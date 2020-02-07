Log in
Valeura Energy : ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR / PDMR SHARE DEALING

02/07/2020 | 02:38am EST
VALEURA ANNOUNCES DIRECTOR / PDMR SHARE DEALING
  • February 7, 2020

Calgary, February 7th, 2020: Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE, LSE:VLU) ('Valeura' or the 'Company'), the upstream natural gas producer focused on the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces the following purchases by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in the capital of the Company:

  • its President and Chief Executive Officer, Sean Guest, who is also a director, has advised the Company that he purchased a total of 100,000 common shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.365 per share (approximately £0.21/share) on the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 4th, 2020; and
  • its Chief Financial Officer, Heather Campbell, has advised the Company that she purchased a total of 60,000 common shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.41 per share (approximately £0.24/share) on the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 6th, 2020; and
  • its director, Russell Hiscock, has advised the Company that he purchased a total of 20,000 common shares of no par value in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.42 per share (approximately £0.25/share) on the Toronto Stock Exchange on February 6th, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Valeura Energy Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +1 403 237 7102
Sean Guest, President and CEO
Heather Campbell, CFO
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Contact@valeuraenergy.com, IR@valeuraenergy.com

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, James Asensio

CAMARCO (Public Relations, Media Adviser) +44 (0) 20 3757 4980
Owen Roberts, Billy Clegg, Monique Perks
Valeura@camarco.co.uk

This announcement contains inside information as defined in EU Regulation No. 596/2014 and is in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of that Regulation.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction, including where such offer would be unlawful. This announcement is not for distribution or release, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Ireland, the Republic of South Africa or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which its publication or distribution would be unlawful.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Disclaimer

Valeura Energy Inc. published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 07:37:01 UTC
