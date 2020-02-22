Vale S A : Dam Report Faults Conflict of Interest, Compensation Structure

By Patricia Kowsmann

An independent report commissioned by Vale SA into last year's deadly mine-dam failure found conflicts of interest between the mining giant and its auditors, faulty information-sharing inside the company and a compensation structure that prioritized financial returns. The committee that wrote the report said all these factors contributed to the disaster, which killed 270.

The report, which Vale made public this week, was the second commissioned and released by Vale into the circumstances and causes of the January 2019 dam burst. The first report focused on technical and engineering aspects of the dam, including years of drainage issues at the structure, which held back mine waste at an iron-ore mine in Brazil.

The new report focused on corporate culture and practices that an independent committee, appointed by Vale, said contributed to the disaster. Committee members included a former Brazilian supreme court justice.

A Vale spokeswoman said recommendations provided by the committee match those it has been taking since the disaster. It is making a "deeper analysis" of the report and will act accordingly, it added.

Last month, Brazilian prosecutors charged 11 Vale employees, including former Chief Executive Fabio Schvartsman, with homicide. Vale has denied being aware of any critical or imminent risk to the Brumadinho dam. All individuals charged have denied wrongdoing.

The report findings mirror reporting contained in a yearlong investigation of the disaster by The Wall Street Journal.

In December, the Journal reported that negligence, coverup and a compliant state all contributed to the tragedy, citing contractors, employees, lawmakers and investigators. The Journal described a model inside the company that investigators labeled "compensation and retaliation," in which a bonus system encouraged employees to hold down costs and muffle safety concerns.

The new report, which Vale is sharing with authorities, said the independent committee reviewed Vale's compensation and incentive structure and found safety goals were taken into consideration for bonuses, but that often those considerations related to managers being able to obtain safety certifications from outside auditors.

The report found potential conflicts of interest between Vale and its auditors, including German firm TÜV SÜD. The Journal reported in February last year that TÜV SÜD inspectors knew of dangerous conditions at the dam but certified it as safe, in part because they feared losing Vale's business which involved scores of other contracts.

The latest report said the committee found Vale has a "strong hierarchical culture that is resistant to the exposure of problems to higher levels of the organization."

The report also cited findings that it said showed Vale knew about the fragile state of the dam for years. It said it found evidence that a decision by Gerd Peter Poppinga, a top Vale executive, to stop dumping waste at the dam in 2016, may have been based on concerns about the dam's safety following discussions with an engineering consultant that was conducting stability studies at the dam.

The Journal previously reported that Mr. Poppinga cited a "doubt" about the dam in an email to subordinates and had asked deputies to look into ways to reinforce the dam. Attorneys for Mr. Poppinga previously told the Journal the doubt referred to missing documents about the construction of the dam, which was built before Vale acquired it. One of Mr. Poppinga's attorneys said his client's doubts about the dam were soon resolved and didn't relate to its stability.

A lawyer for Mr. Poppinga, who hasn't been charged, called the committee's findings about his client "grossly untrue." He reaffirmed his previous statement that issues raised by Mr. Poppinga weren't related to the dam's safety, saying documents support that assertion. He said state prosecutors already investigated the issue and opted to drop their investigation into Mr. Poppinga because of a lack of evidence of wrongdoing.

The committee that wrote the report said it found Vale's board didn't receive detailed information about the state of Vale's dams, and directors were told numerous times that all dams had received a green light by auditors. But the committee found the board did receive information in 2018 of an internal audit that found delays in installing warning systems at the dam. Those systems were designed to help populations near the dams escape in the event of a burst.

The Jan. 25, 2019, dam burst released a wave of muddy mining waste that swept away nearby offices and a crowded lunchroom owned by Vale. The river of sludge also smashed into part of the town of Brumadinho, crushing residences. A siren meant to alert workers and residents of a burst didn't go off.

"Evidence from studies and other materials reviewed indicate that the impacts of a breach at B1 [the Brumadinho dam] were known to Vale," the report said. "Nevertheless, the adoption of concrete measures to mitigate impacts were not identified nor was the removal of the downstream administrative facilities at B1 discussed," it added.

