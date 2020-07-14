Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Valeo    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/14 07:42:02 am
23.63 EUR   -1.83%
07:11aVALEO : ranks as France's second biggest patent filer, all sectors combined
PU
07:11aVALEO : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
07/10VALEO : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Valeo : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 07:11am EDT
Valeo Group | 25 Jun, 2020 | 5 min
Valeo's 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Paris, June 25, 2020 - Valeo's Annual Shareholders' Meeting was held today behind closed doors (without any shareholders being physically present) at Valeo's registered office under the chairmanship of Jacques Aschenbroich, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. All the resolutions were adopted.

During the meeting, the shareholders approved the 2019 financial statements published on February 20, 2020 as well as a dividend of 0.20 euro per share. The ex-dividend date is set at June 29, 2020, and the record date at June 30, 2020. The dividend will be paid on July 1, 2020.

The shareholders ratified the co-optations of (i) Bpifrance Participations, represented by Stéphanie Frachet, as director, replacing Noëlle Lenoir for the remainder of her term, i.e., until the end of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the financial year ending December 31, 2021 and of (ii) the Fonds Stratégique de Participations represented by Julie Avrane-Chopard as director, replacing Georges Pauget for the remainder of his term, i.e., until the close of today's Annual Shareholders' Meeting. These co-optations illustrate the intent of these shareholders to make a long-term commitment as shareholders of Valeo as well as their confidence in the strategic choices and orientations taken by the Group.

The Fonds Stratégique de Participations, Thierry Moulonguet and Ulrike Steinhorst were reappointed as directors for a period of four years.

The Company's articles of association have been modified to put them in conformity with the provisions of the Pacte law and, in particular, to allow the appointment in the next months of a second director representing the employees.

The shareholders approved the compensation paid during, or allocated in respect of the financial year 2019 to the directors and the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, as well as the compensation policies which will apply to the directors and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 2020. It should be noted that Jacques Aschenbroich has pledged to donate 25% of his compensation for the duration of the partial shutdown linked to the Covid-19 to support solidarity initiatives in relation to this epidemic. Members of the Board of directors and members of the Group's Operations Committee have followed him in this initiative.

The shareholders also approved the transformation of Valeo into a European Company and have accordingly adopted the articles of association of the Company in order to adapt them to its new corporate form. The transformation shall be effective as from the registration of the Company as a European Company with the Paris Trade and Companies Registry, which will take place following the negotiations relating to the involvement of employees in the European Company.

Similar News
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 11:10:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VALEO
07:11aVALEO : ranks as France's second biggest patent filer, all sectors combined
PU
07:11aVALEO : 2020 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
07/10VALEO : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/29VALEO : Goldman Sachs keeps a Sell rating
MD
06/29VALEO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/25India's auto and pharma sectors not ready to wean off China
RE
06/25India's auto and pharma sectors not ready to wean off China
RE
06/25VALEO : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
06/18VALEO : Receives a Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
06/12VALEO : Goldman Sachs remains a Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 16 774 M 19 047 M 19 047 M
Net income 2020 -69,2 M -78,5 M -78,5 M
Net Debt 2020 3 625 M 4 116 M 4 116 M
P/E ratio 2020 -80,6x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 5 753 M 6 539 M 6 533 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 114 700
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 21,92 €
Last Close Price 24,07 €
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Operating Officer
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Tarabbia SVP-Product Marketing, Research & Development
Christophe Le Ligné Chief technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALEO-23.37%6 539
DENSO CORPORATION-14.06%30 832
APTIV PLC-19.26%20 706
CONTINENTAL AG-24.43%19 798
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.4.38%17 985
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-20.12%15 915
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group