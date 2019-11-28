Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale S A : 11/28/2019 Vale on the agreement to extend the emergency payments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 04:38pm EST
Rio de Janeiro, November 28th, 2019 - Vale S.A. ('Vale') informs that, at the hearing of the 6th Public Treasury Court, the extension for 10 additional months of payments of emergency aid to those affected by the breach of dam I in Brumadinho was ratified.

The meeting was attended by Vale, the Public Prosecution Office of the State of Minas Gerais, the Federal Public Prosecution Office, the Public Defender's Office of the State of Minas Gerais, the Federal Public Defender's Office and the State of Minas Gerais.

The amounts agreed in February 2019 with the above-mentioned parties remain the same, that is, 1 minimum wage per adult, ½ per teenager, ¼ per child. The benefit will be fully provided to those people who have been proven to reside in the communities of Córrego do Feijão, Parque da Cachoeira, Alberto Flores, Cantagalo, Pires and along the Córrego Ferro-Carvão banks on the date of the dam breach, as well as those people who are currently taking part of the following support programs developed by Vale: housing, social assistance, agricultural assistance and assistance to local producers. It is estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 people will continue to receive the full payment of emergency aid.

Others who are not included in the above-mentioned criteria and who currently receive the full payment of emergency aid agreed in February 2019, estimated between 93,000 to 98,000 beneficiaries, will receive 50% of the emergency payment for 10 months starting on January 25th, 2020.

The amounts mentioned above will be paid as a new emergency indemnity and will be deducted and considered in any collective indemnity in the future.

Vale understands that the extension of the emergency indemnification agreement reinforces the company's commitment to the reparation of the damages caused by the dam rupture, in a swift and comprehensive manner.

For further information, please contact:
+55-21-3485-3900

Andre Figueiredo: andre.figueiredo@vale.com
Andre Werner: andre.werner@vale.com
Mariana Rocha: mariana.rocha@vale.com
Samir Bassil: samir.bassil@vale.com

This press release may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM), and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in particular the factors discussed under 'Forward-Looking Statements' and 'Risk Factors' in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F.

​​

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 21:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE S.A.
04:38pVALE S A : 11/28/2019 Vale on the agreement to extend the emergency payments
PU
11/2711/27/2019 &NDASH; 17 : 28Vale concludes de-characterization of the first of nin..
PU
11/26VALE S A : Expects $1.6 Billion Impairment Charge in 4Q -- Reuters
DJ
11/26VALE S A : 11/26/2019 Vale on Base Metals and Coal businesses impairment tests
PU
11/19VALE S A : 11/19/2019 Vale redeems bonds maturing in 2022
PU
11/18Proposed standards for mining waste dams draw concerns from industry trade gr..
RE
11/13BHP Names Mike Henry as Next CEO -- Update
DJ
11/13VALE S A : A Mining Town Buried in Mud Is Awash in Cash. It -2-
DJ
11/13A Mining Town Buried in Mud Is Awash in Cash. It Will Soon Run Out.
DJ
11/11VALE S A : 11/11/2019 Vale informs on estimates updates
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37 630 M
EBIT 2019 10 912 M
Net income 2019 2 669 M
Debt 2019 5 662 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 62,8x
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
EV / Sales2019 7,04x
EV / Sales2020 6,83x
Capitalization 259 B
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,60  $
Last Close Price 50,58  $
Spread / Highest target -62,4%
Spread / Average Target -69,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -85,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-0.27%60 828
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED134.13%20 422
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED45.43%8 660
NMDC LTD3.88%4 373
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 330
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION4.33%1 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group