Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Valero Energy    VLO

VALERO ENERGY

(VLO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Refiners Retrench as Demand For Gasoline, Jet Fuel Shrivels

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/03/2020 | 05:45am EDT

By Rebecca Elliott

U.S. fuel makers slashed production during the second quarter as they reeled from a historic decline in demand for gasoline and jet fuel.

Long a bright spot in the oil patch, refiners such as Valero Energy Corp. and Phillips 66 pumped the brakes as the coronavirus pandemic kept people off the roads and out of the skies, crushing demand for the fuels they produce.

U.S. consumption of gasoline and distillates including diesel has rebounded from its April trough to more than 90% of year-ago levels, Energy Information Administration data show. But demand for jet fuel remains anemic, at little more than half of last year's level, a sign that global oil demand is likely to remain depressed for years.

World-wide, fuel makers have coped by processing far less crude, shutting down some facilities and constraining spending. This year's average global refinery utilization rates are expected to be the lowest in 37 years, according to the International Energy Agency. Refiners typically make less money when they operate well below capacity because the cost of running their facilities doesn't decline by much.

In the latest sign of pressure on the sector, Marathon Petroleum Corp. told employees Friday that it has no plans to restart two refineries that it idled in April. Marathon on Sunday evening also announced that it was selling its gas-station business to the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain for $21 billion in the largest U.S. energy-related deal so far this year.

U.S. refiners' second-quarter results provide a glimpse of the challenging future that fuel makers face as tougher fuel-efficiency requirements and electric vehicles threaten their businesses. That is the reality already facing refiners in Europe, where demand for transportation fuels had fallen even before the pandemic.

"To a degree, the pandemic is a harbinger of the coming energy transition more broadly, where oil demand declines year after year," said Kurt Barrow, a vice president at analytics firm IHS Markit.

Phillips 66 ran its refineries at 75% of capacity during the second quarter, down from 97% in the same period a year earlier. Its refining business lost $878 million pretax during the period, whereas in the year-ago period it generated $983 million in pretax profit.

The company's margin on each barrel of oil that it processed fell to $2.60 from $11.37 a year earlier. That contributed to a second-quarter loss of $141 million, compared with profit of $1.4 billion in the year-ago period.

Valero processed some 22% less crude during the second quarter than it did a year earlier, and its margin per barrel fell to $5.10 from $9.58. The company largely reversed the $2.5 billion inventory write-down that it took during the first quarter, as oil prices roughly doubled from the end of March to the end of June.

That reversal helped to lift Valero's second-quarter profit to $1.3 billion from $612 million in the year-ago period. Excluding one-time adjustments, the company reported a $504 million loss, compared with $665 million in profit during the same period last year.

Valero executives said the company is refining more oil to meet improving demand but cautioned that jet-fuel consumption remains severely depressed.

"That would be the only sign that we're seeing that's a little bit troubling," Valero Chief Commercial Officer Gary Simmons told investors last week.

Many observers expect jet-fuel consumption to remain low for years, as people avoid flying because of the coronavirus and businesses conduct more meetings by videoconference, constraining global oil demand.

By the end of next year, the IEA expects world oil consumption will be about 2% below levels from late 2019. Some refineries likely will have to shut down, much as they did after the 2007-09 recession, when some eight million barrels a day of refining capacity permanently closed, according to the IEA.

"There is going to be continued rationalization," Thomas Nimbley, chief executive of New Jersey-based PBF Energy Inc., told investors last week.

PBF ran about 21% less oil through its systems during the second quarter than it did a year earlier as its margin on each barrel plummeted to $1.54 from $9.10. The company generated $413 million in second-quarter profit versus a year-ago loss of $22 million, thanks in part to asset sales and an increase in inventory value.

Mr. Nimbley said PBF is focused on weathering the pandemic and reducing debt, at which point it will look to diversify into areas such as renewable diesel, a fuel made from products such as vegetable oil or grease.

IHS, the analytics firm, expects global oil consumption will surpass 2019 levels in 2023 and continue to grow at least through the end of the decade, yet remain far lower than it would have been had the pandemic never happened. Others such as Rystad Energy think world oil demand will peak before the end of the decade as electric vehicles gain market share and people travel less.

Either scenario is challenging for fuel makers.

U.S. refining companies raked in cash in recent years, despite relatively flat domestic fuel consumption, because of an uptick in exports and a shale boom that outpaced domestic pipeline infrastructure. Soaring production created crude bottlenecks in pockets of the U.S. and regional price dislocations that fuel makers took advantage of.

Such severe regional price disparities are unlikely to re-emerge soon because U.S. oil production has fallen to around 11 million barrels a day, from some 13 million barrels a day earlier this year, relieving pressure on the conduits that move crude around the country, said Sandy Fielden, director of oil and products research for Morningstar Inc. For those looking to unload weaker assets, buyers are few and far between.

"They're in the same boat as the European refiners have been in for years, which is too many refineries, not enough demand," Mr. Fielden said.

Write to Rebecca Elliott at rebecca.elliott@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD. 0.75% 80.73 Delayed Quote.7.14%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.78% 43.08 Delayed Quote.-33.91%
MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION 0.32% 38.2 Delayed Quote.-36.60%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. -0.90% 168.04 Delayed Quote.11.06%
PBF ENERGY INC 3.95% 8.68 Delayed Quote.-72.33%
PHILLIPS 66 -1.70% 62.02 Delayed Quote.-44.33%
VALERO ENERGY -0.18% 56.23 Delayed Quote.-39.96%
WTI -0.98% 39.755 Delayed Quote.-34.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VALERO ENERGY
05:45aRefiners Retrench as Demand For Gasoline, Jet Fuel Shrivels
DJ
08/03VALERO ENERGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31VALERO ENERGY COR : TX MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
07/31VALERO ENERGY : Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results
PU
07/30Valero Energy Expects Q3 U.S. Gulf Coast Refining Throughput Volumes At 1.4 m..
RE
07/30VALERO ENERGY CORP/TX : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
07/30VALERO ENERGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30VALERO ENERGY : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
BU
07/29Wheat Futures Higher as Export Demand Appears to Rise
DJ
07/29U.S. refiners to post worst second-quarter results in a decade
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 66 755 M - -
Net income 2020 -1 090 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10 570 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,0x
Yield 2020 6,98%
Capitalization 22 928 M 22 928 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 10 222
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart VALERO ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Valero Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALERO ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 73,36 $
Last Close Price 56,23 $
Spread / Highest target 77,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs President & Chief Operating Officer
Jason W. Fraser Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl Thomas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALERO ENERGY-39.96%22 928
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-39.70%177 923
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD36.53%175 170
BP PLC-41.66%72 772
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION-29.21%65 729
PTT-11.36%35 674
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group