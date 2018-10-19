Valero Energy Corp. Down Over 8% After Merger Announcement -- Data Talk

Valero Energy is currently at $94.90, down $8.49 or 8.21%
-- Would be lowest close since April 4, 2018 when it closed at $93.35
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 13, 2016 when it fell 8.65%
-- Earlier Friday, Goldman Sachs downgraded Valero Energy to sell from neutral, Benzinga reported
-- On Thursday, Valero Energy Corp. and Valero Energy Partners LP said the companies had agreed to a merger deal that will see Valero Energy Corp. acquire the Partners in a transaction with an aggregate value of approximately $950 million
-- Currently down four of the past five days
-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 10.39% over this period
-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Feb. 9, 2016 when it fell 11.28%
-- Down 16.57% month-to-date
-- Traded as low as $92.85; lowest intraday level since April 4, 2018 when it hit $89.97
-- Down 10.19% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2018 when it fell as much as 11.04%
-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today
All data as of 10:50:21 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet