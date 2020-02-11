Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Vale S A : Brazil's Vale hit by another $671 million in provisions stemming from dam burst

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:27am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Brucutu mine owned by Brazilian mining company Vale SA is seen in Sao Goncalo do Rio Abaixo

Brazil's Vale SA said on Tuesday it will register a net $671 million (£519 million) in additional provisions stemming from a deadly dam burst roughly a year ago, underlining the enduring effects of the incident on the iron ore giant.

In a separate securities filing on Tuesday morning, the company also reported a 22.4% fall in fourth quarter iron ore production from the same period last year and a 9.6% drop in quarterly terms. It also released outlook figures that implied some ongoing negative effects on its operations.

In late January 2019, a Vale-owned tailings dawn in the town of Brumadinho burst, killing some 270 people. The incident led to serious production stoppages, pledges by Vale to re-construct or decommission many of its other dams and the firing of a number of executives.

In a filing, Vale said it was decreasing the provisions previously allotted to "decharacterizing" nine dams similar to the one that burst last year by $447 million.

However, the company said it will be decharacterizing some "smaller internal dikes" at some dams, which will led to an additional $315 million in provisions.

Additionally, the company said, regulations released in August require the decharacterization of some "drained stack structures," which is a different kind of commonly used tailings dam. That process will require an additional $716 million in provisions.

Together with other smaller adjustments, the total negative effect of the provision adjustments will be $671 million, the firm said, which will be formally recognized with full-year financial results are released on Feb. 20.

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Ana Mano; Editing by Alex Richardson and Christian Plumb)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VALE S.A.
08:27aVALE S A : Brazil's Vale hit by another $671 million in provisions stemming from..
RE
08:13aVALE S A : production and sales in 4Q19 and 2019 (EN)
PU
07:58aVALE S A : 02/11/2020 Vale informs on estimates update
PU
07:53aVALE S A : 02/11/2020 PREPORT4T19_i.pdf
PU
07:47aVALE S A : 02/11/2020 Vale updates on dam decharacterization plan
PU
02/07VALE S A : 02/07/2020 Vale clarifies news in the media
PU
02/05VALE S.A. : annual sales release
01/30VALE S A : 01/30/2020 Vale informs increase of relevant shareholding ownership
PU
01/30VALE S A : 01/30/2020 Vale informs decrease of relevant shareholding ownership
PU
01/29Apple, Starbucks warn of hit from virus; firms restrict travel, airlines canc..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37 212 M
EBIT 2019 11 396 M
Net income 2019 1 132 M
Debt 2019 5 678 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,3x
P/E ratio 2020 7,14x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,67x
Capitalization 59 521 M
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 15,21  $
Last Close Price 11,61  $
Spread / Highest target 73,8%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-2.27%61 969
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED1.50%23 320
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-18.83%7 854
NMDC LTD-11.51%5 151
FERREXPO PLC-11.83%1 079
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-14.01%1 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group