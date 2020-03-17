Vale S A : Transcript Webinar.pdf 0 03/17/2020 | 05:32pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Local Conference Call Vale S/A Conference Call and Webcast Presentation - Webinar 2020 March 16th, 2020 Operator: Good morning ladies and gentlemen. As we get closer to the proxy season, Vale is pleased hold its webinar to discuss the topics on the upcoming 2020 Meeting of Shareholders. Vale's proxy statement and materials related to the Meeting of Shareholders were made publicly available at www.vale.com/investors. This conference call is accompanied by a slide presentation. The broadcasting via internet - both the audio and the slides changes - has a few seconds delay in relation to the audio transmitted via phone. It is important to mention the question and answer session will be hold only through the online platform. With us today are: Mrs. Sandra Guerra - Vale's independent Board member; and

Mr. Luciano Siani Pires - CFO; First, Mr. Luciano Siani Pires will proceed to the opening remarks. Sir, you may now begin. Mr. Luciano Siani: Good morning and good afternoon to everyone. We do appreciate your willingness to connect in these very tumultuous times. I hope your organizations are coping with all the challenges of the moment. On Friday, we just sent out the proxy materials for the general shareholders meeting, which will take place in late April, we also created a hotsite for you to have quicker access to information, and now this is the 6th webinar to engage with investors on those governance, environmental and social topics. We did 2 in 2018 through [unintelligible], and today we are going to be focused mostly on governance questions, and for this we have Mrs. Sandra Guerra. She's our Independent Board Member since 2017, a member of the Personnel and Governance Committee. And amongst the independent directors, she is likely the specialist in governance matters, has a very broad experience in Board member in several public trading companies, a member of the Brazilian Body of Governance and Class Associations, and also in past she consultant with several companies on the matter. 1 So, I'm going to hand over to her and she's going to provide her independent views of the proxy and the shareholders meeting and the way the company is moving forward on ESG matters. Sandra, thank you very much. You may now begin. Ms. Sandra Guerra: Thank you very much, Luciano. Thank you so much for all the investors joining us today. The Board of Vale appreciates very much your willingness to have this conversation on the topics that we are going to cover today. So, we are going to cover 3 main areas: Corporate governance; management compensation; and ESG approach, and we will ensure that we can dedicate around 30 minutes for your questions, which are the more important part, of the course, of this conversation this morning. So, moving to slide number 5 - I think -, it is important to say that 2019 was the most challenging moment in Vale's history. We are saying in all public situations that we will never forget Brumadinho. And this is not only a statement; this shows the feeling that I can witness every day I enter at Vale's premises, you can see this in the faces of our employees, in the Board of Directors, in the management team working every day with the sensation that this can become an important learning opportunity for us, and this is the trigger, this is the motivation for us to move forward and to change the company to allow us we will never again live a situation like that. Moving to the next slide, it is important to say that the company is focusing a lot of efforts in changing the cultural aspects in the company. And this has been facilitated by the renewal of around 50% of the executives that we had in the company. As you see in this slide, all the ones highlighted in green are new executives on board of the management team, and among the 11 positions here, 2 of them are new positions created after Brumadinho: The position of Executive Officer for Safety and Operational Excellence; and the special Director for Recovery and Development. Those of them are new executives in 2 new positions created after Brumadinho. So, this fresh blood in the executive team is helping to lead the changes in cultural aspects in the company, which are very important in this moment where we want to transform the safety and management approach. Moving to the next slide, we can see what you have been informed already; the actions that the Board took right after Brumadinho installing 3 independent committees: The first one, not in order because the first of 2 ones were the Extraordinary Independent Consulting Committee for Investigation; and the Committee for Support and Reparations. These 2 committees were announced already 2 days after Brumadinho and one week later they were up and running. 2 A week after, we had installed the Independent Consulting Committee on Dam Safety. This one, we decided, the Board decided to maintain the committee beyond 2020. We agreed that it's a very important committee, adding value not only for the Board, but including the management team considering the expertise that we had in the committee and the independence of their view. As you can see, they had already 40 days in field [unintelligible] analyzing all the dams that we have, they had 19 meeting and they have provided 16 very detailed reports to the Board. And the other 2 committees have already concluded their work. You are able to access, there are 2 links in the presentation where you can access the report of the Support and Reparation Committee also the investigation reports. So, these 2 committees concluded their work, but the Dam Safety Committee will keep working providing advice to the Board on the dam safety. Moving to the next slide, you can see the governance structure, the governance systems that are helping us in governance at the company. It is highlighted in yellow all the new organs or positions created recently. So, we have, of course, the general meeting representing the voice of the shareholders, the Board of Directors and, at the right side, you are going to see the Fiscal Council, which is a Brazilian organ, a Brazilian body elected by the shareholders in the AGM. The Board now is supported by Operational Excellence and Risk Committee, the Finance Committee, Personnel and Governance Sustainability, they were the standing committees, and we have, as I just said, the Extraordinary Independent Consulting Committee for Dam Safety. And we are precisely announcing this week the creation of the Statutory Audit Committee, that will be up and running after the AGM late in April. We have, on the right side you see the changes that we are organizing in creating a function, which is the Chief Compliance Officer function. So, this function will gather 3 areas: The whistleblower channel; the internal audit; and the integrity area. And also, we have the corporate governance secretary reporting to the Board. Important to say that this function - the Chief Compliance Officer - will report to the Board of Directors working closely with the Audit Committee. So, below book Board the structure, we see the management team, as I have mentioned before, the 2 yellow positions are new positions and we have the executives reporting to the Board. So, this is the governance structure created to protect and to create long-term shareholder value. Moving to the next slide, we highlight the activities and the decisions we took in regards to intensifying the risk agenda, and the governance enhancements that we see here is that the Personnel and Governance Committee is reinforcing the nomination role - and I will talk about this later on with good news -; the 3 Compliance and Risk Committee is becoming the Operational Excellence and Risk Committee; the Statutory Audit Committee, as I said, will be up and running after the AGM; the creation of the function of the Chief Compliance Officer - and as we speak, we have already some candidates that the Board will interview in the following weeks -; the Dam Safety Committee to continue over 2020; and the increase of the number of Board members with mining experience - I will comment at this later on in the presentation, and of course, many of the elements that I am describing here are subject to the approval of the bylaw amendments in the AGM. In the next slide, we see the activity in the Board over the last year. Right after Brumadinho, of course, the Board was having daily meetings, full-day meetings. So in a year, we had in 2019 [the Board had] 46 meetings, and the side you see the attendance rate of the directors, and then you see the number of meetings of the different committees and also the attendance rate in this slide. Moving forward, you see the Board of Directors that will be presented in the next AGM to complement the term initiated in April last year. As you possibly are informed, the last Board was elected under Community Voting System with 2 Board of Directors leaving the Board last year, it is needed the full Board to be elected again in the AGM. So, these are the Board of Directors that will be presented in the slide 10 and slide 11 the Board of Directors that will be presented for election in the next AGM. And you can see the qualifications and expertise of each one, and of course, in the proxy statement you are going to find much more detail on each of the candidates. Moving to the slide number 12, you see another picture of the Board, the 13 members, and then you were going to see the number of independents, the [unintelligible] representative, the tenure and the average age of the… the average and the distribution of age of each Board of Directors in the chart at your right. And below, the key qualifications and experience in the Board. As I mentioned before, we have increased mining and operations experience in the Board in the last year, and you see the international experience, logistics, corporate governance, sustainability, ESG, communications, risk management, strategy in innovation, financial and accounting expertise, and people and talent management. Moving to slide 13, we will dedicate some minutes to talk about the cultural transformation. This is a central topic in the organization today. What we did so far in regards to the cultural transformation you see that the Board of Directors and the executives were interviewed in relations to the culture and the culture needed to the company, 5 meetings about culture in the executive Board, several workshops, marketing insights, assessments were conducted to analyze the culture prevailing in the company, and we had at the Board a 4 workshop not only to be sure that we were in agreement with the decisions of the management team in regards to the drivers of the cultural transformation, which we were, but also to analyze internally the culture prevailing in the Board itself with a very, very useful workshop where we, as the sponsors of the cultural transformation of the company, we really got involved with all the process. They are having several meetings with level leaders in the company, workshops, and the results of all these initiatives so far is that the narrative of the culture is being under construction and this collective work of management and Board, and management team, of course, has a protagonist role in this regard. There has been the 360° assessment focusing on the behavior, the process of development of the leadership in many aspects, there is the use of the reflection about the cultural joining, which is becoming regular in several meetings and regular in the company, and Human Resources with greater visibility of culture