Valeo : Presentation – Q1 2020 Sales

ABSOLUTE PRIORITY TO THE HEALTH OF VALEO'S EMPLOYEES
16PTS OUTPERFORMANCE IN Q1
DRASTIC COST REDUCTION MEASURES
€2.3BN AVAILABLE IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES
DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF 0.2€ PER SHARE
WORLDWIDE OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION TO 16PTS
DESPITE PANDEMIC'S IMPACT IN CHINA, EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA AT END OF MARCH
OEM SALES OUTPERFORMANCE (LIKE FOR LIKE)
In percentage points
+9pts
+8pts
+6pts
+5pts
+4pts
+3pts
+2pts
0pts
+16pts
thanks to
technological
platform strategy
H1 16
H2 16
H1 17
H2 17
H1 18
H2 18
H1 19
H2 19
Q1 20
2
April 23, 2020
WORLDWIDE OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION TO 16PTS
DESPITE PANDEMIC'S IMPACT IN CHINA, EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA AT END OF MARCH
Q1
2020
+16pts
thanks to
200
technological
491
platform strategy
4,488
€m
3,797
OEM
Aftermarket
Miscellaneous
Sales
Reported
-8%
-2%
-9%
-7%
Like for like
-8%
-2%
-9%
-8%
Exchange rates +0.4%
Exchange rates
-0.2%
Exchange rates
+0.4%
Exchange rates
+0.4%
Scope
+0.1%
Scope
+0.1%
Scope
0.0%
Scope
0.0%
3
April 23, 2020
OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION
RETURN TO HIGHEST LEVELS
Q1
Like for like
OEM
21%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2)
-3%
North
North America
OEM
Outperformance
+8pts vs IHS(3)
50%OF VALEO SALES(2)
Europe(1)
Outperformance
+14ptsvs IHS(3)
OEM
OEM
sales
(2)
sales(2)
-8%
-7%
World
Outperformance
+16pts vs IHS(3)
OEM
8%OF VALEO SALES(2)
sales(2)
-33%
2020
OEM
2%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2)
+5%
South America
Outperformance
+22pts vs IHS(3)
China
Outperformance
+16pts vs CPCA(3)
OEM
19%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2)
-7%
Asia(1)excl. China
China
Outperformance
+6pts vs IHS(3)
(1)
Europe including Africa, Asia including Middle East
4
(2)
Valeo OEM sales by destination
April 23, 2020
IHS estimates - China PassengerCarAssociation (CPCA) estimates for China
OUTPERFORMANCE IN ALL ASIAN COUNTRIES
Q1
Like for like
OEM
27%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2)
-16%
Asia(1)
Outperformance
+15pts vs IHS(3)
28%OF ASIAN SALES(2)
OEM
sales(2)
-33%
China
OEM
4%OF ASIAN SALES(2)sales(2)
Outperformance
-15%
+16pts vs CPCA(3)
India
Outperformance
+6pts vs IHS(3)
Asia including Middle East
Valeo OEM sales by destination
(3) IHS estimates - China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) estimates for China
OEM
32%OF ASIAN SALES(2)sales(2)
-6%
OEM
Japan
29%OF ASIAN SALES(2)
sales(2)
-7%
Outperformance
South Korea
+2pts vs IHS(3)
Outperformance
+8pts vs IHS(3)
April 23, 2020
2020
BALANCED GEOGRAPHIC POSITIONING
OEM sales by production region
% of OEM sales
Eastern
Eastern
Europe &
Europe &
Africa
Africa
16%
17%
Western
Western
Europe
Europe
32%
34%
Asia excl.
Asia excl.
59% in Asia
56% in Asia
China
China
& emerging
18%
& emerging
18%
countries
countries
China
US
China
US
9%
11%
8%
10%
Mexico
Mexico
11%
12%
SA
SA
2%
2%
Q1 2019
Q1 2020
Q1
2020
6
April 23, 2020
BALANCED CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO
% of OEM sales
Other 5%
French
Q1
2020
Other 6%
French
14%
German
30%
14%German
30%
American
19%
Asian*
Asian**
26%32%
Q1 2019
*Including China
7
American
19%
Asian*
Asian**
31%
26%
Q1 2020
April 23, 2020
STRONG OUTPERFORMANCE IN EVERY BUSINESS GROUP
THANKS TO TECHNOLOGICAL PLATFORM STRATEGY
OEM sales
Q1
+22pts
+17pts
+10pts
+15pts
2020
outperformance
CDA
VIS
21%
31%
1,390
Group
Total sales
1,185
€4.5bn
943
1,000
PTS
In €m
THS
26%
22%
Comfort & Driving
Powertrain
Thermal
Visibility
% of Q1 2020 sales
Assistance
Total sales YOY
-2%
-6%
-13%
-8%
OEM sales
-2%
-7%
-14%
-9%
Like for like
8
April 23, 2020
ABSOLUTE PRIORITY: PROTECT HEALTH
OF ALL VALEO'S EMPLOYEES
REINFORCED HEALTH PROTOCOL
The Group has implemented a reinforced safety protocol that will allow activity to resume in order to meet customer demand while ensuring maximum protection for employee.
