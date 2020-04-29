Vale S A : Valeweb_1Q20_i.pdf

Arrival of the first 500,000 kits for COVID-19 testing - Vale donated 5 million kits to the Brazilian Government
Vale's Performance in 1Q20
Rio de Janeiro, April 29th, 2020
Opening remarks
We have a solid plan to face the pandemic
Our actions prioritize:
The reparation of Brumadinho and dam safety
Health and Safety of employees and communities
Support to society in fighting the pandemic
Support to the value chain
Stability of our business
Sanitization of operational area in Indonesia¹
¹image source: Vale
Brumadinho and safety: our commitments continue
R$ 3.6 billion
in indeminifications¹
People¹
Emergency aid
+106,000
Civil
+5,100
Labour
+1,590
Communities of Minas Gerais receive additional support in the pandemic
Engineer of Record new function
Additional step in the assessment of structures
Can issue or revoke DCEs² at any time
External to operations
Integrated with Vale's lines of defense
Focus on continuous dam safety
management
¹Approximate figures, referring to signed agreements (paid and payable, civil and labor), labor indemnification paid for
collective5 damages and emergency aid paid, updated on April 28, 2020. ² Stability Condition Declarations.
The health and safety of our people are top priorities
We have implemented world-class safety standards in all operations to
prevent COVID-19¹
Home-office regime for at-risk groups or eligibles.
Only personnel in critical roles at sites
Adjustments to procedures on sites and transport
Halting of all non-essential works
Daily checklists, case monitoring
Contact tracing in suspected cases
Scan of body temperature at entrances
Massive internal communication and 24h assistance channels
¹ Non-exhaustive examples.
7
We are honouring our new pact with society
▪ +400 hospital beds
▪ Renovation of local hospitals ▪ Construction of field hospitals
▪ Purchases of hospital equipment and cleaning materials (100t of hand sanitizer)
▪ Investments in innovation on prevention, diagnosis and treatment
5 million detection kits to Brazil
15.8 millionPPEs¹ to the Brazilian government
14.5 millionkits and PPEs for Brazilian States
R$ 500 million in actions in Brazil
¹ Personal Protection Equipment.
8
We support our value chain for a healthy ecosystem
R$ 900 million¹
paid in temporary aid to suppliers²
+3,000 small and medium-sized companies with anticipated payments
85% reduction in payment terms
Support to construction companies and contractors of suspended projects
We are using our presence at the base of the production chain and our mobilization ability to help suppliers face the impacts of the pandemic.
¹Approximate value.
² In Brazil, until the end of April.
9
We continue to stabilize production ...
Timbopeba
North Atlantic
Resumption in progress
Improvements in 4Q19 and 1Q20
We will keep our conservative approach,
with strict safety in our operations
10
... and with discipline in the allocation of capital
Accumulated Free
Cash Flow
Revolving credit line
repayment
Debt and bond buyback
Operational leases
Significant organic growth
projects
Bolt-on acquisitions
Dividends / buybacks
to be defined
Cash will be preserved,
regardless of the approval
of dividends or share
buybacks
11
We are in a solid position to face this scenario
World-class safety standards
Strengthened balance sheet
De-riskingVale
Effective
response to
the COVID-19
pandemic
Collaboration with our customers
Support for a healthy ecosystem in the value chain
Support to communities and society
Highlights of Vale's
performance in 1Q20
Vale hedges part of its Brazilian real commitments through the use of derivatives and holding cash locally in Brazil
US$ million
Additional Information
15
Vale's iron ore production guidance for 2020 changed to 310-330
Mt
Iron ore fines production guidance changes
Mt
8
3
7
6
6
15
355
330
310
Previous
Losses in
Northern range Timbopeba
Brucutu at
New guidance
Brucutu at
COVID-19
New guidance
guidance
1Q20 ²
operational
and Fábrica
80% capacity
upper limit
40% capacity
potential
lower limit
upper limit¹
restrictions
resumption
in 2H20 5
in 2H20 5
impacts
in 2Q20³
postponements 4
¹ Previous guidance was 340-355 Mt.
² Comparing with upper limit of 63-68 Mt guidance in 1Q20.