actions. Of course, Human Resources is the lead sector of this project. The Board is very closely keeping track of the progress that has been obtained. And let me talk about the indicators that we are tracking [the management team and the Board] in regards to the cultural transformation: First, there is the assessment by walk the talk the company that had been providing advice to the company to better understand the beliefs that are prevailing in the company and the reasons for this belief; I have already mentioned that 360 assessment, we are additionally doing an assessment on innovation and cooperation readiness; we will be tracking indicators on global corporate behavior as well; and currently, management team and Human Resources are on analyzing the use of artificial intelligence to capture the use of symbols and signs within the company that can inform us on the changes that are being observed in regards to culture. These are the indicators that we are going to be tracking regularly, and there are some elements that already show that the change has really started: First of all, the position on diversity and inclusion as part of ESG effort; we had very recently - 2 to 3 weeks ago - a workshop with the leaders of the companies from around the world talking the full-day on important elements of diversity, bringing cases, discussing elements. I was here in the day that the workshop took place and I saw people leaving the workshop very energized and really willing to change the situation regards to diversity, and we all know mining when we talk about diversity, gender diversity, for instance, it's important to say, the mining industry in general left behind this aspect. So when I met people leaving the workshop, I felt that there was in the air this willingness of really changing the situation although we know that this is not easy to attract women to work in the mining industry. But felt that the management team is really decided to go further on this and this very fast. 5 So, other indicators that I perceived as already results on the road to transform culture is the various workshops, leaders meeting on culture, diversity and inclusion. So I am very excited in particular with the culture transformation that I can witness, and I can say that the Board is very closely keeping track of this improvement. Moving to the next slide, we will be talking about management compensation. And here in the first slide, number 15, we can see the distribution on fixed fees [the salary], annual bonus, matching and the virtual share plan. And you see the CEO compensation and other officers' compensation, the amount, the percentage dedicated to each of the items. Of course, the salary is to attract and retain our team; the annual bonus is a short-term recognition of participation in the results of the current year; the matching encourages long-term retention and commitment of executives as they contribute in the same way the company does, so it shows their commitment to the company; and the last one, the virtual share plan, which you can see the percentage dedicated to CEO and other officers, now is 80% the total shareholders' return - of course, relative to the peer group - and 20% dedicated to ESG sectors indicators, Health and Safety 10%, and the metrics based on the commitments of Vale to 2030 is another 10%. Moving to the other slide, we show the 2019 short-term incentive, where you see EBITDA - of course, that was not achieved -; the sustainability indicators that was 10% were achieved; what we are talking here are the sustainability indicators linked to the sustainability goals of the company; Health and Safety; and the Crisis Management and Reparation. So we are talking here about 5 elements that were considered in this 40%: Brumadinho recovery; legal agreements, operational continuity, reputation and management of communications, and organization and culture restructuring. These elements of the remuneration of 2019 were decided right after Brumadinho because we believe that we had to lead all the efforts to the management of the crisis and do the reparation. So we created this new target for the year, the new goals, and the Personnel and Governance Committee we tracked all the development of this every month last year, and the final evaluation was a process where the executives made their self-assessment of each area, each of the 5 areas included in the goals, and we had 2 Board committees involved in assessing and having our vision of the Board of their achievements of the goals: the Sustainability Committee and the Personnel and Governance Committee. So we have joint sessions to analyze each of the 5 goals and to decide our position of the Board in regard to the 5 goals established for crisis management and reparation. Moving to slide number 17, this is the remuneration, the short-term incentive for 2020, and you see EBITDA sustainability indicators, Health and Safety, Risk 6 Management and individual contribution. So, 40% is related to the achievement of EBITDA; 10% of sustainability indicators; and 10% Health and Safety; Risk management 10%; and individual contribution 30%. I would like to highlight in the right side of the slide that the Safety and Operational Excellence Officer has no go whatsoever related to EBITDA. So all his remuneration is related to the other factors: Sustainability, Health and Safety, risk management and individual contribution. And with that, we want to ensure that the only element that would drive the area behavior is related to those aspects: Sustainability, Health and Safety and risk management. Moving to the next slide, slide number 18, you see the reparation and the achievements that we have been observing in regard to the reparation related to Brumadinho. And you have been receiving news on that recently, we saw in the livelihood and dignity of those affected, economic and noneconomic