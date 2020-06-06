Vale S A : 06/06/2020 Vale informs on the interdiction of the Itabira Complex and the support to fight COVID-19

Rio de Janeiro, June 6th, 2020 - Vale SA ('Vale') informs, pursuant to the CVM Instruction No. 358/2002, as subsequently amended, that, on June 5th, 2020, it adopted the necessary measures to suspend the activities of the Itabira mining complex, comprising by the Conceição, Cauê and Periquito mines, in compliance with a decision issued by the Regional Labour Court of the 3rd Region, which reinstated the effects of the Interdiction Term issued by the Sub-Secretariat for Labour Inspection, in Minas Gerais. The ruling will remain in effect until judgment on the merits of the action or until the implementation of control measures to protect from COVID-19 as defined by the labour inspectors, under penalty of a daily fine in the amount of R$ 500,000.00, fixed in a decision issued on June 6th, 2020 by the same court. Vale informs that the shutdown of the activities at these mines follows all technical criteria and safety protocols, to protect the health of workers.

Vale also informs that it is aware of its socioeconomic responsibility and, since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been looking for ways to contribute to the Brazilian society in the fight against the virus, protecting its employees and the communities close to its operations, as following described.

Mass testing

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Vale has been carrying out a series of actions aimed at preventing and mitigating the effects caused by COVID-19. The World Health Organization (WHO) protocol, strictly followed by Vale, is to test, remove, track and treat positive or suspicious cases. By following the WHO protocol and taking the correct measures, Vale contributes to the control of COVID-19 in the cities where it operates.

Following this philosophy and in line with the WHO recommendations, Vale has been promoting mass testing of its employees in Brazil, thus allowing the mapping of people who have had contact with the virus and are asymptomatic. Until June 5th, over 75% of the company's workforce (own and third parties) in the country were tested. In Itabira, almost the entire workforce at site was tested.

Mass testing offers greater transparency of the number of Vale employees who had contact with the virus, which contrasts with the lower incidence in the surrounding communities, where there is no large-scale testing. Thus, the company will remain with the firm purpose of supporting the municipalities where it operates in the testing process, as is the case in Itabira, while keeping other measures such as the donation of 5 million tests to the Brazilian Government.

Other preventive measures

In addition to mass testing, Vale has adopted several other measures aimed at ensuring the safety of its employees and collaborators, such as: (i) adoption of the 'home office' system; (ii) work-at-home for workers over 60 years old or with risk factors, regardless of their functions; (iii) reduction of personnel in operations and scheduling of shifts; (iv) the mandatory use of masks in the units; (v) daily screening on the arrival of workers, with body temperature measurement and health questionnaire for 100% of the workforce; (vi) measures of social distancing and control, such as increasing the bus fleet to reduce occupancy and reducing the number of employees in restaurants; and (vii) constant cleaning of the facilities.

Production guidance