Vale S A : 11/01/2019 Vale informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership

Rio de Janeiro, November 1st, 2019 - Vale S.A ('Vale') informs, pursuant to Article 12, caput, of Rulling 358 of 01/03/2002, issued by the Brazilian Securities Commission ('CVM'), as subsequently amended, that BlackRock, Inc. ('BlackRock'), a company organized and existing under the laws of the United States of America, headquartered at 55 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10022-0002, United States of America, and legally represented in Brazil by Banco BNP Paribas Brasil S.A. registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 01.522.368/0001-82, by Citibank DTVM S.A., registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.868.597/0001-40 and by JP Morgan, registered with the CNPJ/MF under no 33.851.205/0001-30, increased the number of common shares issued by Vale and now manages a total of 206,564,421 common shares and 58,343,205 American Depositary Receipts ('ADRs'), representing common shares, totaling 264,907,626 common shares issued by Vale, representing approximately 5.01% of this class of share, and 351,200 derivatives referenced to common shares representing, approximately 0.007%, of this class of share, as of October 30rd, 2019.

BlackRock also stated that: (i) the purpose of the shares participations mentioned above is strictly for investment and does not alter the control or the administrative structure of Vale; and (ii) there is no agreement or contract regulating the exercise of voting rights or the purchase and sale of securities issued by Vale where BlackRock is involved.