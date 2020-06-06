Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale S A : 06/06/2020 Vale informs on the interdiction of the Itabira Complex and the support to fight COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/06/2020 | 10:16pm EDT
Rio de Janeiro, June 6th, 2020 - Vale SA ('Vale') informs, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as subsequently amended, that, on June 5th, 2020, it adopted the necessary measures to suspend the activities of the Itabira mining complex, comprising by the Conceição, Cauê and Periquito mines, in compliance with a decision issued by the Regional Labour Court of the 3rd Region, which reinstated the effects of the Interdiction Term issued by the Sub-Secretariat for Labour Inspection, in Minas Gerais. The ruling will remain in effect until judgment on the merits of the action or until the implementation of control measures to protect from COVID-19 as defined by the labour inspectors, under penalty of a daily fine in the amount of R$ 500,000.00, fixed in a decision issued on June 6th, 2020 by the same court. Vale informs that the shutdown of the activities at these mines follows all technical criteria and safety protocols, to protect the health of workers.

Vale also informs that it is aware of its socioeconomic responsibility and, since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been looking for ways to contribute to the Brazilian society in the fight against the virus, protecting its employees and the communities close to its operations, as following described.

Mass testing

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vale has been carrying out a series of actions aimed at preventing and mitigating the effects caused by COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) protocol, strictly followed by Vale, is to test, remove, track and treat positive or suspicious cases. By following the WHO protocol and taking the correct measures, Vale contributes to the control of COVID-19 in the cities where it operates.

Following this philosophy and in line with the WHO recommendations, Vale has been promoting mass testing of its employees in Brazil, thus allowing the mapping of people who have had contact with the virus and are asymptomatic. Until June 5th, over 75% of the company's workforce (own and third parties) in the country were tested. In Itabira, almost the entire workforce at site was tested.

Mass testing offers greater transparency of the number of Vale employees who had contact with the virus, which contrasts with the lower incidence in the surrounding communities, where there is no large-scale testing. Thus, the company will remain with the firm purpose of supporting the municipalities where it operates in the testing process, as is the case in Itabira, while keeping other measures such as the donation of 5 million tests to the Brazilian Government.

Other preventive measures

In addition to mass testing, Vale has adopted several other measures aimed at ensuring the safety of its employees and collaborators, such as: (i) adoption of the 'home office' system; (ii) work-at-home for workers over 60 years old or with risk factors, regardless of their functions; (iii) reduction of personnel in operations and scheduling of shifts; (iv) the mandatory use of masks in the units; (v) daily screening on the arrival of workers, with body temperature measurement and health questionnaire for 100% of the workforce; (vi) measures of social distancing and control, such as increasing the bus fleet to reduce occupancy and reducing the number of employees in restaurants; and (vii) constant cleaning of the facilities.

Production guidance

The iron ore fines production guidance of 310-330 Mt in 2020 considers a negative impact of 15Mt from eventual impacts resulting from the fight against COVID-19. Considering (i) the expected monthly production of 2.7Mt from the Itabira Complex for the coming months and (ii) the provisioning of up to 15Mt of losses associated with COVID-19 in 2020, there is no need, at this moment, to revise the guidance. Vale informs, however, that there may be a temporary shortage of pellets for the domestic market, while the Itabira Complex shutdown remains, given that the complex provides pellet feed for the pelletizers of the Tubarão Complex.

Ever since the Covid-19 outbreak began, our highest priority is the health and safety of our employees. Our IR team adopted work-from-home, and as we continue to face these new circumstances, we strongly recommend you prioritize e-mail and online engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Vale.RI@vale.com
Ivan Fadel: ivan.fadel@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 06 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 02:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VALE S.A.
06/06VALE S A : 06/06/2020 Vale informs on the interdiction of the Itabira Complex an..
PU
05/28Glencore chairman Hayward defends climate policy
RE
05/27VALE S A : 05/27/2020 Vale becomes aware of a lawsuit filed by the MPMG
PU
05/26NEW CENTURY RESOURCES : Vale enters into exclusivity to negotiate the sale of Va..
AQ
05/25VALE S A : 05/25/2020 Vale enters into exclusivity to negotiate the sale of Vale..
PU
05/23Steinmetz's BSGR seeks to reopen $1.25 bln Guinea ruling
RE
05/21Correction to Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Article on May 20
DJ
05/20Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market; Prices Surge -- Update
DJ
05/20Brazil's Coronavirus Crisis Disrupts Iron-Ore Market, as Prices Surge
DJ
05/18Vale Resumed Operations at Teluk Rubiah Terminal After Securing Safety Resour..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 983 M - -
Net income 2020 5 814 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 416 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,78x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 56 481 M 56 716 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 79 646
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 11,70 $
Last Close Price 11,01 $
Spread / Highest target 49,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.2.46%56 716
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED36.01%31 263
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED18.76%9 438
NMDC LIMITED-31.06%3 602
FERREXPO PLC21.23%1 438
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-14.01%1 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group