Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Valeo    FR   FR0013176526

VALEO

(FR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 06/26 06:41:59 am
27.665 EUR   +3.69%
06:28aVALEO : Co-optation to Valeo's Board of Directors
PU
06/20VALEO : A good level to buy
06/12VALEO : recognized for its CSR policy…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Valeo : Co-optation to Valeo's Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 06:28am EDT

The Board of Directors also thanked Noëlle Lenoir for her highly valuable contribution to the Board and its specialized Committees since she was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors on June 3, 2010.

This co-optation of Bpifrance marks its return as a long-term institutional shareholder announced on April 29, 2019.

Bpifrance will be represented on Valeo's Board of Directors by Stéphanie Frachet, Director at Bpifrance.

The co-optation of Bpifrance as director will be submitted for ratification at the next Valeo General Shareholders' Meeting.

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 10:26:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VALEO
06:28aVALEO : Co-optation to Valeo's Board of Directors
PU
06/12VALEO : recognized for its CSR policy…
PU
05/30VALEO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/23VALEO : 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/23VALEO : 's 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting - Press Release
AQ
05/13VALEO : Egypt's Odiggo closes $180,000 investment from Saudi Arabia
AQ
05/07VALEO : Announces an employee share offering
AQ
05/02VALEO : announces an employee share offering
GL
04/25VALEO : sales dip on slowing auto production
RE
04/25VALEO : Presentation - Q1 2019 Sales
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 19 632 M
EBIT 2019 1 134 M
Net income 2019 584 M
Debt 2019 2 665 M
Yield 2019 4,36%
P/E ratio 2019 10,65
P/E ratio 2020 8,41
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
Capitalization 6 410 M
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 28,9 €
Spread / Average Target 8,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Operating Officer
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Tarabbia SVP-Product Marketing, Research & Development
Pascal Colombani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALEO4.59%6 423
DENSO CORP-6.06%30 341
CONTINENTAL AG0.00%27 520
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%17 497
APTIV26.86%17 234
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.3.95%14 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About