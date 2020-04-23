Valeo : Presentation – Q1 2020 Sales 0 04/23/2020 | 12:53pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q1 2020 SALES ABSOLUTE PRIORITY TO THE HEALTH OF VALEO'S EMPLOYEES

16PTS OUTPERFORMANCE IN Q1

DRASTIC COST REDUCTION MEASURES

€2.3BN AVAILABLE IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES

DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF 0.2€ PER SHARE WORLDWIDE OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION TO 16PTS DESPITE PANDEMIC'S IMPACT IN CHINA, EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA AT END OF MARCH OEM SALES OUTPERFORMANCE (LIKE FOR LIKE) In percentage points +9pts +8pts +6pts +5pts +4pts +3pts +2pts 0pts +16pts thanks to technological platform strategy H1 16 H2 16 H1 17 H2 17 H1 18 H2 18 H1 19 H2 19 Q1 20 2 April 23, 2020 WORLDWIDE OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION TO 16PTS DESPITE PANDEMIC'S IMPACT IN CHINA, EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA AT END OF MARCH Q1 2020 +16pts thanks to 200 technological 491 platform strategy 4,488 €m 3,797 OEM Aftermarket Miscellaneous Sales Reported -8% -2% -9% -7% Like for like -8% -2% -9% -8% Exchange rates +0.4% Exchange rates -0.2% Exchange rates +0.4% Exchange rates +0.4% Scope +0.1% Scope +0.1% Scope 0.0% Scope 0.0% 3 April 23, 2020 OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION RETURN TO HIGHEST LEVELS Q1 Like for like OEM 21%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2) -3% North North America OEM Outperformance +8pts vs IHS(3) 50%OF VALEO SALES(2) Europe(1) Outperformance +14ptsvs IHS(3) OEM OEM sales (2) sales(2) -8% -7% World Outperformance +16pts vs IHS(3) OEM 8%OF VALEO SALES(2) sales(2) -33% 2020 OEM 2%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2) +5% South America Outperformance +22pts vs IHS(3) China Outperformance +16pts vs CPCA(3) OEM 19%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2) -7% Asia(1)excl. China China Outperformance +6pts vs IHS(3) (1) Europe including Africa, Asia including Middle East 4 (2) Valeo OEM sales by destination April 23, 2020 IHS estimates - China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) estimates for China OUTPERFORMANCE IN ALL ASIAN COUNTRIES Q1 Like for like OEM 27%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2) -16% Asia(1) Outperformance +15pts vs IHS(3) 28%OF ASIAN SALES(2) OEM sales(2) -33% China OEM 4%OF ASIAN SALES(2)sales(2) Outperformance -15% +16pts vs CPCA(3) India Outperformance +6pts vs IHS(3) Asia including Middle East Valeo OEM sales by destination (3) IHS estimates - China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) estimates for China OEM 32%OF ASIAN SALES(2)sales(2) -6% OEM Japan 29%OF ASIAN SALES(2) sales(2) -7% Outperformance South Korea +2pts vs IHS(3) Outperformance +8pts vs IHS(3) April 23, 2020 2020 BALANCED GEOGRAPHIC POSITIONING OEM sales by production region % of OEM sales Eastern Eastern Europe & Europe & Africa Africa 16% 17% Western Western Europe Europe 32% 34% Asia excl. Asia excl. 59% in Asia 56% in Asia China China & emerging 18% & emerging 18% countries countries China US China US 9% 11% 8% 10% Mexico Mexico 11% 12% SA SA 2% 2% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2020 6 April 23, 2020 BALANCED CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO % of OEM sales Other 5% French Q1 2020 Other 6% French 14% German 30% 14%German 30% American 19% Asian* Asian** 26%32% Q1 2019 *Including China 7 American 19% Asian* Asian** 31% 26% Q1 2020 April 23, 2020 STRONG OUTPERFORMANCE IN EVERY BUSINESS GROUP THANKS TO TECHNOLOGICAL PLATFORM STRATEGY OEM sales Q1 +22pts +17pts +10pts +15pts 2020 outperformance CDA VIS 21% 31% 1,390 Group Total sales 1,185 €4.5bn 943 1,000 PTS In €m THS 26% 22% Comfort & Driving Powertrain Thermal Visibility % of Q1 2020 sales Assistance Total sales YOY -2% -6% -13% -8% OEM sales -2% -7% -14% -9% Like for like 8 April 23, 2020 ABSOLUTE PRIORITY: PROTECT HEALTH OF ALL VALEO'S EMPLOYEES REINFORCED HEALTH PROTOCOL The Group has implemented a reinforced safety protocol that will allow activity to resume in order to meet customer demand while ensuring maximum protection for employee. This protocol, based on its own experience, combines proven best safety practices in China, South Korea and Japan where activity has resumed under optimal conditions. The measures aimed at protecting personnel go beyond public local regulations and the recommendations of the health authorities. The protocol is mandatory and will be applicable consistently across all Valeo sites worldwide, whether at plants, R&D centers or head offices. The 30 or so mandatory measures include: daily body temperature checks;

face masks to be worn at the workplace and during trips between home and the workplace;

workspaces to be disinfected at the beginning and end of every shift;

hydroalcoholic gel to be provided. 9 April 23, 2020 GRADUAL RECOVERY OF VALEO'S SALES IN CHINA WHICH SHOULD RETURN TO 2019 LEVELS DURING THE SECOND QUARTER China:

Production resumed at all of its 34 plants in China since February 10; Gradual resumption of activity in March (60% of 2019 sales), April and May; Activity expected to return to 2019 levels during the second quarter.

Europe:

Production adapted to address closure of OEM plants; Progressive resumption of carmakers' activity starting end of April.

North America:

Production adapted to address closure of OEM plants; Progressive resumption of carmakers' activity starting end of April/early May.

10 April 23, 2020 LACK OF VISIBILITY REGARDING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE AUTOMOTIVE MARKET AND PRODUCTION CURRENTLY MAKES IT IMPOSSIBLE TO PROVIDE 2020 GUIDANCE On April 14, 2020, the Group announced that, due to the drop in business activity related to the Covid-19 crisis impacting its plants, and the lack of visibility regarding when the crisis will end, the 2020 financial objectives concerning profitability and free cash flow are no longer valid. Once the health situation stabilizes, the Group remains confident in its ability to maintain its growth momentum by leveraging its technological platforms, industrial expertise and the innovations generated through its research. 11 April 23, 2020 OPERATIONAL MEASURES IMPLEMENTED TO MITIGATE THE IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 CRISIS Valeo Group To mitigate the impacts of the crisis as far as possible, Valeo has implemented the following measures with a daily tracking: variabilization of costs across all plants, particularly through part-time working arrangements;

part-time working arrangements; variabilization of costs for support activities such as R&D and at administrative centers;

drastic reduction of all costs not essential for business continuity;

strict control over working capital thanks to close monitoring of trade receivables and inventory levels;

reduction of investments by more than 45% in the second quarter;

strict monitoring of the Group's cash position. Valeo will continue to maintain strict control over costs when operations resume. 12 April 23, 2020 CASH CONSUMPTION AND NET INCOME: SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF FORECAST Valeo Siemens Valeo Siemens eAutomotive has implemented the same measures as Valeo, with a daily tracking: variabilization of costs across all plants, particularly through part-time working arrangements;

part-time working arrangements; variabilization of costs for support activities such as R&D and at administrative centers;

strict control over working capital thanks to close monitoring of trade receivables and inventory levels;

drastic reduction of investments and all costs not essential for business continuity;

strict monitoring of the Group's cash position. Cash consumption and net earnings show a performance slightly better than initial estimates. 13 April 23, 2020 €2.3BN AVAILABLE IN UNDRAWN CREDIT LINES Valeo has sufficient liquidity to finance its operations and withstand any prolongation of the current crisis: On April 14, 2020, Valeo announced that it had negotiated €1bn in additional credit lines with its main banking partners and thus currently has €2.3bn in credit lines;

None of these credit lines have been drawn down.

Valeo has a solid financial position:

No debt falling due before June 2021; Average debt maturity of 3.7 years; Significant headroom under its bank covenant (net debt to EBITDA ratio calculated over a 12-month rolling period of <3.5).

