Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale S A : 11/01/2019 Vale informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

Rio de Janeiro, November 1st, 2019 - Vale S.A ('Vale') informs, pursuant to Article 12, caput, of Rulling 358 of 01/03/2002, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission ('CVM'), as subsequently amended, that BlackRock, Inc. ('BlackRock'), a company organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, headquartered at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10022-0002, United States of America, and legally represented in Brazil by Banco BNP Paribas Brasil S.A. registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 01.522.368/0001-82, by Citibank DTVM S.A., registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.868.597/0001-40 and by JP Morgan, registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.851.205/0001-30, increased the number of common shares issued by Vale and now manages a total of 206,564,421 common shares and 58,343,205 American Depositary Receipts ('ADRs'), representing common shares, totaling 264,907,626 common shares issued by Vale, representing approximately 5.01% of this class of share, and 351,200 derivatives referenced to common shares representing, approximately 0.007%, of this class of share, as of October 30rd, 2019.

BlackRock also stated that: (i) the purpose of the shares participations mentioned above is strictly for investment and does not alter the control or the administrative structure of Vale; and (ii) there is no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by Vale where BlackRock is involved.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2019 00:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE S.A.
08:28pVALE S A : 11/01/2019 Vale informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership
PU
10:33aTrading firm Traxys agrees cobalt marketing deal with Nornickel - sources
RE
08:54aVale to Resume Production at Alegria Mine, Boosting Output by 8 Million Tons ..
DJ
08:43aVALE S A : 11/01/2019 Vale informs on resumption of operations in Alegria Mine
PU
02:49aBHP : approves $44 million for JV Samarco restart
RE
02:05aBHP Approves US$44 Million for Samarco Plant Restart
DJ
10/31VALE : 10/31/2019 Vale informs on Forquilha IV dam
PU
10/31Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors
RE
10/3110/31/2019 &NDASH; 10 : 50Vale informs on Forquilha IV dam
PU
10/31MITSUI CEO : Higher demand for heavy crude boosts its profit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37 814 M
EBIT 2019 11 174 M
Net income 2019 4 307 M
Debt 2019 5 984 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 15,1x
P/E ratio 2020 5,04x
EV / Sales2019 1,81x
EV / Sales2020 1,64x
Capitalization 62 357 M
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,61  $
Last Close Price 12,17  $
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-7.45%60 126
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED112.65%18 888
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED35.31%7 822
NMDC LTD14.95%4 854
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 387
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-7.96%1 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group