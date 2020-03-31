Vale S A : COVID-19 Protecting our employees, partners and communities
0
03/31/2020 | 10:56am EDT
COVID-19
Protecting our employees, partners and communities
Vale S.A.
March 31st, 2020
"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future and not on historical facts, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F."
"Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We present certain information in this presentation, including 'measured resources,' 'indicated resources,' 'inferred resources,' 'geologic resources', which would not be permitted in an SEC filing. These materials are not proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC, and we cannot assure you that these materials will be converted into proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC. U.S. Investors should consider closely the disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 20-K, which may be obtained from us, from our website or at http://http://us.sec.gov/edgar.shtml."
Disclaimer
3
We have been acting to keep our people, operations and community safe
Crisis management: structured to deploy Vale's global Response Plan
Critical operational teams: physically isolated, minimal contingent for safe operation, backup team and movement restriction
Screening points at site access and intensification of cleaning and social distancing at canteens
Home-office where no physical presence is mandatory
Company-wide communication on the response plan and prevention procedures
Suspension of all non-essential construction works at sites
Suspension of activities where minimum conditions of safety could not be achieved
We are complying with the H&S protocols in each of the
countries we operate
4
We are also using our logistics and financial capabilities to help the Brazilian society fight the coronavirus
5 million COVID-19 test kits are
Keeping a healthy value-chain
being donated
ecosystem
• 500 thousand already received
•
Advance payments to +1,000
• 4.5 million to be received in April
companies in Brazil
• Also donating PPEs for health
•
Reduce the payment terms to
professionals
+3,000 companies
•
Support to construction
companies and workers
allocated
to projects which are being halted
5
Markets: steel production cuts in Europe to impact iron ore demand while iron ore supply cuts due to lockdowns could soften impact