compensations, the amount of money in provisions and incurred expenses, the expert planner report, the restoring, the productivity capacity of affected areas, recovering the environment, the agreement signed with public entities and the report from investigation committee, the independent investigation committee to the Board. So as the reparations advanced and the circumstances in general improved, the Board was able to resume variable compensation. And this is an important element because the resilience of the team facing the difficulties in a crisis situation as we have been through it is very important for the company's performance and for the reparation itself. So, the Board decided to continue the payments of 2018 variable remuneration to the ones not involved in any investigation or in the reports from the investigation committee. So this is the way that the Board understands to thank and to reward the ones who are contributing importantly to the company face the crisis coming from Brumadinho. And be sure that it requires a lot of resilience of our team to face the situation on the problems in all the operations and in the field. We now move to the ESG agenda, and in the slide 20 I would like to highlight a very important element - and very dear to my heart - which we achieved the last year, which was the opening of this engagement process of the Board with investors. I, myself, have been involved in meetings in London and individual conversations with individual investors throughout the year and I can say there is very important opportunity for us to learn. And what we show in this slide is what we believe we are learning from hearing from you. So, in this engagement with investors, we understand that investors were concerned about the diversity of experience in the Board. So we responded by adding 6 new members with different backgrounds in 2019, we focused on mining and operations background. 7 We also learned that there was a concern regarding the nomination, and we responded by promising to establish a nomination committee by 2021 and we are working to strength the nomination portion of the Personnel and Governance Committee until we have the nomination committee installed. We also understood from you that there was a need of a better disclosure on ESG, and our response was a portal presenting all the elements and keeping track of our progress and our goals on ESG. I really encourage you if you didn't do so yet not to visit the ESG portal bringing a lot of information on ESG and our goals and the things that we are committed to achieve. In regard to compensation, we heard that the C level should be committed to the 2030-goals, and our response was an addition of 20% ESG factor to our long-term compensation. In regard to gender balance, we should include the percentage of women in the workforce and the response was a new goal in this regard to double the female presence from 13 to 26 by 2030. And on climate change, we responded aligning our goal with the Paris Agreement and targeting carbon neutrality by 2050. Moving to slide 21, during the Vale Day in New York and London late 2019, we launched our commitment to closing the ESG gaps in relation to best practices by 2030. You can track our plan in this regard in the ESG portal, which is presented in slide number 22, it's the way we increase transparency of our sustainability approach, and we hope that when you visit the portal you can give us feedbacks how to improve the portal because this is what we really want to create; a way where the information regarding ESG is available to you and that's a channel of communication that we want to improve through time. Vale proxy statement in slide 23 and the materials to the meeting shareholders were made public, as Luciano Siani was saying in the end of last week, and I can say that you may notice a very important change in regard to the last year. I believe you will appreciate the information that is presented in the proxy statement and I think there is a very important improvement in regard to the last year. So, I will finish saying that our ambition here is to become one of the safest and most reliable miners in the world. The management team and the Board are working hard on that and we believe that we only will get there with your help. So we are very keen in listening from your concerns, the opportunities you see for us because we firmly believe that we can learn a lot from you. So, that's why I open now the Q&A session and we are willing to hear from you. Webcast Q&A Session 8 Mr. Siani: Sandra, we've been receiving through the Internet some questions which I will read for you. The first one, from Mr. Jackson, from Sustainalytics, Bruce Jackson, he says: "Oh that only 20% of the 17% overall long-term incentives equate to only 3.4% of total long-term". So he is referring to the amount of ESG on the long-term incentives. And he says: "This could be higher given the risk attached. Long term will the proportion of ESG long-term increase?". So the question is: "Are there any claims for that, and how far down the management ladder does this supply?". Ms. Guerra: Thank you, Jackson, it's very good to hear your perception on that. You know, when you deal with compensation in a company as big as Vale, you have to be very safe in regard to your steps. So, I believe that this was a first step towards improving a long-term approach to our compensation. When you talk about the compensation that will intend the compensation of all the employees at the end, we have to be careful and a bit more conservative in this regard. So I would say that you may consider this as not a first because this has begun before that, but as a step towards going to, you know, considering more and more the future and the sustainable approach in regard to compensation. It is a step, we believe that we are not there yet, and we want to keep on improving and learning from your views, it's important in this regard. Thank you for your feedback. Mr. Siani: Jackson, if I may add, just there is also 30% of ESG metrics on the short-term bonus, and there is also an overarching understanding around the company that the share price, for example, is very responsive to improvements on ESG. So, you should consider also that indirectly the matching portion also everyone is on the same page, even to create value to shareholders and to the executives themselves the ESG progress is very important. And the question how far down the management ladder does this apply, this goes 3 levels below the executive officers. So, not to the first layer of management, but the second layer already middle-management has it. The next question, Mike Shavel, from Wellington Management: "There has been a lot of changes since Brumadinho. Why weren't these changes made after the Samarco?". Ms. Guerra: Thank you, Mike. I arrived at the Board of Vale in November 17 was my first meeting, and when I started to have… we were 2 independent directors by then, the first one in the history of the company, and as soon as we 9 arrived at the Board, we asked for several meetings with executives, including the dam responsible ones, the functions. Let me say, it was more than 20 meetings and around this other meetings and visits and so on. And my perception as I arrived is that there were lots of initiatives that took place after Mariana, after Fundão. I can say that, for instance, when I had all the independent directors, Isabella Saboya and myself we had a meeting with the 3 executives responding for the dams structure, by then they were 3, we learned from the several improvements that they had been doing since Fundão. Another element that I could say, as soon as I arrived I was the first one to be interviewed in risk assessment by one of the beat force (phon), and this was a response after Mariana, after Fundão, understanding the awareness, increasing the awareness in regards to the risk. It was an important project, the crisis model was reviewed and implemented throughout 2019. So, I can say that - and I saw, of course - ministry of the Board prior to my arrival and again I saw - in the various manners that several actions were taken a strong concern in regard to the expenditure in regards to everything that would improve safety in the company. So, many things were done after Mariana. What we can say now, for sure, that all the things that were done were not enough, because if it would be enough, we are not talking Brumadinho. But there were certainly many initiatives that took place in Vale even before my arrival and after my arrival. But of course, after Brumadinho the changes and the initiatives got to another level, and not only within Vale. I can say that because I have been participating in international conferences, local Brazilian mining conferences, and I have been interacting with agents of many companies and providers, so the change is in all the industry, not only within Vale. I believe that what happened in Brumadinho now created an awareness, an understanding of, you know, safety, which is completely different from the past. Mr. Siani: Okay. Jaime Gornsztejn, from Hermes, asks: "Although the work of the extraordinary committee on reparation has been formally concluded, the reparation work is far from done. Will the Board commit to provide regular progress assessments on the reparation work from an independent third party?". Ms. Guerra: Thank you, Jaime, for your question. Yes, you are right, the committee has been concluding their work, but we are far from concluding our work here. And yes, one of the elements of the plan is having a third-party that will track the improvement and all the elements of the reparation. 10 We are about to disclose the action plan of the Board in regard to all the 26 elements suggested by the independent committee, and we are going to have a third-party assessing as we go forward on that. Mr. Siani: Okay, so now we have 2 questions from John, from AQR. The first one is: "Could you talk about the cultural transformation and how you are going to measure it?". So I guess we spoke a little bit on this, but maybe Sandra you want to add some comments on this one. And the next question he asks to elaborate a little more on the Boards' work throughout 2019 on governance enhancements. Ms. Guerra: Right, thank you so much, John, for your questions. Well, on culture transformation, we are going to follow at the Board certain indicators. Of course, the Board will be assisted by the people in Governance Committee, which I take part of it, and we are going to observe the elements that I have mentioned: The assessment on believe; the 360 assessment; the assessment on innovation and cooperation readiness; the global corporate behavior. So, as part of these assessments were done in the beginning of this process, we are going to track the changes in a certain period again. Some of them are being repeated, some of the assessments are being repeated in sometime, in April there will be one of them, and as we move forward, we are going to repeat some of the assessments. Some of the assessments are new. And as I mentioned, I am very excited with the possibility of using artificial intelligence to capture things that you may not capture in the assessments because, of course, when you talk about assessments you are talking about perception of the respondents, right? If we are able to use artificial intelligence using all the data available, we can capture the use of symbols, signs, some words in the documents that would be very meaningful to us. So, management will track all these elements that I have mentioned, and the Board will regularly track also the improvements. The Board is the sponsor of the project and by measuring it, by following, by tracking the progress, we