Vale S A : 05/27/2020 Vale becomes aware of a lawsuit filed by the MPMG
0
05/27/2020 | 08:23am EDT
Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, May 27th, 2020 - Vale SA ('Vale') informs, pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) Instruction No. 358/2002, as subsequently amended, that it became aware of a lawsuit filed by the Public Prosecutor's Office of the State of Minas Gerais ('MPMG'), allegedly based on Article 5, item V of Brazilian Law 12.846/2013, that is, according to MPMG understanding, Vale would have, through its employee's actions, hindered the inspection activities of public agencies in the complex.
The judge of the 1st Civil, Criminal and Juvenile Court of the District of Brumadinho, without Vale's prior knowledge or manifestation, decided to partially grant a preliminary injunction requested by the MPMG for Vale to present, within ten days from the summons of the decision, guarantees in the amount of R$ 7,931,887,500.00 in order to guarantee the eventual imposition of a fine or forfeit of assets, rights and values.
Vale remains firm in its commitment to repair the damage caused by the dam rupture of the Córrego de Feijão mine, which is its main focus of actions in Brumadinho. Vale will continue to contribute to all investigations and will present its defense in due course, after summoned, opportunity in which it will have access to the records and documents gathered by the MPMG.
Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.
For further information, please contact:
Vale.RI@vale.com
Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.