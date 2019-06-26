Valeo : Co-optation to Valeo's Board of Directors

The Board of Directors also thanked Noëlle Lenoir for her highly valuable contribution to the Board and its specialized Committees since she was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors on June 3, 2010.

This co-optation of Bpifrance marks its return as a long-term institutional shareholder announced on April 29, 2019.

Bpifrance will be represented on Valeo's Board of Directors by Stéphanie Frachet, Director at Bpifrance.

The co-optation of Bpifrance as director will be submitted for ratification at the next Valeo General Shareholders' Meeting.