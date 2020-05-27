Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale S A : 05/27/2020 Vale becomes aware of a lawsuit filed by the MPMG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 08:23am EDT
Rio de Janeiro, Rio de Janeiro, May 27th, 2020 - Vale SA ('Vale') informs, pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM) Instruction No. 358/2002, as subsequently amended, that it became aware of a lawsuit filed by the Public Prosecutor's Office of the State of Minas Gerais ('MPMG'), allegedly based on Article 5, item V of Brazilian Law 12.846/2013, that is, according to MPMG understanding, Vale would have, through its employee's actions, hindered the inspection activities of public agencies in the complex.

The judge of the 1st Civil, Criminal and Juvenile Court of the District of Brumadinho, without Vale's prior knowledge or manifestation, decided to partially grant a preliminary injunction requested by the MPMG for Vale to present, within ten days from the summons of the decision, guarantees in the amount of R$ 7,931,887,500.00 in order to guarantee the eventual imposition of a fine or forfeit of assets, rights and values.

Vale remains firm in its commitment to repair the damage caused by the dam rupture of the Córrego de Feijão mine, which is its main focus of actions in Brumadinho. Vale will continue to contribute to all investigations and will present its defense in due course, after summoned, opportunity in which it will have access to the records and documents gathered by the MPMG.

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com
Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 12:22:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VALE S.A.
08:23aVALE S A : 05/27/2020 Vale becomes aware of a lawsuit filed by the MPMG
PU
05/26NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Vale enters into exclusivity to negotiate the sale of Va..
AQ
05/25VALE S A : 05/25/2020 Vale enters into exclusivity to negotiate the sale of Vale..
PU
05/23Steinmetz's BSGR seeks to reopen $1.25 bln Guinea ruling
RE
05/21Correction to Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Article on May 20
DJ
05/20Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market; Prices Surge -- Update
DJ
05/20Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market, as Prices Surge
DJ
05/18Vale Resumed Operations at Teluk Rubiah Terminal After Securing Safety Resour..
DJ
05/14Norway wealth fund blacklists Glencore, other commodity giants over coal
RE
05/13Disruptions to copper operations from coronavirus outbreak
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 740 M
EBIT 2020 10 414 M
Net income 2020 5 781 M
Debt 2020 4 295 M
Yield 2020 0,39%
P/E ratio 2020 8,18x
P/E ratio 2021 6,44x
EV / Sales2020 1,62x
EV / Sales2021 1,47x
Capitalization 47 260 M
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,39 $
Last Close Price 9,21 $
Spread / Highest target 78,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-7.69%46 925
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED28.91%28 201
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED3.38%7 959
NMDC LIMITED-41.26%3 072
FERREXPO PLC2.11%1 176
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-16.32%1 131
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group