the AGM/E, (ii) not transfer or disclose, in whole or in part, the individual invitations to any third party, shareholder or non-shareholder, as the invitation is non-transferable, and