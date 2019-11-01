Vale to Resume Production at Alegria Mine, Boosting Output by 8 Million Tons Per Year

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian iron-ore miner Vale SA said Friday that the country's National Mining Agency authorized the company to resume production at its Alegria mine, which will boost output this year by as much as 1 million metric tons.

Vale maintained its iron ore and pellet sales guidance for 2019 in a range between 307 million tons and 332 million tons and said it expects the final number for the year to be in the lower half of that range. The Alegria mine's annual capacity is 8 million tons per year, and Vale intends to ramp up production gradually to focus on safety at the facility, the company said in a note.

Vale's production was slammed earlier this year when a tailings dam at its mine near the rural town of Brumadinho collapsed, releasing a wave of waste that swept over a nearby company office and cantina and through parts of the town, killing 270 people. Vale shut down production operations at mines near dams similar to the one that collapsed, and authorities shut down other mines belonging to the company amid safety concerns.

Production at the Alegria mine was suspended in March after preliminary analyses couldn't guarantee some structures' stability under stress conditions. About 42 million tons per year of the company's production capacity remains suspended, Vale said.

