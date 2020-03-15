Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vale S A : China steel futures hit near two-month high on demand optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/15/2020 | 11:19pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Labourer works at cold-rolling mill of Wuhan Iron & Steel Group on outskirts of Wuhan

Chinese steel futures hit their highest in nearly two months on Monday on signs of a recovery in demand, and as policymakers worldwide rolled out more stimulus measures to cushion global economies reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 100 basis points on Sunday, in line with a global policy effort to stave off a steep economic downturn as increasing lockdowns and travel bans hit businesses across the globe.

The central bank of China on Friday cut the cash that banks must hold as reserves for the second time this year, releasing $79 billion to help its coronavirus-hit economy.

China accounts for more than half of the world's steel output and is the biggest exporter of the material widely used for manufacturing and construction.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) rose as much as 2.1% to 3,584 yuan ($511.74) a tonne, the highest since Jan. 21.

Hot-rolled steel coil, used in cars and home appliances, gained as much as 1.9% to 3,551 yuan a tonne, the strongest since Jan. 23. Stainless steel climbed 2.4%.

Prices remained supported as of 0230 GMT, more than 1% higher despite fresh data showing China's steel output rose 3.1% year-on-year in the first two months of 2020.

Sentiment across Chinese ferrous futures markets was generally upbeat, with iron ore leading gains among steelmaking raw materials, boosted by falling inventories at China's ports.

"With workers slowly returning to worksites (in China), there are growing expectations that steel mills will need to restock raw materials," said ANZ senior commodity strategist Daniel Hynes.

"And while total steel inventories climbed higher last week, stockpiles of rebar actually fell for the first time in several weeks," he said in a note, highlighting rising rebar prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange rose as much as 2.4%, and were up 0.7% on the Singapore Exchange.

* Iron ore miner Vale SA on Friday said it could adopt contingency measures or eventually suspend operations due to coronavirus concerns.

* Coking coal gained 1.3%, while coke was 2% higher.

* Chinese steel stocks hit a record-high 38.91 million tonnes last week, although the weekly rise was the slowest since Dec. 20, according to data compiled by Mysteel. Inventories at mills dropped by 600,000 tonnes to 12.9 million tonnes.

By Enrico Dela Cruz

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VALE S.A.
03/12VALE S A : 03/12/2020 Vale informs on developments related to the outbreak of th..
PU
03/09VALE S A : 03/09/2020 Vale informs on slope of the Gongo Soco mine
PU
03/05Activist investors tighten screws on Rio Tinto's emissions plan
RE
03/04Brazil Economy Grew at Slowest Pace in Three Years in 2019 -- Update
DJ
03/04Brazil 4Q GDP Growth Slowed to 0.5% as Construction, Investment Declined
DJ
03/03Brazil state prosecutors seek to block expansion of Anglo American mining dam
RE
03/03VALE S A : New mining waste dam rules won't be finalized by March deadline, ICMM..
RE
03/02VALE S A : 03/02/2020 Vale informs on the report of the Extraordinary Independen..
PU
02/28VALE S A : 02/28/2020 Vale updates information on support for the Stellar Banner..
PU
02/27VALE S A : 02/27/2020 Vale updates information on support for the Stellar Banner..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 35 299 M
EBIT 2020 11 873 M
Net income 2020 7 613 M
Debt 2020 3 320 M
Yield 2020 1,81%
P/E ratio 2020 5,84x
P/E ratio 2021 5,21x
EV / Sales2020 1,38x
EV / Sales2021 1,27x
Capitalization 45 514 M
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 14,59  $
Last Close Price 8,88  $
Spread / Highest target 127%
Spread / Average Target 64,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-23.56%45 935
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED-17.77%18 840
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-8.38%4 618
NMDC LIMITED8.29%3 134
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.4.89%1 199
FERREXPO PLC-32.65%779
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group