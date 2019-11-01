Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Vale S.A.    VALE3   BRVALEACNOR0

VALE S.A.

(VALE3)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vale to Resume Production at Alegria Mine, Boosting Output by 8 Million Tons Per Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 08:54am EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian iron-ore miner Vale SA said Friday that the country's National Mining Agency authorized the company to resume production at its Alegria mine, which will boost output this year by as much as 1 million metric tons.

Vale maintained its iron ore and pellet sales guidance for 2019 in a range between 307 million tons and 332 million tons and said it expects the final number for the year to be in the lower half of that range. The Alegria mine's annual capacity is 8 million tons per year, and Vale intends to ramp up production gradually to focus on safety at the facility, the company said in a note.

Vale's production was slammed earlier this year when a tailings dam at its mine near the rural town of Brumadinho collapsed, releasing a wave of waste that swept over a nearby company office and cantina and through parts of the town, killing 270 people. Vale shut down production operations at mines near dams similar to the one that collapsed, and authorities shut down other mines belonging to the company amid safety concerns.

Production at the Alegria mine was suspended in March after preliminary analyses couldn't guarantee some structures' stability under stress conditions. About 42 million tons per year of the company's production capacity remains suspended, Vale said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.10% 1506.79 Delayed Quote.16.62%
SILVER 0.16% 17.995 Delayed Quote.15.46%
VALE S.A. -2.86% 47.2 End-of-day quote.-7.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALE S.A.
08:54aVale to Resume Production at Alegria Mine, Boosting Output by 8 Million Tons ..
DJ
08:43aVALE S A : 11/01/2019 Vale informs on resumption of operations in Alegria Mine
PU
02:49aBHP : approves $44 million for JV Samarco restart
RE
02:05aBHP Approves US$44 Million for Samarco Plant Restart
DJ
10/31VALE : 10/31/2019 Vale informs on Forquilha IV dam
PU
10/31Massive mining waste dams could pose deadly risks, say investors
RE
10/3110/31/2019 &NDASH; 10 : 50Vale informs on Forquilha IV dam
PU
10/31MITSUI CEO : Higher demand for heavy crude boosts its profit
RE
10/30VALE : 10/30/2019 Vale informs on approval for the withdrawal of its ADSs listin..
PU
10/2610/26/2019 &NDASH; 16 : 00Vale Expands Efforts to Recover Brumadinho and Affecte..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 37 814 M
EBIT 2019 11 174 M
Net income 2019 2 899 M
Debt 2019 5 984 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 4,87x
EV / Sales2019 1,75x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 60 258 M
Chart VALE S.A.
Duration : Period :
Vale S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALE S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 15,61  $
Last Close Price 11,75  $
Spread / Highest target 61,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eduardo Bartolomeo Chief Executive Officer
José Maurício Pereira Coelho Chairman
Luciano Siani Pires Chief Financial Officer
Oscar Augusto de Camargo Filho Director
Dan Antonio Marinho Conrado Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALE S.A.-7.45%60 126
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED112.65%18 888
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED34.51%7 822
NMDC LTD14.95%4 854
XUANHUA CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.--.--%1 387
LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION-7.96%1 085
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group