Valero Energy Corporation Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

04/14/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

SAN ANTONIO, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $850,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.700% Senior Notes due 2023 and $650,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.850% Senior Notes due 2025. The offering is expected to close on April 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. Valero intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the notes.

Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 and Mizuho Securities USA LLC at 1-866-271-7403, and online at www.sec.gov.

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, “Valero”), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.2 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America’s largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero’s brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

The notes were offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Valero Contacts

Investors: 

Homer Bhullar, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-1982

Eric Herbort, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3331

Gautam Srivastava, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3992

Media: 

Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002

Primary Logo


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 76 734 M
EBIT 2020 965 M
Net income 2020 -535 M
Debt 2020 9 303 M
Yield 2020 7,75%
P/E ratio 2020 -443x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,39x
EV / Sales2021 0,32x
Capitalization 20 305 M
Chart VALERO ENERGY
Duration : Period :
Valero Energy Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VALERO ENERGY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 76,41  $
Last Close Price 50,95  $
Spread / Highest target 124%
Spread / Average Target 50,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs President & Chief Operating Officer
Donna M. Titzman CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Cheryl Thomas Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALERO ENERGY-46.93%20 305
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION-38.72%180 893
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD9.44%92 281
BP PLC-28.81%84 490
CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORPORATION1.01%74 179
PTT0.70%31 200
