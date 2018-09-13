Valero Energy Partners to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results on October 25, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP) (the “Partnership”) today announced that it will host a conference call on October 25, 2018, at 3:00 p.m. ET to discuss third quarter earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on partnership operations.



Persons interested in listening to the presentation live via the internet may log on to Valero Energy Partner’s web site at www.valeroenergypartners.com.

About Valero Energy Partners LP

Valero Energy Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by Valero Energy Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. With headquarters in San Antonio, the Partnership’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems in the Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States (U.S.) that are integral to the operations of 10 of Valero’s refineries. Please visit www.valeroenergypartners.com for more information.

Contacts

Investors:

John Locke, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-3077

Karen Ngo, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-4574

Tom Mahrer, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-1953

Media:

Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media and Communications, 210-345-5002