14 April 23, 2020 DIVIDEND PAYOUT OF 0.2€ PER SHARE In the current period of uncertainty, Valeo's Board of Directors has decided to ask shareholders to approve a dividend payout of 0.2 euros per share. The Shareholders' Meeting will be held on June 25, 2020. The dividend payment date is set at July 1, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2020. 15 April 23, 2020 BACK-UP • SALES EXCLUDING TOP COLUMN MODULE (TCM) 16 RECONCILIATION OF VALEO AND TOP COLUMN MODULE (TCM) The Group decided to withdraw from the TCM segment. The table below reconciles reported consolidated data for Q1 2020 with data excluding the TCM business. GROUP TCM Excluding TCM Sales (in €m) 4,488 (53) 4,435 OEM Sales (in €m) 3,797 (49) 3,748 17 April 23, 2020 WORLDWIDE OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION TO 16PTS DESPITE PANDEMIC'S IMPACT IN CHINA, EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA AT END OF MARCH Q1 +16pts 2020 thanks to technological 488 199 platform strategy 4,435 €m 3,748 OEM* Aftermarket* Miscellaneous* Sales* Reported -8% -2% -15% -7% Like for like -8% -2% -15% -8% Exchange rates +0.5% Exchange rates 0.0% Exchange rates +0.4% Exchange rates +0.4% Scope +0.1% Scope +0.1% Scope 0.0% Scope 0.0% * excl. TCM 18 April 23, 2020 OUTPERFORMANCE ACCELERATION RETURN TO HIGHEST LEVELS Q1 Like for like OEM 21%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2) -3% North North America OEM Outperformance +8pts vs IHS(3) 50%OF VALEO SALES(2) Europe(1) Outperformance +15ptsvs IHS(3) OEM OEM sales (2) sales(2) -8% -6% World Outperformance +16pts vs IHS(3) OEM 8%OF VALEO SALES(2) sales(2) -33% 2020 OEM 2%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2) +6% South America Outperformance +23pts vs IHS(3) China Outperformance +16pts vs CPCA(3) OEM 19%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2) -7% Asia(1)excl. China China Outperformance +6pts vs IHS(3) (1) Europe including Africa, Asia including Middle East 19 (2) Valeo OEM sales by destination April 23, 2020 IHS estimates - China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) estimates for China OUTPERFORMANCE IN ALL ASIAN COUNTRIES Like for like OEM 27%OF VALEO SALES(2)sales(2) -16% Asia(1) Outperformance +15pts vs IHS(3) OEM 28%OF ASIAN SALES(2) sales(2) -33% China OEM 4%OF ASIAN SALES(2)sales(2) Outperformance -15% +16pts vs CPCA(3) India Outperformance +6pts vs IHS(3) Asia including Middle East Valeo OEM sales by destination OEM 29%OF ASIAN SALES(2)sales(2) -7% South Korea Outperformance +8pts vs IHS(3) Q1 2020 OEM 32%OF ASIAN SALES(2)sales(2) -6% Japan Outperformance +2pts vs IHS(3) 20(3) IHS estimates - China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) estimates for China April 23, 2020 BALANCED GEOGRAPHIC POSITIONING OEM sales by production region % of OEM sales Eastern Eastern Europe & Europe & Africa Africa Western 16% 17% Europe Western 32% Europe Asia excl. Asia excl. 34% 59% in Asia 56% in Asia China China & emerging 18% & emerging 18% countries countries US China US China 9% 8% 11% 10% Mexico Mexico 11% 12% SA SA 2% 2% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Q1 2020 21 April 23, 2020 BALANCED CUSTOMER PORTFOLIO % of OEM sales Other 5% French 14%German 30% American 19% Asian* Asian** 26%32% Q1 2020 Other 6% French 14%German 30% American 19% Asian* Asian** 31% 26% Q1 2019 Q1 2020 22 *Including China April 23, 2020 STRONG OUTPERFORMANCE IN EVERY BUSINESS GROUP THANKS TO TECHNOLOGICAL PLATFORM STRATEGY Q1 OEM sales +22pts +17pts +10pts 2020 +15pts outperformance CDA* VIS 20% 31% 1,390 Group 1,185 €4.4bn* Total sales 886 1,000 PTS In €m THS 27% 22% Comfort & Driving Powertrain Thermal Visibility % of Q1 2020 sales Assistance * excl. TCM Total sales YOY -2% -6% -13% -8% OEM sales -2% -7% -14% -9% Like for like 23 April 23, 2020 INVESTOR RELATIONS VALEO 43, rue Bayen F-75848 Paris Cedex 17 France Thierry Lacorre E-mail: valeo.corporateaccess.mailbox@valeo.com Website: www.valeo.com CONTACTS 24 SHARE INFORMATION Share Data •Bloomberg Ticker FR FP •Reuters Ticker VLOF.PA •ISIN Number FR 0013176526 •Shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 241,036,743 ADR Data •Ticker/trading symbol VLEEY •CUSIP Number 919134304 •Exchange OTC •Ratio (ADR: ord) 1:2 •Depositary Bank J.P. Morgan •Contact at J.P. Morgan - ADR Jim Reeves 25 •broker relationship desk +1 212-622-2710 April 23, 2020 SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT Statements contained in this document, which are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements". These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding projects, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Even though Valeo's Management feels that the forward-looking statements are reasonable as at the date of this document, investors are put on notice that the forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond Valeo's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those expressed or projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the Company's ability to generate cost savings or manufacturing efficiencies to offset or exceed contractually or competitively required price reductions. The risks and uncertainties to which Valeo is exposed mainly comprise the risks resulting from the investigations currently being carried out by the antitrust authorities as identified in the Registration Document, risks which relate to being a supplier in the automotive industry and to the development of new products and risks due to certain global and regional economic conditions. Also included are environmental and industrial risks, risks associated with the Covid-19 epidemic, as well as risks and uncertainties described or identified in the public documents submitted by Valeo to the French financial markets authority (Autorité des marchés financiers- AMF), including those set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the 2018 Registration Document registered with the AMF on March 29, 2019 (under number D.19-0224). The Company assumes no responsibility for any analyses issued by analysts and any other information prepared by third parties which may be used in this document. Valeo does not intend or assume any obligation to review or to confirm the estimates of analysts or to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances which occur subsequent to the date of this document. 26 April 23, 2020 April 23, 2020 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Valeo SA published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 16:52:02 UTC 0 Latest news on VALEO 12:53p VALEO : Presentation – Q1 2020 Sales PU 04/17 VALEO : Jefferies reaffirms its Sell rating MD 04/16 VALEO : Receives a Buy rating from UBS MD 04/15 VALEO : Sell rating from Goldman Sachs MD 04/14 VALEO : Covid-19 update PU 04/14 VALEO : Car parts group Valeo drops 2020 targets, gets 1 billion euros of new cr.. RE 04/06 VALEO : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating MD 04/01 VALEO : Barclays lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral MD 03/31 Dior turns its hand to face masks in coronavirus battle RE 03/31 EU antitrust watchdogs quiz Daimler, others on failed Nokia fee talks RE

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 17 573 M EBIT 2020 387 M Net income 2020 58,8 M Debt 2020 3 328 M Yield 2020 4,96% P/E ratio 2020 61,5x P/E ratio 2021 7,23x EV / Sales2020 0,40x EV / Sales2021 0,35x Capitalization 3 633 M Chart VALEO Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VALEO Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 18 Average target price 17,58 € Last Close Price 15,20 € Spread / Highest target 114% Spread / Average Target 15,7% Spread / Lowest Target -60,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Jacques Aschenbroich Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Christophe Périllat-Piratoine Chief Operating Officer Robert Charvier Chief Financial Officer Jean-François Tarabbia SVP-Product Marketing, Research & Development Thierry Moulonguet Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) VALEO -51.61% 3 935 DENSO CORPORATION -0.27% 26 082 APTIV PLC -38.56% 15 441 CONTINENTAL AG -40.20% 14 930 WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD. -0.43% 14 846 HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD 2.92% 13 324