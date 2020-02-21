Log in
VALE S.A.

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vale S A : 2/21/2020Vale informs on the report of the Extraordinary Independent Consulting Committee for Investigation

02/21/2020 | 07:17am EST

Vale informs that, on this date, it received the final report issued by the Extraordinary Independent Consulting Committee for Investigation (CIAE-A).

Announced on January 27th, 2019, the CIAE-A was constituted by Vale's Board of Directors, under the coordination of the former minister Ellen Gracie, dedicated to investigating the causes and responsibilities of the Dam I rupture, at the Córrego de Feijão mine, in Brumadinho.

The CIAE-A report contains recommendations of technical and governance nature. Most of the recommendations refers to themes that are already being addressed by Vale through several initiatives to enhance its internal controls. Vale will disclose within 30 days a timeline of implementation of such initiatives.

The executive summary of the Report is available through this link. Vale will share the full content of the Report with the authorities.

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 12:16:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 36 107 M
EBIT 2020 12 351 M
Net income 2020 8 007 M
Debt 2020 1 878 M
Yield 2020 0,63%
P/E ratio 2020 8,23x
P/E ratio 2021 7,22x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
EV / Sales2021 1,66x
Capitalization 60 929 M
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,25  $
Last Close Price 11,88  $
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-0.92%60 895
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED6.08%23 078
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-14.93%7 563
NMDC LTD-11.51%4 471
FERREXPO PLC-0.76%1 192
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-7.43%1 100