This protocol, based on its own experience, combines proven best safety practices in China, South Korea and Japan where activity has resumed under optimal conditions.
The measures aimed at protecting personnel go beyond public local regulations and the recommendations of the health authorities.
The protocol is mandatory and will be applicable consistently across all Valeo sites worldwide, whether at plants, R&D centers or head offices.
The 30 or so mandatory measures include:
daily body temperature checks;
face masks to be worn at the workplace and during trips between home and the workplace;
workspaces to be disinfected at the beginning and end of every shift;
hydroalcoholic gel to be provided.
9
April 23, 2020
GRADUAL RECOVERY OF VALEO'S SALES IN CHINA
WHICH SHOULD RETURN TO 2019 LEVELS
DURING THE SECOND QUARTER
China:
Production resumed at all of its 34 plants in China since February 10;
Gradual resumption of activity in March (60% of 2019 sales), April and May;
Activity expected to return to 2019 levels during the second quarter.
Europe:
Production adapted to address closure of OEM plants;
Progressive resumption of carmakers' activity starting end of April.
North America:
Production adapted to address closure of OEM plants;
Progressive resumption of carmakers' activity starting end of April/early May.
10
April 23, 2020
LACK OF VISIBILITY REGARDING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19
ON THE AUTOMOTIVE MARKET AND PRODUCTION
CURRENTLY MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE TO PROVIDE 2020 GUIDANCE
On April 14, 2020, the Group announced that, due to the drop in business activity related to the Covid-19 crisis impacting its plants, and the lack of visibility regarding when the crisis will end, the 2020 financial objectives concerning profitability and free cash flow are no longer valid.
Once the health situation stabilizes, the Group remains confident in its ability to maintain its growth momentum by leveraging its technological platforms, industrial expertise and the innovations generated through its research.
11
April 23, 2020
OPERATIONAL MEASURES IMPLEMENTED TO MITIGATE THE
IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS
Valeo
Group
To mitigate the impacts of the crisis as far as possible, Valeo has implemented the following measures with a daily tracking:
variabilization of costs across all plants, particularly throughpart-time working arrangements;
variabilization of costs for support activities such as R&D and at administrative centers;
drastic reduction of all costs not essential for business continuity;
strict control over working capital thanks to close monitoring of trade receivables and inventory levels;
reduction of investments by more than 45% in the second quarter;
strict monitoring of the Group's cash position.
Valeo will continue to maintain strict control over costs when operations resume.
12
April 23, 2020
CASH CONSUMPTION AND NET INCOME:
SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF FORECAST
Valeo
Siemens
Valeo Siemens eAutomotive has implemented the same measures as Valeo, with a daily tracking:
variabilization of costs across all plants, particularly throughpart-time working arrangements;
variabilization of costs for support activities such as R&D and at administrative centers;
strict control over working capital thanks to close monitoring of trade receivables and inventory levels;
drastic reduction of investments and all costs not essential for business continuity;
strict monitoring of the Group's cash position.
Cash consumption and net earnings show a performance slightly better than initial estimates.
13
April 23, 2020
€2.3BN AVAILABLE IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES
Valeo has sufficient liquidity to finance its operations and withstand any prolongation of the current crisis:
On April 14, 2020, Valeo announced that it had negotiated €1bn in additional credit lines with its main banking partners and thus currently has €2.3bn in credit lines;
None of these credit lines have been drawn down.
Valeo has a solid financial position:
No debt falling due before June 2021;
Average debt maturity of 3.7 years;
Significant headroom under its bank covenant (net debt to EBITDA ratio calculated over a12-month rolling period of <3.5).
14
April 23, 2020
DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF 0.2€ PER SHARE
In the current period of uncertainty, Valeo's Board of Directors has decided to ask shareholders to approve a dividend payout of 0.2 euros per share.
The Shareholders' Meeting will be held on June 25, 2020.
The dividend payment date is set at July 1, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2020.
15
April 23, 2020
