Vale S A : 11/11/2019 Vale informs on estimates updates

Rio de Janeiro, November 11th, 2019 - Vale S.A. (Vale) informs that it has updated its copper production guidance for 2019 to 382,000 - 386,000 tons, mainly due to an unscheduled stoppage maintenance at the conveyor belt and the sag mill of Sossego operation. It is expected to resume production by mid-December.

Vale also states that it has updated its iron ore and pellets sales guidance for 2019 to 307 - 312 Mt, given more visibility on sales expected for 4Q19, which should range between 83 - 88 Mt. For 1Q20, the production and sales are expected to range between 70 - 75 Mt, due to seasonality, the gradual and safe return of operations and in line with margin over volume strategy.

Additionally, Vale informs that will file again in due course the item 11 of its Reference Form, in the period required by the Instruction CVM number 480, of December 7th, 2009, as amended.

Vale clarifies that the information provided in this document represent only an expectation, hypothetical data that by no means constitute a promise of performance by Vale and/or its management. The estimates presented involve market factors that are beyond the control of Vale and, therefore, can be subject to new changes.