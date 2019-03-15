Log in
VALE CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Vale S.A. - VALE

03/15/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

NEW ORLEANS, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 29, 2019 to file lead plaintiff applications in  securities class action lawsuits against Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE), if they purchased the Company's securities between April 11, 2017, and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").  These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern and Southern Districts of New York.

Get Help

Vale investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-vale-sa-securities-litigation-1 or call toll-free (844) 367-9658.  Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Vale and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. 

On November 5, 2015, Brazilian authorities reported that a mine co-owned by Vale had burst, killing dozens of people and devastating the local community. Then, on January 28, 2019, news sources reported that Brazilian authorities were pursuing criminal prosecutions and that "Brazilian securities industry regulator CVM has opened a probe into miner Vale SA's filings," both relating to the disaster.

On this news, the price of Vale's shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Rauch v. Vale S.A. et al, 19-cv- 19cv526.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vale-shareholder-alert-claimsfiler-reminds-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100-000-of-lead-plaintiff-deadline-in-class-action-lawsuits-against-vale-sa---vale-300813400.html

SOURCE ClaimsFiler


© PRNewswire 2019
