Vale S A : 11/01/2019 Vale informs on resumption of operations in Alegria Mine

Rio de Janeiro, November 1st, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that it has received the necessary authorization from the National Mining Agency to resume the operations of the Alegria Mine, reverting the suspension decision of the operation that has been halted since March 2019.
The abovementioned authorization allows the restart of approximately 8 Mtpy of the 50 Mtpy of previously halted production, as presented in the 3Q19 Performance Report, and enables the partial resumption of dry processing at the Alegria Mine, while approximately 42 Mtpy of iron ore production capacity remains suspended.
With the goal to safely return to operations, Vale expects that the increase in production will be up to 1Mt in 2019, not impacting expected sales volume this year. For the following years production will gradually return, observing additionally the margin over volume strategy.
Vale reaffirms its iron ore and pellet sales guidance of 307-332 million tons for 2019 and expects sales to be between the lower and the midpoint of the range.
|
|
For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900
Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com
This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.
Disclaimer
Vale SA published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 12:42:10 UTC