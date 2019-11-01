Vale S A : 11/01/2019 Vale informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership
11/01/2019 | 08:28pm EDT
Rio de Janeiro, November 1st, 2019 - Vale S.A ('Vale') informs, pursuant to Article 12, caput, of Rulling 358 of 01/03/2002, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission ('CVM'), as subsequently amended, that BlackRock, Inc. ('BlackRock'), a company organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, headquartered at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10022-0002, United States of America, and legally represented in Brazil by Banco BNP Paribas Brasil S.A. registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 01.522.368/0001-82, by Citibank DTVM S.A., registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.868.597/0001-40 and by JP Morgan, registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.851.205/0001-30, increased the number of common shares issued by Vale and now manages a total of 206,564,421 common shares and 58,343,205 American Depositary Receipts ('ADRs'), representing common shares, totaling 264,907,626 common shares issued by Vale, representing approximately 5.01% of this class of share, and 351,200 derivatives referenced to common shares representing, approximately 0.007%, of this class of share, as of October 30rd, 2019.
BlackRock also stated that: (i) the purpose of the shares participations mentioned above is strictly for investment and does not alter the control or the administrative structure of Vale; and (ii) there is no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by Vale where BlackRock is involved.
For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900
Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.