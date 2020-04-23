Log in
VALEO

VALEO

(FR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/23 01:13:06 pm
16.143 EUR   +6.20%
12:53pVALEO : Presentation – Q1 2020 Sales
PU
04/17VALEO : Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
04/16VALEO : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
Valeo : Presentation – Q1 2020 Sales

04/23/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

Q1 2020 SALES

  • ABSOLUTE PRIORITY TO THE HEALTH OF VALEO'S EMPLOYEES
  • 16PTS OUTPERFORMANCE IN Q1
  • DRASTIC COST REDUCTION MEASURES
  • €2.3BN AVAILABLE IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES
  • DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF 0.2€ PER SHARE

WORLDWIDE OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION TO 16PTS

DESPITE PANDEMIC'S IMPACT IN CHINA, EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA AT END OF MARCH

OEM SALES OUTPERFORMANCE (LIKE FOR LIKE)

In percentage points

+9pts

+8pts

+6pts

+5pts

+4pts

+3pts

+2pts

0pts

+16pts

thanks to

technological

platform strategy

H1 16

H2 16

H1 17

H2 17

H1 18

H2 18

H1 19

H2 19

Q1 20

2

April 23, 2020

WORLDWIDE OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION TO 16PTS

DESPITE PANDEMIC'S IMPACT IN CHINA, EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA AT END OF MARCH

Q1

2020

+16pts

thanks to

200

technological

491

platform strategy

4,488

€m

3,797

OEM

Aftermarket

Miscellaneous

Sales

Reported

-8%

-2%

-9%

-7%

Like for like

-8%

-2%

-9%

-8%

Exchange rates +0.4%

Exchange rates

-0.2%

Exchange rates

+0.4%

Exchange rates

+0.4%

Scope

+0.1%

Scope

+0.1%

Scope

0.0%

Scope

0.0%

3

April 23, 2020

OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION

RETURN TO HIGHEST LEVELS

Q1

Like for like

OEM

21%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2)

-3%

North

North America

OEM

Outperformance

+8pts vs IHS(3)

50%OF VALEO SALES(2)

Europe(1)

Outperformance

+14ptsvs IHS(3)

OEM

OEM

sales

(2)

sales(2)

-8%

-7%

World

Outperformance

+16pts vs IHS(3)

OEM

8%OF VALEO SALES(2)

sales(2)

-33%

2020

OEM

2%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2)

+5%

South America

Outperformance

+22pts vs IHS(3)

China

Outperformance

+16pts vs CPCA(3)

OEM

19%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2)

-7%

Asia(1)excl. China

China

Outperformance

+6pts vs IHS(3)

(1)

Europe including Africa, Asia including Middle East

4

(2)

Valeo OEM sales by destination

April 23, 2020

  1. IHS estimates - China PassengerCarAssociation (CPCA) estimates for China

OUTPERFORMANCE IN ALL ASIAN COUNTRIES

Q1

Like for like

OEM

27%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2)

-16%

Asia(1)

Outperformance

+15pts vs IHS(3)

28%OF ASIAN SALES(2)

OEM

sales(2)

-33%

China

OEM

4%OF ASIAN SALES(2)sales(2)

Outperformance

-15%

+16pts vs CPCA(3)

India

Outperformance

+6pts vs IHS(3)

  1. Asia including Middle East
  2. Valeo OEM sales by destination
  • (3) IHS estimates - China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) estimates for China

OEM

32%OF ASIAN SALES(2)sales(2)

-6%

OEM

Japan

29%OF ASIAN SALES(2)

sales(2)

-7%

Outperformance

South Korea

+2pts vs IHS(3)

Outperformance

+8pts vs IHS(3)

April 23, 2020

2020

BALANCED GEOGRAPHIC POSITIONING

OEM sales by production region

% of OEM sales

Eastern

Eastern

Europe &

Europe &

Africa

Africa

16%

17%

Western

Western

Europe

Europe

32%

34%

Asia excl.

Asia excl.

59% in Asia

56% in Asia

China

China

& emerging

18%

& emerging

18%

countries

countries

China

US

China

US

9%

11%

8%

10%

Mexico

Mexico

11%

12%

SA

SA

2%

2%

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Q1

2020

6

April 23, 2020

BALANCED CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO

% of OEM sales

Other 5%

French

Q1

2020

Other 6%

French

14%

German

30%

14%German

30%

American

19%

Asian*

Asian**

26%32%

Q1 2019

*Including China

7

American

19%

Asian*

Asian**

31%

26%

Q1 2020

April 23, 2020

STRONG OUTPERFORMANCE IN EVERY BUSINESS GROUP

THANKS TO TECHNOLOGICAL PLATFORM STRATEGY

OEM sales

Q1

+22pts

+17pts

+10pts

+15pts

2020

outperformance

CDA

VIS

21%

31%

1,390

Group

Total sales

1,185

€4.5bn

943

1,000

PTS

In €m

THS

26%

22%

Comfort & Driving

Powertrain

Thermal

Visibility

% of Q1 2020 sales

Assistance

Total sales YOY

-2%

-6%

-13%

-8%

OEM sales

-2%

-7%

-14%

-9%

Like for like

8

April 23, 2020

ABSOLUTE PRIORITY: PROTECT HEALTH

OF ALL VALEO'S EMPLOYEES

REINFORCED HEALTH PROTOCOL

The Group has implemented a reinforced safety protocol that will allow activity to resume in order to meet customer demand while ensuring maximum protection for employee.

This protocol, based on its own experience, combines proven best safety practices in China, South Korea and Japan where activity has resumed under optimal conditions.

The measures aimed at protecting personnel go beyond public local regulations and the recommendations of the health authorities.

The protocol is mandatory and will be applicable consistently across all Valeo sites worldwide, whether at plants, R&D centers or head offices.

The 30 or so mandatory measures include:

  • daily body temperature checks;
  • face masks to be worn at the workplace and during trips between home and the workplace;
  • workspaces to be disinfected at the beginning and end of every shift;
  • hydroalcoholic gel to be provided.

9

April 23, 2020

GRADUAL RECOVERY OF VALEO'S SALES IN CHINA

WHICH SHOULD RETURN TO 2019 LEVELS

DURING THE SECOND QUARTER

  • China:
    • Production resumed at all of its 34 plants in China since February 10;
    • Gradual resumption of activity in March (60% of 2019 sales), April and May;
    • Activity expected to return to 2019 levels during the second quarter.
  • Europe:
    • Production adapted to address closure of OEM plants;
    • Progressive resumption of carmakers' activity starting end of April.
  • North America:
    • Production adapted to address closure of OEM plants;
    • Progressive resumption of carmakers' activity starting end of April/early May.

10

April 23, 2020

LACK OF VISIBILITY REGARDING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19

ON THE AUTOMOTIVE MARKET AND PRODUCTION

CURRENTLY MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE TO PROVIDE 2020 GUIDANCE

On April 14, 2020, the Group announced that, due to the drop in business activity related to the Covid-19 crisis impacting its plants, and the lack of visibility regarding when the crisis will end, the 2020 financial objectives concerning profitability and free cash flow are no longer valid.

Once the health situation stabilizes, the Group remains confident in its ability to maintain its growth momentum by leveraging its technological platforms, industrial expertise and the innovations generated through its research.

11

April 23, 2020

OPERATIONAL MEASURES IMPLEMENTED TO MITIGATE THE

IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS

Valeo

Group

To mitigate the impacts of the crisis as far as possible, Valeo has implemented the following measures with a daily tracking:

  • variabilization of costs across all plants, particularly throughpart-time working arrangements;
  • variabilization of costs for support activities such as R&D and at administrative centers;
  • drastic reduction of all costs not essential for business continuity;
  • strict control over working capital thanks to close monitoring of trade receivables and inventory levels;
  • reduction of investments by more than 45% in the second quarter;
  • strict monitoring of the Group's cash position.

Valeo will continue to maintain strict control over costs when operations resume.

12

April 23, 2020

CASH CONSUMPTION AND NET INCOME:

SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF FORECAST

Valeo

Siemens

Valeo Siemens eAutomotive has implemented the same measures as Valeo, with a daily tracking:

  • variabilization of costs across all plants, particularly throughpart-time working arrangements;
  • variabilization of costs for support activities such as R&D and at administrative centers;
  • strict control over working capital thanks to close monitoring of trade receivables and inventory levels;
  • drastic reduction of investments and all costs not essential for business continuity;
  • strict monitoring of the Group's cash position.

