Valero Energy Corp. Down Over 8% After Merger Announcement -- Data Talk

Valero Energy is currently at $94.90, down $8.49 or 8.21%

-- Would be lowest close since April 4, 2018 when it closed at $93.35

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 13, 2016 when it fell 8.65%

-- Earlier Friday, Goldman Sachs downgraded Valero Energy to sell from neutral, Benzinga reported

-- On Thursday, Valero Energy Corp. and Valero Energy Partners LP said the companies had agreed to a merger deal that will see Valero Energy Corp. acquire the Partners in a transaction with an aggregate value of approximately $950 million

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 10.39% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Feb. 9, 2016 when it fell 11.28%

-- Down 16.57% month-to-date

-- Traded as low as $92.85; lowest intraday level since April 4, 2018 when it hit $89.97

-- Down 10.19% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2018 when it fell as much as 11.04%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:50:21 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet