VALERO ENERGY (VLO)

VALERO ENERGY (VLO)
My previous session
  News  
Valero Energy Corp. Down Over 8% After Merger Announcement -- Data Talk

10/19/2018 | 05:23pm CEST

Valero Energy is currently at $94.90, down $8.49 or 8.21%

-- Would be lowest close since April 4, 2018 when it closed at $93.35

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Jan. 13, 2016 when it fell 8.65%

-- Earlier Friday, Goldman Sachs downgraded Valero Energy to sell from neutral, Benzinga reported

-- On Thursday, Valero Energy Corp. and Valero Energy Partners LP said the companies had agreed to a merger deal that will see Valero Energy Corp. acquire the Partners in a transaction with an aggregate value of approximately $950 million

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down three consecutive days; down 10.39% over this period

-- Worst three day stretch since the three days ending Feb. 9, 2016 when it fell 11.28%

-- Down 16.57% month-to-date

-- Traded as low as $92.85; lowest intraday level since April 4, 2018 when it hit $89.97

-- Down 10.19% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2018 when it fell as much as 11.04%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:50:21 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.71% 25559.91 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NASDAQ 100 1.22% 7199.7797 Delayed Quote.11.89%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.96% 7555.1694 Delayed Quote.8.60%
S&P 500 -1.44% 2768.79 Real-time Quote.3.50%
VALERO ENERGY -7.05% 96.615 Delayed Quote.17.78%
VALERO ENERGY PARTNERS LP 6.78% 42.55 Delayed Quote.-12.85%
WTI 1.09% 69.56 Delayed Quote.18.26%
Latest news on VALERO ENERGY
05:23pValero Energy Corp. Down Over 8% After Merger Announcement -- Data Talk
DJ
04:02pVALERO ENERGY CORPORATION : and Valero Energy Partners LP Announce Definitive Me..
AQ
10:18aVALERO ENERGY : and Valero Energy Partners LP Announce Definitive Merger Agreeme..
PU
10/18Valero Energy Corp., Valero Energy Partners Announce Definitive Merger Agreem..
DJ
10/18VALERO ENERGY CORP/TX : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statem..
AQ
10/18Valero Energy Corporation and Valero Energy Partners LP Announce Definitive M..
GL
10/05VALERO ENERGY CORP/TX : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/02DARLING INGREDIENTS INC. : Announces Diamond Green Diesel Completes Turnaround A..
PR
09/27U.S. union seeks raises, three-year contract for refinery workers
RE
09/18VALERO ENERGY : Update on Diamond Green Diesel Expansion Progress
PR
10/18Valero Energy, Valero Energy Partners to merge 
10/17MIDSTREAM Q3 2018 PREVIEW : Key Topics For Earnings Calls 
10/16Clorox Rally Causes Fear - Cramer's Mad Money (10/15/18) 
10/15Protect Your Portfolio And Increase Returns By Focusing On Earnings Trends 
10/13No, U.S. Ethanol Production Is Not About To Increase By 6+ Billion Gallons 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 115 B
EBIT 2018 4 235 M
Net income 2018 2 874 M
Debt 2018 4 678 M
Yield 2018 3,10%
P/E ratio 2018 15,67
P/E ratio 2019 10,19
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,38x
Capitalization 44 189 M
Technical analysis trends VALERO ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 134 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna M. Titzman Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Cheryl Thomas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALERO ENERGY17.78%44 189
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-2.70%346 537
BP7.02%145 845
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP5.71%106 681
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES23.66%99 412
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.3.66%57 424