Cash consumption and net earnings show a performance slightly better than initial estimates.

13

April 23, 2020

€2.3BN AVAILABLE IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES

Valeo has sufficient liquidity to finance its operations and withstand any prolongation of the current crisis:

  • On April 14, 2020, Valeo announced that it had negotiated €1bn in additional credit lines with its main banking partners and thus currently has €2.3bn in credit lines;
    • None of these credit lines have been drawn down.
  • Valeo has a solid financial position:
    • No debt falling due before June 2021;
    • Average debt maturity of 3.7 years;
    • Significant headroom under its bank covenant (net debt to EBITDA ratio calculated over a12-month rolling period of <3.5).

14

April 23, 2020

DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF 0.2€ PER SHARE

In the current period of uncertainty, Valeo's Board of Directors has decided to ask shareholders to approve a dividend payout of 0.2 euros per share.

The Shareholders' Meeting will be held on June 25, 2020.

The dividend payment date is set at July 1, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2020.

15

April 23, 2020

BACK-UP

• SALES EXCLUDING TOP COLUMN MODULE (TCM)

16

RECONCILIATION OF VALEO AND TOP COLUMN MODULE (TCM)

The Group decided to withdraw from the TCM segment.

The table below reconciles reported consolidated data for Q1 2020 with data excluding the TCM business.

GROUP

TCM

Excluding TCM

Sales

(in €m)

4,488

(53)

4,435

OEM Sales

(in €m)

3,797

(49)

3,748

17

April 23, 2020

INVESTOR RELATIONS

VALEO

43, rue Bayen F-75848 Paris Cedex 17 France

Thierry Lacorre

E-mail: valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com

Website: www.valeo.com

CONTACTS

24

SHARE INFORMATION

Share Data

Bloomberg Ticker

FR FP

Reuters Ticker

VLOF.PA

ISIN Number

FR 0013176526

Shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020

241,036,743

ADR Data

Ticker/trading symbol

VLEEY

CUSIP Number

919134304

Exchange

OTC

Ratio (ADR: ord)

1:2

Depositary Bank

J.P. Morgan

Contact at J.P. Morgan - ADR

Jim Reeves

25

broker relationship desk

+1 212-622-2710

April 23, 2020

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

Statements contained in this document, which are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding projects, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Even though Valeo's Management feels that the forward-looking statements are reasonable as at the date of this document, investors are put on notice that the forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond Valeo's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the Company's ability to generate cost savings or manufacturing efficiencies to offset or exceed contractually or competitively required price reductions. The risks and uncertainties to which Valeo is exposed mainly comprise the risks resulting from the investigations currently being carried out by the antitrust authorities as identified in the Registration Document, risks which relate to being a supplier in the automotive industry and to the development of new products and risks due to certain global and regional economic conditions. Also included are environmental and industrial risks, risks associated with the Covid-19 epidemic, as well as risks and uncertainties described or identified in the public documents submitted by Valeo to the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers- AMF), including those set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the 2018 Registration Document registered with the AMF on March 29, 2019 (under number D.19-0224).

The Company assumes no responsibility for any analyses issued by analysts and any other information prepared by third parties which may be used in this document. Valeo does not intend or assume any obligation to review or to confirm the estimates of analysts or to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances which occur subsequent to the date of this document.

26

April 23, 2020

April 23, 2020

Disclaimer

Valeo SA published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 16:52:02 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 573 M
EBIT 2020 387 M
Net income 2020 58,8 M
Debt 2020 3 328 M
Yield 2020 4,96%
P/E ratio 2020 61,5x
P/E ratio 2021 7,23x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,35x
Capitalization 3 633 M
Chart VALEO
Duration : Period :
Valeo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALEO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 17,58  €
Last Close Price 15,20  €
Spread / Highest target 114%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -60,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Operating Officer
Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer
Jean-François Tarabbia SVP-Product Marketing, Research & Development
Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALEO-51.61%3 935
DENSO CORPORATION-0.27%26 082
APTIV PLC-38.56%15 441
CONTINENTAL AG-40.20%14 930
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-0.43%14 846
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD2.92%13 324
