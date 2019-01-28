Log in
Wolf Popper LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Investors in Vale S.A.

01/28/2019 | 01:25pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of purchasers of Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) securities from January 2018 through January 25, 2019, who have incurred losses on their investments. 

On January 25, 2019, the tailings dam for Vale S.A.'s Corrego do Feijao mine broke in southeast Brazil.  At least 58 people have been reported dead and an additional 350 people have been reported missing from the accident. 

As a result of this news, Vale S.A.'s ADR price declined on Friday, January 25, 2019, by $1.20 per ADR or over 8%, to close at $13.66 per ADR on January 25, 2019.  Vale's ADRs continued their decline on Monday, January 28, 2019, trading as low as $11.25 per ADR. 

Vale S.A. investors should contact Robert Finkel at (212) 759-4600 or (877) 370-7703 or at rfinkel@wolfpopper.com.

Wolf Popper has successfully recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors.  The firm's reputation and expertise have been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed the firm to major positions in securities litigation.  See www.wolfpopper.com.

Attorney Advertising: Prior Results Do Not Guarantee A Similar Outcome.

Wolf Popper LLP
Robert C. Finkel
845 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10022
Tel.: (212) 451-9620
Tel.: (877) 370-7703
Fax: (877) 370-7704
Email: rfinkel@wolfpopper.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wolf-popper-llp-announces-investigation-on-behalf-of-investors-in-vale-sa-300785188.html

SOURCE Wolf Popper LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
