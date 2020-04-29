Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/28
44.61 BRL   +0.13%
09:28aVALE S A : Valeweb_1Q20_i.pdf
PU
07:26aVALE S A : Reports Swing to Profit in 1Q as Financial Effects of Brumadinho Disaster Decline
DJ
03:38aVALE S A : Performance in 1Q20 (EN)
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vale S A : Valeweb_1Q20_i.pdf

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 09:28am EDT

Arrival of the first 500,000 kits for COVID-19 testing - Vale donated 5 million kits to the Brazilian Government

Vale's Performance in 1Q20

Rio de Janeiro, April 29th, 2020

"This presentation may include statements that present Vale's expectations about future events or results. All statements, when based upon expectations about the future and not on historical facts, involve various risks and uncertainties. Vale cannot guarantee that such statements will prove correct. These risks and uncertainties include factors related to the following: (a) the countries where we operate, especially Brazil and Canada; (b) the global economy; (c) the capital markets; (d) the mining and metals prices and their dependence on global industrial production, which is cyclical by nature; and (e) global competition in the markets in which Vale operates. To obtain further information on factors that may lead to results different from those forecast by Vale, please consult the reports Vale files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários (CVM) and in particular the factors discussed under "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in Vale's annual report on Form 20-F."

"Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors - The SEC permits mining companies, in their filings with the SEC, to disclose only those mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. We present certain information in this presentation, including 'measured resources,' 'indicated resources,' 'inferred resources,' 'geologic resources', which would not be permitted in an SEC filing. These materials are not proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC, and we cannot assure you that these materials will be converted into proven or probable reserves, as defined by the SEC. U.S. Investors should consider closely the disclosure in our Annual Report on Form 20-K, which may be obtained from us, from our website or at http://http://us.sec.gov/edgar.shtml."

Disclaimer

Opening remarks

4

We have a solid plan to face the pandemic

Our actions prioritize:

  1. The reparation of Brumadinho and dam safety
  2. Health and Safety of employees and communities
  3. Support to society in fighting the pandemic
  4. Support to the value chain
  5. Stability of our business

Sanitization of operational area in Indonesia¹

4

¹image source: Vale

5

Brumadinho and safety: our commitments continue

R$ 3.6 billion

in indeminifications¹

People¹

Emergency aid

+106,000

Civil

+5,100

Labour

+1,590

Communities of Minas Gerais receive additional support in the pandemic

Engineer of Record new function

  • Additional step in the assessment of structures
  • Can issue or revoke DCEs² at any time
  • External to operations
  • Integrated with Vale's lines of defense

Focus on continuous dam safety

management

¹Approximate figures, referring to signed agreements (paid and payable, civil and labor), labor indemnification paid for

collective5 damages and emergency aid paid, updated on April 28, 2020. ² Stability Condition Declarations.

6

The health and safety of our people are top priorities

We have implemented world-class safety standards in all operations to

prevent COVID-19¹

Home-office regime for at-risk groups or eligibles.

Only personnel in critical roles at sites

Adjustments to procedures on sites and transport

Halting of all non-essential works

Daily checklists, case monitoring

Contact tracing in suspected cases

Scan of body temperature at entrances

Massive internal communication and 24h assistance channels

6

¹ Non-exhaustive examples.

7

We are honouring our new pact with society

+400 hospital beds

Renovation of local hospitals Construction of field hospitals

Purchases of hospital equipment and cleaning materials (100t of hand sanitizer)

Investments in innovation on prevention, diagnosis and treatment

5 million detection kits to Brazil

15.8 million PPEs¹ to the Brazilian government

14.5 million kits and PPEs for Brazilian States

R$ 500 million in actions in Brazil

7

¹ Personal Protection Equipment.

8

We support our value chain for a healthy ecosystem

R$ 900 million¹

paid in temporary aid to suppliers²

+3,000 small and medium-sized companies with anticipated payments

85% reduction in payment terms

Support to construction companies and contractors of suspended projects

We are using our presence at the base of the production chain and our mobilization ability to help suppliers face the impacts of the pandemic.

8

¹Approximate value.

² In Brazil, until the end of April.

9

We continue to stabilize production ...

Timbopeba

North Atlantic

Resumption in progress

Improvements in 4Q19 and 1Q20

We will keep our conservative approach,

with strict safety in our operations

9

10

... and with discipline in the allocation of capital

Accumulated Free

Cash Flow

Revolving credit line

repayment

Debt and bond buyback

Operational leases

Significant organic growth

projects

Bolt-on acquisitions

Dividends / buybacks

to be defined

Cash will be preserved,

regardless of the approval

of dividends or share

buybacks

10

11

We are in a solid position to face this scenario

World-class safety standards

Strengthened balance sheet

De-riskingVale

Effective

response to

the COVID-19

pandemic

Collaboration with our customers

Support for a healthy ecosystem in the value chain

Support to communities and society

11

Highlights of Vale's

performance in 1Q20

13

Vale hedges part of its Brazilian real commitments through the use of derivatives and holding cash locally in Brazil

US$ million

Additional Information

15

Vale's iron ore production guidance for 2020 changed to 310-330

Mt

Iron ore fines production guidance changes

Mt

8

3

7

6

6

15

355

330

310

Previous

Losses in

Northern range Timbopeba

Brucutu at

New guidance

Brucutu at

COVID-19

New guidance

guidance

1Q20 ²

operational

and Fábrica

80% capacity

upper limit

40% capacity

potential

lower limit

upper limit¹

restrictions

resumption

in 2H20 5

in 2H20 5

impacts

in 2Q20³

postponements 4

¹ Previous guidance was 340-355 Mt.

² Comparing with upper limit of 63-68 Mt guidance in 1Q20.

3 Associated with the delay of Morro 1 mining section start up.

4 Resumption of halted operations was expected to add 15 Mt in 2020. Due to postponements, it is expected to add 8 Mt.

5 In 15the former upper scenario, Brucutu was expected to produce 24 Mt. New upper production scenario is 18 Mt (running at 40% capacity in 1H20 and 80%in 2H20) and new lower scenario is 12 Mt (running at 40% capacity in 2020).

16

In 1Q20 EBITDA proforma decreased mainly due to lower sales volumes

US$ million

Chart Title

4,677

1,750

172

220

66

159

3,041

2,882

EBITDA

Volume

Price

Costs and

Other 2

EBITDA

Brumadinho

Adjusted

4Q19

expenses

1Q20

1

incurred

EBITDA

proforma 1

proforma

expenses

1Q20

  1. Net of Brumadinho provisions and incurred expenses
  2. Including16 US$ 113 million of dividends received and US$ 179 million of foreign exchange effect

17

Vale increased its cash position significantly as a result of the US$ 5 billion disbursement of revolving credit lines

US$ million

4,806 5,186

3,041

586

376

244

349

1,124

18

380

EBITDA

Working

Brumadinho

Interest

Income taxes Capex

Others2

Free cash flow

Cash

Increase in

proforma

capital

expenses1

on loans

& Refis

from management

cash

1Q20

operations

& others3

& cash

equivalents

1 Includes US$ 159 million of incurred expenses and US$ 217 million disbursement of provisioned expenses.

2 Includes derivatives, Samarco, dividends and interest on capital paid to noncontrolling interest and others.

3 Includes17 US$ 5 billion of revolving credit lines disbursement, US$ 181 million of short term Brazilian treasury bonds disbursement and US$ 375 million of net debt repayments.

18

Net debt remains at its lowest level since 2008

Net debt / LTM1 EBITDA Ratio

1.0

0.9

0.5 0.5

0.3

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

18

Net debt in

LTM EBITDA /

1Q20:

LTM gross

US$ 4.808 billion

interest: 14.8x

Average

Average cost of

maturity:

debt:

7.3 years

3.71% per annum

1 LTM - last twelve months

19

Expanded net debt decreased to US$ 15.7 billion in 1Q20 mainly due to the favorable Brazilian real devaluation in the period

Expanded net debt¹

US$ million

943

Change from 4Q19 recorded value

426 2,080

1,497 1,274 15,686

3,975

Axis Title

72

4,808

157

-955 2,964 10,437

97

971

1,694

Net debt

Leases

Currency

Refis

Expanded net

Brumadinho

Samarco &

Expanded net

swaps

debt 2

provisions

Renova

debt 2 +

Foundation

commitments

1

As of March 31st, 2020

2

Expanded net debt adjusted to include currency swaps of US$ 16 million in 4Q19. In addition to the Brazilian real devaluation,

commitments also

19

changed reflecting payments made during the quarter.

20

Ferrous Minerals decreased mainly due to lower sales volumes

Ferrous Minerals EBITDA

US$ million

4,538

3,602

2,847

1Q194Q191Q20

Highlights 1Q20

Iron Ore: The performance was impacted by lower sales volumes, mainly as a result of seasonal lower volumes in the first quarter, the partial stoppage of the Brucutu plant and scheduled and unscheduled maintenances

carried out in the period.

C1 increased mainly due to lower fixed costs dilution, higher maintenance costs and higher demurrage costs, which were partially offset by the positive impact of the Brazilian real devaluation.

Pellets: The performance was impacted by lower sales volumes, absence of seasonal dividends received and lower sales prices, which were partially offset by the positive impact of the Brazilian real devaluation.

20

21

Base MetalsEBITDAdecreasedmainlyas aresultoflowernickeland copperrealizedprices,offsetbyhigherby-productsrealizedprices

Base Metals EBITDA

US$ million

649

505

510

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

Highlights 1Q20

Nickel: Operations continue their progress towards reaching higher asset reliability

together with the advance of VNC's plan to close

its refinery and achieve further costs improvements.

Copper: The performance of copper operations was supported by the resumption of Sossego's operation after the unscheduled maintenance held in the previous quarter and by

Salobo's negative unit cash costs due to higher gold by-product credits, which were partially offset by the unscheduled maintenance at its processing plant in 1Q20.

21

22

Coal EBITDA was mainly impacted as a result of seasonally higher interest received related to Nacala Logistic Corridor debt service

Coal EBITDA

Highlights 1Q20

US$ million

Coal EBITDA was negative US$ 158 million

in 1Q20, an increase of US$ 28 million in

relation to 4Q19, mainly as a result of

seasonally higher interest received

related to Nacala Logistic Corridor debt

-69

service to Vale and higher prices.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak brought

additional challenges to reaching the

sustainable ramp-up of the operation in 2020

-158

and Vale temporally suspended its

previous 2020 coal production guidance.

-186

1Q19

4Q19

1Q20

22

Disclaimer

Vale SA published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 13:27:14 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VALE S.A.
09:28aVALE S A : Valeweb_1Q20_i.pdf
PU
07:26aVALE S A : Reports Swing to Profit in 1Q as Financial Effects of Brumadinho Disa..
DJ
03:38aVALE S A : Performance in 1Q20 (EN)
PU
04/28VALE S A : 04/28/2020 Vale's Performance in 1Q20
PU
04/28World's mine workers resist quick restart amid coronavirus
RE
04/28BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL : China's Baosteel reports 43.6% drop in profit as pandemic..
RE
04/24VALE S A : 04/24/2020 Vale informs on holding its Meetings of 04/30/2020 exclusi..
PU
04/23VALE S.A. : quaterly earnings release
04/20BHP holds iron ore output outlook despite virus risks
RE
04/17VALE S A : 04/17/2020 Vale informs on estimates update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 538 M
EBIT 2020 10 003 M
Net income 2020 5 888 M
Debt 2020 3 184 M
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 7,88x
P/E ratio 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 41 620 M
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,31  $
Last Close Price 8,12  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-1.31%41 177
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED0.00%22 921
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-4.01%5 896
NMDC LIMITED-2.20%2 950
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-3.08%1 043
FERREXPO PLC-11.61%1 026
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group