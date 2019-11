--Vale SA (VALE) expects to record a fourth-quarter noncash impairment charge of about $1.6 billion, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing a securities filing.

--The Brazilian miner will write down its New Caledonia mine, Reuters reported.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-vale-sa-nickel/vale-sees-16-billion-impairment-charge-for-fourth-quarter-in-new-caledonia-write-down-idUSKBN1Y02N2

