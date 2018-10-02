Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Valeo    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO (FR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/02 09:02:40 am
36.22 EUR   -1.44%
08:32a2018 PARIS MOTO : Valeo reveals its innovations at the epicenter of ..
PU
09/23VALEO : Egypt Expands its Offices in Cairo
PU
09/19TRACTOR SUPPLY : DAV Office Van Visits
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

2018 Paris Motor Show: Valeo reveals its innovations at the epicenter of the three revolutions shaping the automotive industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 08:32am CEST

In particular, Valeo is staging the open-road world début of its Valeo Drive4U® demo car, the first autonomous vehicle to be demonstrated on the streets of Paris itself. The car is equipped exclusively with ultrasonic sensors, cameras, laser scanners and radars already series produced by Valeo, and artificial intelligence, giving it a full‑fledged digital brain. The technology is able to manage all the information collected by the sensors and learn from the complex scenarios it encounters in the city.

Valeo Drive4U® can already handle a wide variety of driving situations in urban environments, including undivided roads, intersections, traffic lights, tunnels and even streets with no markings. The car also knows how to deal with cyclists and pedestrians.

At the 2018 Paris Motor Show, Valeo is also presenting its 48V solutions to make electric vehicles much more affordable, as well as the first all-electric urban prototype powered by a 48V Valeo motor. The prototype gives a glimpse of what tomorrow's affordable urban vehicles could be like, designed to be just the right size for their intended use. It can reach speeds of 100 km/h, has a range of 150 km and does not emit any CO2. Valeo is also unveiling the world's first 48V plug-in hybrid vehicle.

Lastly, since usage patterns are changing, with digital tools giving access to new ways of getting around, Valeo is developing technologies that promote the rise of intelligent mobility. One example of this is the real-time map of air quality in Paris, a project in partnership with ARIA Technologies. A fleet of some twenty vehicles equipped with Valeo sensors will travel around Paris to measure levels of six pollutants in real time. For Valeo, understanding pollution levels in urban areas is a vitally important step toward creating new, cleaner mobility solutions. By having precise information on air quality in a specific location, it will be possible, for example, to generate customized routes to avoid peaks in pollution, or activate pollution control systems inside cars.

With these innovations, Valeo has once again demonstrated its capacity to imagine, design and develop technologies that are conducive to the development of electric, autonomous, connected cars that are widely affordable yet adaptable to individual needs.

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 06:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALEO
08:32a2018 PARIS MOTOR SHOW : Valeo reveals its innovations at the epicenter of the th..
PU
09/27VALEO : Patent Application Titled "Packaging Device For A Windscreen Wiper Compr..
AQ
09/27VALEO : Patent Issued for Illuminating Device With Multiple Optical Guiding Bodi..
AQ
09/27VALEO : Patent Issued for Vehicle Headlamp System (USPTO 10,077,879)
AQ
09/27WABCO : Announces Partnerships, New Technology
AQ
09/25VALEO : Egypt expands its offices in Cairo
AQ
09/23VALEO : Egypt Expands its Offices in Cairo
PU
09/20VALEO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Turbine-Piston For Hydrokinetic ..
AQ
09/20VALEO : Patent Issued for Anti-Glare 3D Glasses (USPTO 10,073,275)
AQ
09/20VALEO : Patent Issued for Lighting Device With Mobile Vane (USPTO 10,071,679)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/26Valeo S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/23Valeo S.A. reports FY results 
02/22Valeo S.A. 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
01/04Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Inst (OIGYX) December Summary 
01/02Valeo Stuck In A Construction Zone, But An Attractive Highway Awaits 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 19 692 M
EBIT 2018 1 469 M
Net income 2018 941 M
Debt 2018 2 038 M
Yield 2018 3,54%
P/E ratio 2018 9,57
P/E ratio 2019 8,41
EV / Sales 2018 0,55x
EV / Sales 2019 0,50x
Capitalization 8 829 M
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 55,4 €
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Operating Officer
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Tarabbia SVP-Product Marketing, Research & Development
Pascal Colombani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALEO-40.98%10 201
DENSO CORP-13.85%41 906
CONTINENTAL-32.68%35 149
APTIV-1.10%22 275
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 997
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.76%18 582
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.