are doing our role in being sponsor. In regard to your second question, the Board work in 2019 in regard to governance, I am not sure precisely which aspect you would like me to cover, but it was a very intense year, to say the least. As per the number of the Board meetings that we had, you can see that it was an intense work, very difficult decisions, the reaction of the Board a couple of days after Brumadinho were very telling in regard to the suspension of variable compensations, dividends 11 and the creation of the committees. And we have been throughout the management of the crisis considering the elements that we had to improve. So, because, for instance, we want to focus very much on risk, the committee, the former Governance and Risk Committee, was able to focus on risk and the Personnel Committee and the governance portion to its work. So, we have been working on risk management, for instance, in the first understanding the visions of investors not only by the engagements that I have mentioned before that we had in different meetings, but also management hired some assessments listening in a structural manner the investors' vision on many of the elements. So we worked pretty much on risk and safety - it was a lot of work of the Board this year dedicated to this topic -, to culture transformation, to disclosure, and I can say that you can see the results of the management efforts when you see the proxy statement of this year and the ESG portal. And we have been talking a lot in the Board… we have been doing 2 specific works on governance in the Board: One was the Board evaluation, which was recently concluded, there was an important improvement in regard to the previous Board evaluation as this year we added the Individual Board Evaluation in the process; and we also hired an international firm to do a benchmark on various governance elements throughout the Board, particularly focused on the Board. So these are the main elements on governance that we focused this year. Mr. Siani: Sandra, now we have, again from Jaime, 2 questions. First one: "Although we acknowledge the progress in the remuneration structure, we would encourage the Board to look into setting a requirement on minimum share ownership by executives, while they are executives of the company. Has this been considered by the Board?". So I will stop here before I move to the next one. Ms. Guerra: Thank you, Jaime, for your questions. As I was mentioning to Jackson of Sustainalytics before, it's a business on working progress, as I would say. We didn't consider that yet, although we have a [unintelligible] stock ownership today. Executives are obliged to accumulate and maintain shares ownership equivalent to the CEO, 36 times the monthly fixed date salary, and other executive officers 24 times monthly fixed pay salary. This is what we have today. I understand your question would be in regard to increase this portion, and we didn't consider this this year. Mr. Siani: The next question is: 12 "Could you give examples of how the Board engages with the workforce? Is this done in a structured way? Is there a Board member who leads the engagement with the workforce?". Ms. Guerra: We don't have precisely a Board Director that would engage with the workforce. This happens pretty much in the fields' operation visit that we have throughout the year. We were supposed to have a visit starting today night to Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo, visiting several operations, but this visit was canceled because of Covid-19, of course. Safety comes first. But we are having this sort of interactions. Now the Sustainability Committee has been doing such an interesting work and they are having few trips, the committee is having few trips interacting not only with the workforce, but also with different stakeholders. For instance, one of the last visits, the Sustainability Committee had conversations, free conversations, not planned and, you know, with the people living near the railway and understanding their needs, their perception. So with direct conversation of the Board with stakeholders, among them the workforce. But your question brings me and presents an idea that I will discuss in the Board of having someone focusing on this dialogue with the workforce. Mr. Siani: Okay, so this completes our webcast. We hope to have more opportunities going forward to have these discussions with you. Our team is here prepared to engage with you, to answer any questions whatsoever regarding the proxy season and the General Shareholders Meeting. So, we look forward to your participation to help Vale becomes a better company. Thank you very much. Thank you, Sandra, thank you all of you. Ms. Guerra: Thank you so much for dedicating the time to better understanding and to bring your vision, which is very helpful to us. Thank you so much. Operator: That does conclude Vale's webinar for today. Thank you very much for your participation. You may now disconnect your line. 13 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vale SA published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 21:31:07 UTC 0 Latest news on VALE S.A. 05:32p VALE S A : Transcript Webinar.pdf PU 03/16 VALE S A : Webinar_Vale_1603_i.pdf PU 03/16 VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs RE 03/12 VALE S A : 03/12/2020 Vale informs on developments related to the outbreak of th.. PU 03/09 VALE S A : 03/09/2020 Vale informs on slope of the Gongo Soco mine PU 03/05 Activist investors tighten screws on Rio Tinto's emissions plan RE 03/04 Brazil Economy Grew at Slowest Pace in Three Years in 2019 -- Update DJ 03/04 Brazil 4Q GDP Growth Slowed to 0.5% as Construction, Investment Declined DJ 03/03 Brazil state prosecutors seek to block expansion of Anglo American mining dam RE 03/03 VALE S A : New mining waste dam rules won't be finalized by March deadline, ICMM.. RE