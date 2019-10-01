Valero Energy : Reports Emissions at Texas City, Texas, Refinery

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Tuesday reported above-normal gas emissions at its refinery in Texas City, Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the emissions of sulfur dioxide and particulate matter began Monday and continued into Tuesday morning, lasting about five hours. It said the cause of the emissions was an issue related to a compressor in Complex 7.

The 225,000 barrel-a-day Texas City refinery is located 40 miles southeast of Houston, on the Texas City Ship Channel.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com