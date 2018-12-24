Valero Energy : Reports Equipment Problem, Emissions at Corpus Christi, Texas Refinery

By Dan Molinski

Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) reported an equipment issue and emissions at its refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

In a statement to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the refinery said the equipment problems were with a circulating reflux cooler in a so-called sour water stripping unit. It said the emissions began Sunday afternoon and lasted for five hours, and that 495 pounds of hydrogen sulfide and 288 pounds of a nhydrous ammonia were released.

"The affected equipment was isolated, and repairs made as quickly as possible," the refinery said.

The 293,000-barrel-a-day refinery includes an east and west plant, and this incident happened at the west plant, the refinery said.

Write to Dan Molinski at dan.molinski@wsj.com