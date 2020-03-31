Log in
Vale S A : COVID-19 Protecting our employees, partners and communities

03/31/2020

COVID-19

Protecting our employees, partners and communities

Vale S.A.

March 31st, 2020

"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future and not on historical facts, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F."

"Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We present certain information in this presentation, including 'measured resources,' 'indicated resources,' 'inferred resources,' 'geologic resources', which would not be permitted in an SEC filing. These materials are not proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC, and we cannot assure you that these materials will be converted into proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC. U.S. Investors should consider closely the disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 20-K, which may be obtained from us, from our website or at http://http://us.sec.gov/edgar.shtml."

3

We have been acting to keep our people, operations and community safe

Crisis management: structured to deploy Vale's global Response Plan

Critical operational teams: physically isolated, minimal contingent for safe operation, backup team and movement restriction

Screening points at site access and intensification of cleaning and social distancing at canteens

Home-office where no physical presence is mandatory

Company-wide communication on the response plan and prevention procedures

Suspension of all non-essential construction works at sites

Suspension of activities where minimum conditions of safety could not be achieved

We are complying with the H&S protocols in each of the

countries we operate

4

We are also using our logistics and financial capabilities to help the Brazilian society fight the coronavirus

5 million COVID-19 test kits are

Keeping a healthy value-chain

being donated

ecosystem

• 500 thousand already received

Advance payments to +1,000

• 4.5 million to be received in April

companies in Brazil

• Also donating PPEs for health

Reduce the payment terms to

professionals

+3,000 companies

Support to construction

companies and workers

allocated

to projects which are being halted

5

Markets: steel production cuts in Europe to impact iron ore demand while iron ore supply cuts due to lockdowns could soften impact

European idling capacity (as of 26Mar20)

Company

Hot Metal

Cuts

production

announced

2019

% capacity

Mt

ArcelorMittal

23.0

36%

(W.Europe)

Ilva

4.3

51%

VoestAlpine

5.8

12%

EU28

87

17%

Iron ore mining production cuts

Region

Seaborne

Lockdown

production

period

2019

Mt

Days

South Africa

62.0

21

& other Africa

Canada

53.0

21

India

32.6

21

Peru

15.9

15

Malaysia

3.4

28

Estimated supply disruption in

iron ore market ~18Mt

5

Source: Vale's Market intelligence, Companies announcements, Commercial team, Technical marketing

6

Operations: so far we have been weathering the outbreak, with limited impact in operations

Long

Harbour

operating

Voisey's

SudburyBay

andsuspended

Thompson

operating

No

interruptions

at Brazilian operations

No

interruptions

at Chinese

ports

Operations

at Malaysia

DC

suspended

Moatize

maintenance

postponed

6

7

We are using several levers to tackle the risks ahead

Risk

Mitigation

Restrictions imposed

by regulators and

authorities

In Brazil and other

regions, governments

have stated the

essential nature of mining activities.

Disruption of our

supply chain

Help our ecosystem of small and medium- sized suppliers, with payments anticipation, reduction in payment terms and payroll support for contractors.

Deterioration of our

customers' financial

health

Vale is looking to

work closely with our customer base and evaluate support on a case-by-case basis.

Employees

absenteeism and

insufficient contingent

to operate at some

sites

H&S measures to protect employees. Preliminary results from weekly internal surveys indicate that

great majority of employees are feeling safeguarded with H&S measures adopted by Vale

In addition, Vale risks facing:

  • Costs and expenses associated with suspension of contractors' work on non-essential projects
  • Postponement of production capacity resumption due to delayed inspections , assessments or

authorizations

8

Vale has been resilient, but severe uncertainties remain ahead

Up to this moment, Vale is performing relatively well, with

limited impact on production and sales, but our ecosystem has been highly impacted by the restrictions imposed by the Covid- 19 pandemic, which could ultimately affect our operations.

Our priority and efforts have been in the direction of

safeguarding the health and safety of our employees, provide business support to our partners and deliver humanitarian support to the communities in which we operate.

8

Vale SA published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 14:55:03 UTC
