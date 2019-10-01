Log in
Valero Energy : Reports Emissions at Texas City, Texas, Refinery

10/01/2019 | 05:25pm EDT

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Tuesday reported above-normal gas emissions at its refinery in Texas City, Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the emissions of sulfur dioxide and particulate matter began Monday and continued into Tuesday morning, lasting about five hours. It said the cause of the emissions was an issue related to a compressor in Complex 7.

The 225,000 barrel-a-day Texas City refinery is located 40 miles southeast of Houston, on the Texas City Ship Channel.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 105 B
EBIT 2019 3 110 M
Net income 2019 1 981 M
Debt 2019 7 367 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 18,2x
P/E ratio 2020 8,50x
EV / Sales2019 0,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 35 324 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 101,24  $
Last Close Price 85,22  $
Spread / Highest target 58,4%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph W. Gorder Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
R. Lane Riggs Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Donna M. Titzman CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Cheryl Thomas Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert A. Profusek Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VALERO ENERGY13.70%35 324
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION3.55%298 758
BP PLC4.00%128 572
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES16.75%111 747
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.9.94%49 107
PHILLIPS 6618.86%45 931
