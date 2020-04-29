Log in
Vale S.A.

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo - 04/28
44.61 BRL   +0.13%
11:02aVALE S A : to Restart 330,000 Tons of Monthly Output at Timbopeba Mine Next Week
DJ
10:46aRobust iron ore price to erode as steelmakers shut furnaces
RE
10:28aVALE S A : Conference Call / Podcast Presentation (EN)
PU
Vale S A : to Restart 330,000 Tons of Monthly Output at Timbopeba Mine Next Week

04/29/2020 | 11:02am EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian iron-ore mining giant Vale SA will resume dry processing operations at its Timbopeba mine in Minas Gerais state next week, boosting monthly production by about 330,000 metric tons, the company said Wednesday.

Operations at the mine were suspended by court order in March of last year amid concerns about the safety of a mining waste dam at the site in the aftermath of the dam collapse disaster in Brumadinho that took the lives of 270 people the previous January.

Dry processing operations, which don't produce the kind of waste that accumulates behind dams and that flooded parts of Brumadinho last year, were authorised by Minas Gerais state authorities at Timbopeba.

Vale said it expects to restart wet processing activities at the mine in the fourth quarter of this year, which would permit Timbopeba to achieve full production capacity of about 1 million tons per month.

The resumption at Timbopeba of dry processing next week, and the expected restart of wet processing in the fourth quarter, are both included in Vale's production guidance for this year of 310 million tons-330 million tons, the company said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 31 538 M
EBIT 2020 10 003 M
Net income 2020 5 888 M
Debt 2020 3 184 M
Yield 2020 0,76%
P/E ratio 2020 7,88x
P/E ratio 2021 5,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 1,23x
Capitalization 41 620 M
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 12,31  $
Last Close Price 8,12  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 51,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Marcel Juviniano Barros Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-1.31%41 177
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED0.00%22 921
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-4.01%5 896
NMDC LIMITED-2.20%2 950
HBIS RESOURCES CO., LTD.-3.08%1 043
FERREXPO PLC-11.61%1 026