3 Associated with the delay of Morro 1 mining section start up.
4 Resumption of halted operations was expected to add 15 Mt in 2020. Due to postponements, it is expected to add 8 Mt.
5 In 15the former upper scenario, Brucutu was expected to produce 24 Mt. New upper production scenario is 18 Mt (running at 40% capacity in 1H20 and 80%in 2H20) and new lower scenario is 12 Mt (running at 40% capacity in 2020).
16
In 1Q20 EBITDA proforma decreased mainly due to lower sales volumes
US$ million
4,677
1,750
172
220
66
159
3,041
2,882
EBITDA
Volume
Price
Costs and
Other 2
EBITDA
Brumadinho
Adjusted
4Q19
expenses
1Q20
1
incurred
EBITDA
proforma 1
proforma
expenses
1Q20
Net of Brumadinho provisions and incurred expenses
Including16 US$ 113 million of dividends received and US$ 179 million of foreign exchange effect
17
Vale increased its cash position significantly as a result of the US$ 5 billion disbursement of revolving credit lines
US$ million
4,806 5,186
3,041
586
376
244
349
1,124
18
380
EBITDA
Working
Brumadinho
Interest
Income taxes Capex
Others2
Free cash flow
Cash
Increase in
proforma
capital
expenses1
on loans
& Refis
from management
cash
1Q20
operations
& others3
& cash
equivalents
1 Includes US$ 159 million of incurred expenses and US$ 217 million disbursement of provisioned expenses.
2 Includes derivatives, Samarco, dividends and interest on capital paid to noncontrolling interest and others.
3 Includes17 US$ 5 billion of revolving credit lines disbursement, US$ 181 million of short term Brazilian treasury bonds disbursement and US$ 375 million of net debt repayments.
18
Net debt remains at its lowest level since 2008
Net debt / LTM1 EBITDA Ratio
1.0
0.9
0.5 0.5
0.3
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
18
Net debt in
LTM EBITDA /
1Q20:
LTM gross
US$ 4.808 billion
interest: 14.8x
Average
Average cost of
maturity:
debt:
7.3 years
3.71% per annum
1 LTM - last twelve months
19
Expanded net debt decreased to US$ 15.7 billion in 1Q20 mainly due to the favorable Brazilian real devaluation in the period
Expanded net debt¹
US$ million
943
Change from 4Q19 recorded value
426 2,080
1,497 1,27415,686
3,975
Axis Title
72
4,808
157
-955 2,964 10,437
97
971
1,694
Net debt
Leases
Currency
Refis
Expanded net
Brumadinho
Samarco &
Expanded net
swaps
debt 2
provisions
Renova
debt 2 +
Foundation
commitments
1
As of March 31st, 2020
2
Expanded net debt adjusted to include currency swaps of US$ 16 million in 4Q19. In addition to the Brazilian real devaluation,
commitments also
19
changed reflecting payments made during the quarter.
20
Ferrous Minerals decreased mainly due to lower sales volumes
Ferrous Minerals EBITDA
US$ million
4,538
3,602
2,847
1Q194Q191Q20
Highlights 1Q20
Iron Ore: The performance was impacted by lower sales volumes, mainly as a result of seasonal lower volumes in the first quarter, the partial stoppage of the Brucutu plant and scheduled and unscheduled maintenances
carried out in the period.
C1 increased mainly due to lower fixed costs dilution, higher maintenance costs and higher demurrage costs, which were partially offset by the positive impact of the Brazilian real devaluation.
Pellets: The performance was impacted by lower sales volumes, absence of seasonal dividends received and lower sales prices, which were partially offset by the positive impact of the Brazilian real devaluation.
20
21
Base MetalsEBITDAdecreasedmainlyas aresultoflowernickeland copperrealizedprices,offsetbyhigherby-productsrealizedprices
Base Metals EBITDA
US$ million
649
505
510
1Q19
4Q19
1Q20
Highlights 1Q20
Nickel: Operations continue their progress towards reaching higher asset reliability
together with the advance of VNC's plan to close
its refinery and achieve further costs improvements.
Copper: The performance of copper operations was supported by the resumption of Sossego's operation after the unscheduled maintenance held in the previous quarter and by
Salobo's negative unit cash costs due to higher gold by-product credits, which were partially offset by the unscheduled maintenance at its processing plant in 1Q20.
21
22
Coal EBITDA was mainly impacted as a result of seasonally higher interest received related to Nacala Logistic Corridor debt service