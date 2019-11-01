Vale S A : 11/01/2019 Vale informs on resumption of operations in Alegria Mine

Rio de Janeiro, November 1st, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that it has received the necessary authorization from the National Mining Agency to resume the operations of the Alegria Mine, reverting the suspension decision of the operation that has been halted since March 2019.

The abovementioned authorization allows the restart of approximately 8 Mtpy of the 50 Mtpy of previously halted production, as presented in the 3Q19 Performance Report, and enables the partial resumption of dry processing at the Alegria Mine, while approximately 42 Mtpy of iron ore production capacity remains suspended.

With the goal to safely return to operations, Vale expects that the increase in production will be up to 1Mt in 2019, not impacting expected sales volume this year. For the following years production will gradually return, observing additionally the margin over volume strategy.

Vale reaffirms its iron ore and pellet sales guidance of 307-332 million tons for 2019 and expects sales to be between the lower and the midpoint of the range.